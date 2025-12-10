The holiday season is busy busy busy… (and just had my water heater go, but that’s not for right now).

Let’s jump into it!

New York City Comptroller Recommends Pension Trustees Dump Specific Asset Managers Over ESG Issues

26 Nov 2025, Comptroller Brad Lander's Press Release: Comptroller Lander Recommends Pension Boards Drop BlackRock, Fidelity, and PanAgora Due to Inadequate Decarbonization Plans

Today, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander released a Net Zero Implementation Plan update to trustees of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System (NYCERS), Teachers’ Retirement System (TRS), and Board of Education Retirement System (BERS). The update recommends that the three Systems rebid BlackRock’s U.S. public equities index mandates and terminate those of active managers Fidelity and PanAgora. The recommendation follows a robust evaluation of the pension systems’ 49 public market managers. While 46 of the systems’ public markets managers submitted decarbonization plans that align with New York City’s Net Zero Implementation Plans, three asset managers failed to meet the Systems’ climate expectations. In 2023, the trustees of NYCERS, TRS, and BERS adopted Net Zero Implementation Plans (NYCERS Plan, TRS Plan, BERS Plan), committing their funds to achieve net zero emissions by 2040. The plans committed the funds to (1) set interim targets and disclose emissions; (2) engage asset managers and portfolio companies to be net-zero aligned; (3) invest in climate change solutions; and (4) divest to reduce risk. As announced earlier this year, the Systems have collectively achieved a 37% reduction in financed greenhouse gas emissions since the baseline of 2019, divested fossil fuel reserve owners, and scaled up climate solutions investments to $11.9 billion—while achieving strong returns (10.5% for FY25, exceeding the actuarial target of 7%). The Net Zero Implementation Plans adopted in 2023 required public equity and corporate bonds managers to submit decarbonization strategies by June 30, 2025, outlining how they are aligned with the Systems’ expectations, including how they actively engage with portfolio companies to mitigate climate risk. All 49 of the Systems’ public markets managers submitted plans. Today’s recommendations are based on a thorough analysis of those submissions.

So all of the asset managers did comply submitting plans, but Lander was not happy with what three of them had as plans.

Let’s see why.

BlackRock: Following Trump Administration changes in reporting requirements to the SEC, BlackRock recently announced it has ceased proactive engagement on proxy voting issues with U.S. companies where it owns 5% or more. As a result, its engagement does not sufficiently encourage portfolio companies to take concrete decarbonization actions, such as setting net-zero goals, adopting science-based targets, or aligning lobbying and capital expenditures with climate goals. While BlackRock claims this was necessary to comply with the new requirements, other large asset managers (e.g., State Street) maintain a much more robust approach to climate engagement. The review also identified other shortcomings with BlackRock’s climate stewardship. While BlackRock did expand access to its Climate and Decarbonization Stewardship policy as part of its response, the submission still does not meet the Systems’ expectations. As a result, Comptroller Lander is calling on NYCERS, TRS, and BERS trustees to approve a search to rebid BlackRock’s $42.3 billion in U.S. public equity index mandates. Fidelity: Fidelity also adopted an overly restrictive interpretation of SEC guidance, applying it to both U.S. and non-U.S. companies to prevent influencing them on decarbonization, even when such action is financially material (BlackRock’s rollback only covers U.S. companies). Given this refusal to engage with portfolio companies on a critical systemic risk, Comptroller Lander recommends that TRS terminate Fidelity’s World ex-US small-cap mandate and develop a reallocation strategy for its $384 million in assets. PanAgora: As the systems’ only quantitative manager to adopt such a restrictive approach, PanAgora’s engagement on climate is limited to disclosing emissions. It fails to encourage companies to take decarbonization actions—like setting emissions targets or adopting transition plans—even when such actions could be beneficial to the company. Comptroller Lander recommends NYCERS and TRS terminate PanAgora’s U.S. small-cap equity mandate.

So PanAgora is not active in proxy voting (which does take time and effort, and increases costs), which makes sense for small-cap equity.

Fidelity and BlackRock are both huge asset managers.

According to Fidelity’s 2025Q3 financial announcement, they have $17.5 trillion in assets under administration, of which $6.8 trillion are discretionary assets.

BlackRock has $13.5 trillion in assets under management, according to its 2025Q3 earnings release.

These asset managers don’t necessarily want to lose any clients; however, they may decide from a scale standpoint that they’re not interested in being hassled by the SEC or other clients due to activist investing in some of their shares.

