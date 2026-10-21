I saw this graph at Visual Capitalist: Mapped: Credit Scores Across All 50 U.S. States

by Gabriel Cohen Design by Anna Diederichs

I could be nitpicky about the design, but let’s talk about credit scores for a moment.

FICO was the Fair Isaac Corporation (Fair and Isaac were the last names of the founders), and the score runs from 300 to 850, as mentioned in the small print above. The averages they’re showing are from a year ago.

Hmm, that timeline is quite wide.

On Credit Scores

The FICO score is proprietary, but it’s supposed to help lenders for consumer credit discern simple credit risk… that is, how likely will the person fulfill their financial obligations?

Banks and similar lenders can do financial underwriting, with respect to how much money somebody has (income, assets) — but if you have any experience with people, you’ll notice some high-income people, for instance, don’t necessarily pay their bills in a timely manner. Yeah, they may not pay stuff back, even if they have the money to.

For a variety of reasons, various people aren’t good credit risks. A lender may set limits based on borrowers’ income and assets, but different people with the same income & assets will behave completely differently. The FICO score is based on such past behavior. Stuff like:

Are you paying your bills on time? (Not just your credit card bills… it can be any type of bill, but primarily the ones you get monthly, like electric bills, any subscriptions, etc.) In the age of automatic payments, this may be less meaningful, but….

Are you paying your bills in full? Or just paying the minimum required?

People get wrong impressions about credit scores. It’s not necessarily correlated with income. It’s really connected with loads of stuff that’s very controllable.

Interestingly, credit scores are correlated with all sorts of things that you may not expect.

Such as death rates.

Average September 2025 Credit Scores Against 2024 Age-Adjusted Death Rates

I left in only some of the state labels. The big orange dot is the overall U.S. average.

Any dot above the line represents a state with a death rate higher than the linear fit would project, and likewise, any dot below the line represents a state with a death rate lower than the linear model prediction.

The R^2 statistic, also known as the coefficient of determination, is 45%, which is rather high. In a one-variable model like this, it’s the square of the correlation, which is -0.69, which is strong as a correlation — higher credit score, lower mortality levels.

Thing is, I knew that there would be a strong correlation before I tested this above.

Credit scores are not only correlated with the likelihood of people defaulting on financial obligations, but also with other insurance risks, like mortality and even auto losses.

It’s pretty controversial within insurance, but it’s one of the strongest results that keeps coming back.

My theory is that credit scores are tied to Conscientiousness (the Big Five personality factor), which is related to all sorts of risk minimization.

Spreadsheet

Credit Score Vs Death Rate By State 2024 2025 44.7KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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