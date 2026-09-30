I’ve been meaning to revisit this issue for a while.

16 July 2026, WSJ editorial: The Cost of a French Retirement [emphasis added]

The rising burden of government retirement benefits afflicts nearly all Western democracies, and France’s problem is especially acute, as a new report shows. The Pensions Advisory Council monitors the financial health of the French retirement system, and the numbers in its annual report released last month say France spent more than $482 billion on pensions, or 14.1% of GDP, last year.

You may be interested in comparing that to the Social Security retirement system:

16 June 2026, CRR: Social Security’s Financial Outlook: The 2026 Update in Perspective

The Trustees also report Social Security’s shortfall as a percentage of GDP. The cost of the program is projected to rise from about 5.3 percent of GDP today to about 6.8 percent of GDP as the Baby Boomers move through retirement (see Figure 3). The reason why costs as a percentage of taxable payroll keep rising – while costs as a percentage of GDP more or less stabilize – is that taxable payroll is projected to decline as a share of total compensation due to continued growth in health benefits.

So the U.S. program is a lot less… but ours is really only supposed to be supplemental, to prevent senior poverty. The French program is all-encompassing, as I understand it. I could be wrong about that.

Back to the WSJ editorial:

Pensions now account for nearly a quarter of all French public spending, and the system will become less sustainable as the ratio of active workers and current retirees narrows. There were only 2.5 working-age people for each senior citizen last year, down from 3.6 in 2009, the report says. It projects this ratio to fall to 1.62 by 2070. France’s pensions system was nearly $6 billion in the red last year, and the report says even with moderate retirement spending increases it will “remain permanently in deficit” over the next 45 years.

Back to the U.S. — In the Social Security Trustees report for 2026, they noted:

In 2026, Social Security will play a critical role in the lives of 71 million beneficiaries and 185 million covered workers and their families. With informed discussion, creative thinking, and timely legislative action, Social Security will continue to protect future generations.

That is, a ratio of 185/71 = 2.6 covered workers per beneficiary, which isn’t much different by count. But really, those numbers aren’t as important as the size of the benefits.

In a one-pager of the highlights from the 2025 Trustees Report, the American Academy of Actuaries (of which I’m a member) put out this graph, showing the current projection, and an old projection, of the worker-to-retiree ratio:

Some of the higher ratio for 2025 is due to older workers continuing to work to older ages and retiring later (instead of at age 62, the age of earliest eligibility).

Setting a Retirement Age

Retirement age is a crux for the French retirement system, as well as for the U.S.

Both France and the U.S. have different working and retirement expectations.

The rest of the WSJ piece: [lots of emphasis added]

President Emmanuel Macron understood these numbers, which is why he pushed the Legislature in 2023 to gradually raise the French retirement age to 64 from 62. The brave decision was widely attacked, though even with the reform they’d be able to retire earlier than many European Union counterparts. In Britain the retirement age will rise to 67 by 2028, up from 66 now. Under Germany’s phased increases, the retirement age will reach 67 in 2031. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu bowed to the political pressure last year and suspended the changes until after the next presidential election in 2027. The report puts the cost of that decision at more than $2 billion. Marine Le Pen of the insurgent right National Rally is leading in the latest polls for next year’s presidential elections. She opposes an increase in the retirement age, an area of policy agreement with her opponents on the left. If France won’t raise the retirement age, the alternatives are to cut pension expenditures or squeeze more contributions out of workers or their employers, the report says. Count on political resistance to the first option. “Depending on whether the increase is borne by employees or employers, it reduces household income and/or increases production costs, with negative effects on consumption, investment, and/or competitiveness,” the report warns. French economic growth is already anemic—a mere 0.8% last year, so it doesn’t need another tax increase. Benefit reform and later retirements are the only way to make the pension system affordable.

It is absurd that it has to be framed as “brave” to push up a retirement age to 64 from 62.

Now, the earliest retirement age in the U.S. for Social Security is also 62, but one is heavily penalized for taking benefits at that age. My understanding is that dynamic is not going on here, which is why the French were taking to the streets over pushing up that age by two years.