In checking out, high-level, about how much in assets the covered pensions he’s discussing — I checked out the Public Pensions Database, which has a little reporting lag, but the total assets are about $170 billion for the three plans Brad Lander was discussing.

Having to shift $42 billion out of $170 billion is far more disruptive than shifting $42 billion out of $13.5 trillion.

That is, moving this mandate is far more disruptive to NYC pensions than it is to BlackRock. There would be some transition costs for the pensions, even if not explicit.

These are public equity index strategies, and the main issue is that BlackRock won’t play the activist investor that Brad Lander wants them to play.

IT’S AN INDEX STRATEGY. YOU’RE GOING TO GET THE INDEX. [Or a close fascsimile.]

The bull or the horns? Photo by Hans Eiskonen on Unsplash

I understand you, Brad Lander, want to influence the S&P 500 companies in your ESG-preferred goals, even with an indexed strategy, but this seems so attenuated. In the larger scheme of the stock market, and just the S&P 500 alone (about $58 trillion in market capitalization), $42 billion is spitting in the wind.

It may be that these “let’s make index funds more expensive to invest in” are not quite as popular anymore, especially since other shareholders, especially other pension funds, may be less likely to sign on to the same goals.

Luckily for New York City (unlike New York State, for what it’s worth), Brad Lander is not a sole fiduciary for the pension funds — multiple parties must agree on these changes.

Maryland Audits Its Pensions: What About These Asset Management Fees?

This one is interesting, as it hits upon an issue that Edward Siedle, David Sirota, and all the other anti-private equity pension warriors like to go on about: lack of transparency/lack of governance in private assets in pension funds.

They do have a point.

3 Dec 2025, BayNet: Audit: Maryland State Retirement Agency Didn’t Fully Verify $260M In Investment Fees [emphasis added]

Maryland’s State Retirement Agency did not fully verify hundreds of millions of dollars in private investment management fees and was cited for a separate cybersecurity issue in its latest fiscal compliance audit, according to a report released this month by the Office of Legislative Audits. The audit, covering May 1, 2021, through April 15, 2025, found the agency lacked procedures to confirm the accuracy of about $260 million in private fund management fees paid in fiscal 2025. Auditors said the agency checked whether fees were calculated using the correct contract rate but did not obtain documentation to verify the underlying figures used in those calculations for most private fund managers. The agency contracts with more than 400 public and private fund managers to invest pension assets, which totaled about $70.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. Roughly $27.6 billion was invested with private fund managers, $29.5 billion with public fund managers and $13.2 billion was managed internally, the report said. Total management fees paid to all external managers in fiscal 2025 were $383.9 million.

First, of the $384 million paid in fees, $260 million could not be fully documented.

That’s $260/$384 = 68% — OVER TWO-THIRDS OF THE FEES

Now, that doesn’t mean these fees were paid in error.

I’ve dealt with auditors, and that can be a pain in the ass. However, the whole point of an audit is to make sure things are on the up-and-up, not to leave things hanging. You are supposed to clear up these problems. Not go…

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Not ideal.

For 18 private fund managers whose quarterly fees exceeded $1 million, the agency did obtain and review detailed support. Those managers accounted for about $81.2 million, or 24 percent, of private fund management fees. But for the remaining 306 private managers, auditors said the agency had “a lack of assurance that the fees charged were proper.” In test work on five quarterly fees under $1 million, totaling about $1.1 million, auditors initially found the agency had no supporting detail, though fund managers later provided documentation when asked.

Look, THAT’S A LOT OF FUND MANAGERS.

Are they actually able to provide effective oversight over that many funds?

The Maryland State Retirement Agency handles both the Maryland PERS and Maryland Teachers funds, which show identical performance in the Public Pensions Database. (I checked.)

Looking at the Maryland Teachers fund historical experience:

Both the 5-year and 10-year returns are a full percentage point lower than their peers.

HMMMM.

Maybe they are not managing their situation well. Perhaps they have too many funds to manage effectively, leading to less-than-optimal investment result.

For convenience, here is the official Audit Report: [I downloaded it this morning]

Here are the auditors’ recommendations re: asset management fees:

Recommendation 1 We recommend that the Agency a. obtain and review sufficient supporting documentation to ensure that management fees are accurate, and b. recover any fees that could not be supported.

Fairly straightforward.

