First, the obit:

Eva Marie Saint in 1990 (age 66) with husband Jeffry Hayden (m 1951 until his death in 2016)

6 Oct 2026, NY Post Page Six: Eva Marie Saint, Oscar-winning actress who starred in ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘North by Northwest,’ dead at 102

Eva Marie Saint, one of the last actresses from the golden era of movies, has died. She was 102. The “On the Waterfront” star died Tuesday of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson announced, per the Hollywood Reporter. Page Six has reached out to a rep for Saint for additional comment. Born in Newark, New Jersey, Saint’s career spanned over seven decades and included an Academy Award, an Emmy and a role in one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most famous movies.

On IMDb, Eva Marie Saint’s last credit was in 2022, and that was a voice credit, but that still counts — many people have trouble maintaining voice as they age. Her last live acting credit was in 2019.

Eva Marie Saint with Geraldine O’Rawe in Mariette in Ecstasy (2019)

That said, the movie was actually filmed in 1995/1996 (I was skeptical when I saw the pictures… I said, there is no way a woman that old in 2019 looked that good… I was correct.) It simply did not get released until 2019.

It seems the actual last live-action film Eva Marie Saint was filmed in was Winter’s Tale, from 2014. She was 90 then.

As I said, she did voice acting after this, at an older age.

The secret of longevity is… NOT DYING.

Many of us do not get the specific choice — I will get to that at the end of this piece.

But there are aspects of many of the people who manage to live a very long time, if you notice. Like… they tend not to be reckless people. Huh, how about that.

In the case of Eva Saint Marie, you’ll see that she was married for 65 years, with her marriage ending when her husband died 10 years before she did. Obviously, it’s tough to have a long marriage if you die early, but long-lived people might not have long marriages.

Growing Population at Extreme Ages in U.S.

I’m using data from the Human Mortality Database, instead of from the Census Bureau, because the datasets from the Census Bureau lump everything into a 100+ bin (which is annoying), so the HMD use a technique to smooth the data out past 100.

Here is the most recent population estimates from the HMD, looking at the evolution from 2015 to 2025:

There has been a cumulative growth of those age 95+ from 1995 to 2025 of about 150%, while the total population of the U.S. has grown about 30%.

To be sure, the population of those age 95 and older had been very small in 1995: only about 265,000. In such a large country, that’s not many.

And with all that growth… this portion of the U.S. population has grown from 0.1% of the population to…….

0.2% of the population.

Yeah, it’s not big.

But you’ll notice it.

Sex Gap of Extreme Mortality Is Narrowing

This one is getting a bit wonky, but I wanted to point it out.

The female-to-male ratio in old age is notoriously skewed, but it has become more “equitable” in old age in recent years, partly due to good news, and partly due to bad news.

The good news is that men’s mortality has improved for causes of death such as lung cancer.

The bad news is that women’s mortality due to causes such as Alzheimer’s has gotten worse.

But in general, both men and women are living longer, so there are more men and women living to very old ages.

Some Notable People Who are Centenarians

And still alive (as far as I know… the AI doesn’t know well, because it gave me names of some people who are dead… like Eva Marie Saint. Alas, I keep up with the news better than Google’s own AI.)

I’ll lead with the people you’re likely to know (and no, not all American):

I just saw this today: [yes, I know it’s here twice. There’s a reason.]

Mmmm. Yeah.

I will just drop a few links at the end of this post that may be related.

Spreadsheet

Extreme Ages Population Data From The Hmd 2026 10 12 697KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

How to Make it to 100

Don’t die before you’re 100.

Yes, that’s being snide, but the best you can do is improve your chances — you can definitely shorten your life deliberately.

I love the Indiana Board of Health — the Indiana Historical Society sell magnets of this , no, I don’t get a commission. I think they’re cool is all

I will not be giving advice there, but in case you were not aware — riding motorcycles, BASE jumping, doing fentanyl — these are all ways to shorten your lives by decades. For moderate shortening of your life, take up smoking (of any kind). There are many dumb ways to die (and not exactly dumb, but depressing), and when one hears about someone “dying suddenly” at the age of 30, usually one can think of those ways.

But for extending your life to 100 and beyond, without the medical industry having had some additional breakthrough already… you essentially need to be pretty chill and stable.

Like David Attenborough.

I can kinda see how Chuck Grassley thinks he can do it. Not that he’s like David Attenborough, but that he seems to like hanging out in cornfields, which seems somewhat relaxing.

Or perhaps something else going on out there.

Related Links

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