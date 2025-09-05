STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

Skeptical Actuary
6h

You don't seem to buy into any "conspiracy theories", no matter how strong the evidence is. Do you still think the possibility of COVID 19 leaking from a lab is a conspiracy theory?

Some people claim the COVID vaccine studies never looked into whether the vaccine would stop transmission, despite everyone from the President on down telling us if we took the vaccine COVID would "stop with you". Was that skepticism a conspiracy theory?

Do you still think the US border was secure from 2021 to 2024, and any other belief was a conspiracy theory?

How about the idea of US troops being injured by exposure agent orange? Is that a conspiracy theory? How about the theory that the US government was spraying a toxic chemical around housing projects in St. Louis in 50s and 60s? Is that still a conspiracy theory? How about the Gulf of Tonkin? Is the idea that that wasn't a real attack a conspiracy theory?

Skeptical Actuary
7h

First, sudden middle aged deaths (of natural causes) used to be quite unusual. Up until 2021, even a serious heart attack was unlikely to kill someone outright. People rarely died from first heart attacks, and had a pretty good idea that their heart health was declining if it was declining.

Second, A good percentage of the people that die in any given year are in very poor health at the beginning of the year (and/or are also in their 70s, 80s or 90s) as so are unlikely to be trying to run for office.

I'm not going to bother trying to track down numbers on this - you WILL NOT be convinced. "It's difficult to convince a person to believe something when their salary depends on them not believing it."

Looking forward to the news next week. A nice vaxxed-unvaxxed study is going to drop. I've been at this game long enough (21 years!) I'm kind of expecting the results to be underwhelming, but this time the good guys have the actual data in the data mines.