Here is some of the narrative from the report:

The Agency did not establish procedures to verify the propriety of certain private fund management fees. Specifically, the Agency only reviewed supporting documentation to ensure the propriety of the management fee if the quarterly management fee exceeded $1 million, which only applied to 18 fund managers with related fees totaling approximately $81.2 million during fiscal year 2025 (or 24 percent of the total direct private fund management fees).3 For the remaining 306 fund managers with approximately $260 million in fees, the Agency only ensured the fee was properly calculated based upon the agreed upon contract rate but did not verify the underlying figures used in the calculation. As a result, there was a lack of assurance that the fees charged were proper. …. We tested five quarterly management fees each under $1 million that totaled approximately $1.1 million. Our review disclosed that the fund managers only provided notices of the fees retained without any supporting documentation of how the fees were calculated and as a result, the agency did not have the ability to determine the propriety of the management fees tested. In response to our request, the Agency contacted the fund managers who provided documentation to support the propriety of the management fees tested.

Emphasis added.

So at least they knew the amount of the fees charged (which is more than some funds — where you just see the net result, without a breakout of investment returns and fees… just the net investment income after fees.)

One can see why, with so many fund managers, they focused on the ones with the highest fees.

But if it’s so complex that they can’t properly oversee all the fund managers, perhaps they should simplify?

This is what the high-level asset allocation looks like:

So, a lot heavier on hedge funds (15.2%) and private equity (21.5%) compared to their peers.

This is what the history of their allocation has looked like:

It’s difficult to see with so many lines, but the blue line on top is public equities, which has steadily come down over the whole period, while the rising gold line is private equity, steadily rising since 2007, and the light blue is hedge funds, which rose from 2007 to 2015, and has come down a little since then.

Private equity has been all the rage in public pension investing, doncha know.

But some public pension funds have been doing better than others at it.

Speaking of simplification…

CalPERS Announces a “Streamlined” Approach to Investment

17 Nov 2025, CalPERS: CalPERS Board Adopts Streamlined Investment Approach to Seize Market Opportunities

The CalPERS Board of Administration voted today to adopt a new investment model, known as the “total portfolio approach,” which will increase transparency and give staff more flexibility to capitalize on a variety of market opportunities across asset classes. Starting July 1, 2026, the total portfolio approach (TPA), will replace the strategic asset allocation (SAA) model CalPERS has used to guide investment decision-making. Under SAA, the CalPERS Board periodically allocated a set amount to each asset class. Under TPA, the focus will be on which investments can best contribute to the performance of the entire CalPERS portfolio, as opposed to achieving individual asset allocation targets. “The CalPERS Board made history today by adopting the total portfolio approach after learning about its potential to deliver better returns for our members,” said David Miller, chair of the CalPERS Investment Committee. “We are the first pension fund in the United States to do this, and I believe it will give CalPERS staff the edge they need to make sound investment decisions.” …. Without specific asset targets in place, CalPERS investment staff members have the discretion under TPA to rapidly adjust their investment decisions and strategies to successfully adapt to a market in flux. A March 2025 survey of 26 large funds (PDF) employing TPA saw their investments outperform those using the SAA model by 1.3% per year over a 10-year period.

I do not want to nerd out at this moment, but I don’t like this.

The whole point of the assets CalPERS has is not total return, but cash flows to support pension cash flows.

This is what ALM (asset/liability management) or SAA (strategic asset allocation) is about.

There are issues with pursuing a pure “TPA” (total portfolio approach) (and boy, we love our TLA (three letter acronyms) in this biz), if there are no guardrails beyond chasing yield. There still needs to be an eye on generating those cash flows.

Looking at the report referenced by CalPERS, from March 2025, by Thinking Ahead Institute: What Asset Owners Did Next, this is their slide (#13) on TPA vs. SAA:

There were 26 funds in total involved in this study, with 4 rating themselves as totally TPA and 4 rating themselves as totally SAA (the red dots being their current status, yellow being where they desired to be). Notice most funds wanted to be somewhere in the middle.

On slide 14 is the performance comparison — it’s just stated that there’s a 1.3% per annum difference over a 10-year period (but there are data issues… and I bet there are.)

There is also this:

I then realize they consider the ones saying TPA at 4 or 5 is a TPA adopter, which gives us the 9 TPA adopters above.

I am starting to see the data issues involved.

Making a comparison between 9 plans (TPA adopters) and 17 plans (SAA strategy) — there is an issue of sample sizes.

Note that the TPA-adopters are also high in alternative assets compared to the stodgy old SAAers.

Uh huh.

Yeah, let’s keep an eye on what CalPERS is doing.

