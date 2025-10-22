16 Oct 2025: Diane Keaton died of pneumonia, her family confirms, thanking fans for ‘love and support’

Diane Keaton, the cherished Oscar-winning actor known for her charming presence on and off the screen, died of pneumonia, her family has said. A statement from the family released to People Magazine on Wednesday said: “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11.” The statement continued: “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.” The 79-year-old’s family confirmed her death to NBC News last week but did not offer additional details, requesting privacy at the time.

Diane Keaton for Thom Browne (a fashion line) in 2024

Keaton was “only” 79, and born January 5, 1946, she was in the “official” beginning of the Baby Boomers.

I will come back to that at the end of this piece.

Pneumonia as Underlying Cause of Death: 1999-2023

Pneumonia is no joking matter, but it has had a good trend, at least for the Underlying Cause of Death:

That’s the trend using finalized rates — negative percentage changes are good, as that means decreases.

Including through 2024, which is preliminary, you will see an interesting flattening of pneumonia in the age-adjusted death rate through the pandemic, after a slight increase:

But in general, it’s been a long slide down — yay!

Pneumonia is a natural cause of death, so it’s got the “natural” pattern of increasing rate with increasing age.

Definition of Pneumonia

Let’s take a look at the definition, because it may explain what we’ll see through the pandemic.

From the American Lung Association:

What Is Pneumonia? Pneumonia is an infection in one or both of the lungs that may be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. The infection causes the lungs’ air sacs (alveoli) to become inflamed and fill up with fluid or pus. That can make it hard for the oxygen you breathe in to get into your bloodstream. The symptoms of pneumonia can range from mild to severe, and include cough, fever, chills, and trouble breathing. Many factors affect how serious a case of pneumonia is, such as the type of germ causing the lung infection, the person’s age, their overall health and their behaviors. The people most at risk are infants and young children, adults 65 or older with risk increasing as age increases, and people who have chronic (long-term) medical conditions and weakened immune systems. Pneumonia is a leading cause of hospitalization in both children and adults. Most cases can be treated successfully, although it can take weeks to fully recover. Tens of thousands of people in the U.S. die from pneumonia every year, most of them adults over the age of 65.

So let us think — if the underlying cause of the pneumonia, perhaps, was COVID-19… do you think the UCD gets recorded as COVID-19 or pneumonia?

Pneumonia Death Trend, 2019-2024

So what may be going on here?

It may be the continuation of the pre-pandemic “good” trends for the older ages.

Or, it may be that COVID-19 is being recorded as UCD for some of the pneumonia deaths.

OR:

Percentage change in rate for pneumonia deaths by age groups, compared against 2019

Given that you’re seeing people at younger ages having higher pneumonia death rates, but the oldest age groups having lower ones, it may be that the older people were dying from COVID (or other things) instead of pneumonia.

Let’s go to the Multiple Cause of Death database!

I don’t always put a lot of math in my posts, but you are absolutely going to get a lot of numbers in this one

Deaths WITH Pneumonia but not FROM Pneumonia

Yes, this may be sounding slightly familiar. And yes, COVID will appear, but only as UCD (underlying cause of death).

First, recall that you have ONE and ONLY one UCD per death certificate… but up to 20 MCDs (multiple causes of death) on the certificate. Related material:

But here’s the pneumonia data of interest:

Take a look to the prime pandemic years, especially the worst year, 2021: there are loads of deaths recording pneumonia as an MCD, but not UCD.

While in the pre-pandemic years (and note, in 2024) if pneumonia showed up on a death certificate, most often it was not recorded as a UCD. That makes sense — pneumonia is simply a lung infection.. it could be due to a virus or bacterium or even a fungus. It could range from mild to severe.

Let me show you what the UCDs look like when pneumonia shows up on the death certificate, but pneumonia (or flu) is not recorded as the UCD.

2019: Top UCDs by Age Group when Pneumonia is MCD (but not UCD)

Count

I chose some of the top rankable causes of death for the age groups that showed up, and unsurprisingly, these are among the top causes of death for Americans in general.

Pay close attention to that vertical scale, for the number of deaths, as I will be about to show 2021 (peak pandemic deaths) and 2023 (coming down from the pandemic).

But also note the increasing number of deaths with increasing age. I am not doing rate here (for simplicity reasons). One does not always get an increasing number of deaths with increasing age, as one often has fewer older people around to die.

Percentage

These don’t map exactly to the top causes of death for each age group, and you may be a little confused by how “Accidents” feature for young adults.

Until I remind you that “Accidents” includes drug overdoses. And if you look at the count graph, it’s not a lot of deaths. Not many deaths of young people in the pre-pandemic years included pneumonia.

So… let’s see what it was like during the pandemic.

2021: Top UCDs by Age Group when Pneumonia is MCD (but not UCD)

Count

Ah ha! Here we see a different pattern of death counts, with the peak matching the Boomer ages. The Boomers are not the most numerous group (pre-pandemic, they were already dying off), but the combination of them being more numerous than the Silent Generation (the generation older than them) plus heightened death rates from things that would cause lung infections (aka pneumonia).

Again, remember the above graph is showing what underlying cause of death was recorded, and that pneumonia had been on the death certificate as a contributing cause of death.

As we can see, many COVID deaths had pneumonia listed as contributing causes.

That is, people died OF COVID and WITH pneumonia.

Makes sense — pneumonia is a lung infection, and this would be recognizing that the pneumonia was caused by SARS-CoV-2 (aka the COVID virus).

Percentage

2023: Top UCDs by Age Group when Pneumonia is MCD (but not UCD)

Count

Note that the counts have dropped lower than before.

Is less pneumonia being recorded on death certificates?

Percentage

Another notable pneumonia death: Blessed Karl of Austria

It’s the feast of Blessed Karl of Austria, and you’re reading The Tuesday Pillar Post. Karl was an emperor, until he wasn’t. He was the last Austro-Hungarian emperor, taking the throne in 1916, in the throes of World War I, and only because his uncle Franz Ferdinand was killed in Sarajevo two years earlier. At the end of the war — as Karl fought to bring peace to Europe — he lost the throne, in part because of the influence Woodrow Wilson had on the peace process. As he and his wife, along with their children, were forced to leave Austria, their properties were seized, their assets frozen — they were banished, poor, and in exile. Karl attempted to retake his throne, but he was prevented. Just a few years later, living in Madeira in a borrowed house, he caught a cold. That became pneumonia. He died at 35, in April 1922. His last words were “thy will be done…. As you will it, Jesus.”

Yes, a cold can become pneumonia. All sorts of viral infections can.

Stay safe, and Blessed Karl of Austria, pray for us.

Spreadsheet

Pneumonia Deaths Investigation 2018 2024 252KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

