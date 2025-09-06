With my most recent post on the AfD deaths in Germany:

A few people pushed back regarding politicians in poor health running for office.

Look, I understand. You may be looking at my post in isolation.

Your assumption is: a reasonable person, not feeling great, wouldn’t run for political office. So those running for office should be in better-than-average health!

I used to believe the same, too.

But then I started watching what those addicted to running for political office actually did.

The worst cases are incumbents.

A retrospective on political mortality

STUMP is this substack

Before this substack even existed, I had a blog on marypat.org, and even posts on my LiveJournal going back to 2000.

Here are [some of] my posts on political mortality — I may have missed some: [and these are in no particular order, as you can see]

I probably had some other posts, but I’m trying to gather together the political-specific mortality posts, even going back to the LiveJournal post, which you see in that last one from 2008.

The above is not exhaustive, because I’ve been writing about mortality, as you can see, for a few decades. I may have missed some political mortality posts.

But I need to make some remarks about assumptions before we get too much farther.

Question Your Assumptions

Look.

If you want to cuddle your conspiracy theory to your chest, I cannot stop you. Go do that.

However, if you want to determine if there is something actually truthful (as opposed to truthy-ish) going on, you need to stop and actually look at the people in the current seats, what they’ve been doing, and what happens as they deteriorate.

One of the big things I’ve had to notice in the U.S.: the OLDER-THAN-BOOMERS politicians not being willing to step aside until death took away their ability to do anything about anything.

Some of them (like Senator Dianne Feinstein) died in office. There are some politicians, right now, who are saying they will run for office again, and as a life actuary, I’m thinking… I’m not sure you have much of a choice about that.

There have been politicians who have been given diagnoses where it’s been fairly clear they would die shortly… and they didn’t resign. There was not a large period between the announcement of diagnosis and death, so… not sure the point either way.

This is all to say:

YES, POLITICIANS WILL RUN FOR OFFICE WHILE IN POOR HEALTH

HAVE YOU EVEN SEEN ANY HISTORY

But to step back for a moment:

A lot of people are on the precipice of death, but don’t even realize it.

The Shape of Mortality

“People don’t just drop dead!”

Yes, they do.

Obviously, there are accidental causes of death (and suicide and homicide).

But more to the point, a lot of people are not aware of the likelihood of people dying. This was even before 2020.

Sure, I’m biased because my dad died of a heart attack at the age of 38 in 1990 (and there were special conditions for that — most people are not going to have a heart attack at 38 — were you smoking since the age of 19? And had bad cardiac health? And had horrid gum disease?)

So let’s look at the U.S. rates of death in 2019:

Of course, that’s blended by sex — and in politics, we know more males than females run for office. So the mortality would be even worse.

I shouldn’t have kept the young ages in, I suppose — but a lot of people do not understand how rapidly mortality rates climb.

A lot of those running for political office are in their 60s and older.

The annual mortality rate for those folks (again, I didn’t split out male/female here) are 1% and higher — this is high, but you wouldn’t know this, unless you worked in this area.

Many people in their middle age and older do not realize how they’re going over the morbidity/mortality cliff.

(Please get your appropriate cancer screenings, at the very least.)

Have You Met a Politician?

But if they were in poor health, they wouldn’t run!

ARE YOU SURE?

Joe Biden, May 2025 event

Donald Trump, September 2025

How much are you willing to bet?

Regular people, sure, don’t want to run for political seats. If they were ill, they’d bow out.

From 2023:

Dianne Feinstein is dead. Chuck Grassley and Bernie Sanders are not.

Grassley is 91 years old. His Senate term is up in January 2029, when he’d be …older, if he lives that long.

Sanders is currently 83 years old.

Both Grassley and Sanders (as of right now) have left open the possibility of running again in 2028 and 2030 (their re-election years).

Most normal people would say that’s way too old to be running again. Most normal people would say — hey, shouldn’t you be cultivating successors? I mean, don’t you care about younger Republicans or Democrats? You do know that you’re going to die one day, right?

[OH Bernie is an Independent……. don’t make me stare at you. Do you think Bernie would be happy with a Republican replacement? A Democrat replacement?]

Some politicians are normal people.

But many (most?) are not.

So… maybe adjust your assumptions about what politicians would do.

