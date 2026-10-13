First, the obit:
6 Oct 2026, NY Post Page Six: Eva Marie Saint, Oscar-winning actress who starred in ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘North by Northwest,’ dead at 102
Eva Marie Saint, one of the last actresses from the golden era of movies, has died. She was 102.
The “On the Waterfront” star died Tuesday of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson announced, per the Hollywood Reporter.
Page Six has reached out to a rep for Saint for additional comment.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, Saint’s career spanned over seven decades and included an Academy Award, an Emmy and a role in one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most famous movies.
On IMDb, Eva Marie Saint’s last credit was in 2022, and that was a voice credit, but that still counts — many people have trouble maintaining voice as they age. Her last live acting credit was in 2019.
That said, the movie was actually filmed in 1995/1996 (I was skeptical when I saw the pictures… I said, there is no way a woman that old in 2019 looked that good… I was correct.) It simply did not get released until 2019.
It seems the actual last live-action film Eva Marie Saint was filmed in was Winter’s Tale, from 2014. She was 90 then.
As I said, she did voice acting after this, at an older age.
The secret of longevity is… NOT DYING.
Many of us do not get the specific choice — I will get to that at the end of this piece.
But there are aspects of many of the people who manage to live a very long time, if you notice. Like… they tend not to be reckless people. Huh, how about that.
In the case of Eva Saint Marie, you’ll see that she was married for 65 years, with her marriage ending when her husband died 10 years before she did. Obviously, it’s tough to have a long marriage if you die early, but long-lived people might not have long marriages.
Growing Population at Extreme Ages in U.S.
I’m using data from the Human Mortality Database, instead of from the Census Bureau, because the datasets from the Census Bureau lump everything into a 100+ bin (which is annoying), so the HMD use a technique to smooth the data out past 100.
Here is the most recent population estimates from the HMD, looking at the evolution from 2015 to 2025:
There has been a cumulative growth of those age 95+ from 1995 to 2025 of about 150%, while the total population of the U.S. has grown about 30%.
To be sure, the population of those age 95 and older had been very small in 1995: only about 265,000. In such a large country, that’s not many.
And with all that growth… this portion of the U.S. population has grown from 0.1% of the population to…….
0.2% of the population.
Yeah, it’s not big.
But you’ll notice it.
Sex Gap of Extreme Mortality Is Narrowing
This one is getting a bit wonky, but I wanted to point it out.
The female-to-male ratio in old age is notoriously skewed, but it has become more “equitable” in old age in recent years, partly due to good news, and partly due to bad news.
The good news is that men’s mortality has improved for causes of death such as lung cancer.
The bad news is that women’s mortality due to causes such as Alzheimer’s has gotten worse.
But in general, both men and women are living longer, so there are more men and women living to very old ages.
Some Notable People Who are Centenarians
And still alive (as far as I know… the AI doesn’t know well, because it gave me names of some people who are dead… like Eva Marie Saint. Alas, I keep up with the news better than Google’s own AI.)
I’ll lead with the people you’re likely to know (and no, not all American):
Sir David Attenborough (born May 8, 1926)
Dick Van Dyke (born Dec 13, 1925)
Terry Gibbs (born Oct 13, 1924 — Happy early Birthday!)
Lee Grant (born Oct 31, 1925)
Klaus Obermeyer (born Dec 2, 1919)
I just saw this today: [yes, I know it’s here twice. There’s a reason.]
Mmmm. Yeah.
I will just drop a few links at the end of this post that may be related.
Spreadsheet
How to Make it to 100
Don’t die before you’re 100.
Yes, that’s being snide, but the best you can do is improve your chances — you can definitely shorten your life deliberately.
I will not be giving advice there, but in case you were not aware — riding motorcycles, BASE jumping, doing fentanyl — these are all ways to shorten your lives by decades. For moderate shortening of your life, take up smoking (of any kind). There are many dumb ways to die (and not exactly dumb, but depressing), and when one hears about someone “dying suddenly” at the age of 30, usually one can think of those ways.
But for extending your life to 100 and beyond, without the medical industry having had some additional breakthrough already… you essentially need to be pretty chill and stable.
Like David Attenborough.
I can kinda see how Chuck Grassley thinks he can do it. Not that he’s like David Attenborough, but that he seems to like hanging out in cornfields, which seems somewhat relaxing.
Or perhaps something else going on out there.
Related Links
Jan 2024 — What Are (and Were) the Chances of Living to 100?
Jul 2021 — Mortality Basics with Meep: Median, Mode, and Mean Age at Death and Life Expectancy
Apr 2022 — All Men Must Die, But They Don’t Have to Die in Office
Feb 2026 — Political Mortality: Rahm Emanuel Says There Should Be a Mandatory 75-Year-Old Retirement Age for Key Federal Roles
Feb 2023 — Senate Mortality 2023: Top Ten Old Senators
Sep 2023 — Politicians: Don’t Tempt the Reaper
Oct 2024 — Longer Term Mortality Trend in the U.S.: Period Life Expectancy by Sex, 1900-2021
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Chuck Grassley needs to retire. He doesn't run his hearings very well and as you have said before, sickness can have him out of action at critical times. It's not just death, but the ability to be there with your A-game. He is long past his prime.