Discussing a Change in French Retirement Ages

The effect of raising the full retirement age on old workers’ labor market outcomes

I hope the above starts around timestamp 52:35.

This is from the NBER Summer Institute, 2026, on the Economics of Social Security.

The whole video runs 7 hours, covering 8 different papers/talks. Many are in Working Paper (aka development), and are not fully finished.

Abstract of “The effect of raising the full retirement age on old workers’ labor market outcomes”

This article examines the effect of raising the Full Retirement Age (FRA) on employment and social insurance schemes. We exploit rich French administrative data on (i) retirement behavior, (ii) employment, and (iii) unemployment insurance to assess the consequences of the reform on labor market outcomes after 62. Based on a cohort difference-in-differences method, we find that raising the FRA decreases the probability of being retired at 65-66 by 8 pp. The effect is mostly driven by individuals who are eligible to a minimum pension and who have financial incentives to retire at that age. The impact of the reform on employment is small, about +1 pp. Meanwhile, the probability of being unemployed (resp. inactive) increases by +3 pp (resp. +4 pp). At least half of fiscal gains were offset by higher unemployment benefits, and they were primarily made off the bottom 25% of labor earnings.

Slides: https://conference.nber.org/conf_papers/f242075.slides.pdf

The researchers were looking specifically at changes to the full retirement age and effects there, but I want to pull a specific slide to look at (which wasn’t at issue):

There were some interesting behaviors with the increasing FRAs (full retirement ages) to the right — those were increasing. Each slice is a different cohort with a different ERA (statutory minimum retirement age) and FRA combination. Yes, something weird was going on with the 1953 cohort.

You can see lots of people take their benefit as soon as they can. That’s data from over a decade ago.

So what are the other pressures?

Money Money Money (as % of GDP)

As mentioned by the WSJ, the French retirement benefits eat up a large portion of the French budget, and they are only growing.

But, more to the point, government spending is just a huge portion of French GDP and has been for a long time:

Source: Our World in Data, https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/historical-gov-spending-gdp?tab=line&time=1952..latest&country=USA~FRA~GBR~JPN&mapSelect=~USA

Something is quite odd about the French time series, and I tried several other countries, and I didn’t see the same discontinuity as I saw with France with any other country… but I only spot-checked a few, to be sure. Ones like Spain and Italy. Others who might also have… been a little loose with how they accounted for “government spending”.

There is another European country (not counting Ukraine) that has such a high ratio of government spending: Finland. That’s it.

Austria is right below France, with 56% of its GDP being government spending.

Belgium is 54.5%. (that’s the next)

Yeah, there are a lot of problems there. Moving money around from one portion of people (taxpayers) in a country to another (and it could be the VERY SAME PEOPLE) doesn’t necessarily produce much.

Our World in Data has all sorts of useful slices of different breakdowns of these government expenditures.

For instance, this is how the U.S. social spending (which includes retirement spending) breaks out:

Source: Our World in Data, https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/social-expenditure-as-percentage-of-gdp?country=~USA

Yes, it’s really easy to see that COVID bump-up. But the 2023 level is about 19% GDP in total, with a 6.8% of Old Age expenditure specifically.

For France:

Source: Our World in Data, https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/social-expenditure-as-percentage-of-gdp?country=~FRA

This only goes to 2022, but that’s okay. The Old age portion is less volatile — it’s at about 12.4% GDP, different from what we saw at the top, but hey, that may include more than just “Old age”.

You can see it’s a bit more pricey, in a relative sense.

Here is a really interesting comparison to the other two — Japan:

Source: Our World in Data, https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/social-expenditure-as-percentage-of-gdp?country=~JPN

The three graphs aren’t over the exact same years, however, they are roughly over the same periods, and you can compare the steep slope of Japan’s percentage of expenditure on Old Age and Health programs (as a percentage of GDP) from 1980 to 2022, while it seems France was at about that level all along.

The two countries took different trajectories to get there, such as different benefit levels (not to mention different economic growth), so will have different results.

As I consider possible outcomes to the United States’s own problems with Social Security and Medicare, I think that many other countries will go through far worse strains first. So it may be helpful to see what they will do… or not do. And what will come of that.

Share