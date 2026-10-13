STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Tom F's avatar
Tom F
Oct 14

Chuck Grassley needs to retire. He doesn't run his hearings very well and as you have said before, sickness can have him out of action at critical times. It's not just death, but the ability to be there with your A-game. He is long past his prime.

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