STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Larry Pollack's avatar
Larry Pollack
10h

Nice post, though I wish you (and Equable and others) would point out that not only are reported asset values almost certainly overstated, but the liabilities are most definitely significantly understated - probably a bigger problem than the former. 85% is probably more like 65-70% when one stops pretending that fundamental principles of finance somehow don't apply to the valuation of pension liabilities.

Other than the assets and liabilities, though, everything's fine.

When one sees "think tanks" that probably know better continue to ignore this issue in what appear to be comprehensive (or at least very long) analyses, one must wonder what source of funding or influence or other benefit to them would be at risk if they addressed the issue honestly instead of utterly ignoring it. They're not doing enough thinking in their pension finance tank.

Kudos to Oliver Giesecke and Hoover for being virtually alone in honestly examining this aspect of public pension funded status: https://publicpension.stanford.edu/.

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