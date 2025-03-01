As per usual, I will exclude Chicago and Illinois content from this post. They get their own updates (aren’t they special). There will be another one of those coming up soon.

New York City amortization update, snuck into NY state budget?

E.J. McMcMahon, 21 Feb 2025: NYC pension gimmick alert

I’m going to drop it there, and mention that I provided an early version of this graph. I know E.J. McMahon from the Empire Center for Public Policy. I’ve done some calculations for them in the past, gratis.

In this case, I was just checking over the numbers in this PDF: AN ACT to amend the administrative code of city of New York, in relation to amortization and valuation methods used for contributions to the New York city employees' retirement system, the New York city teachers' retirement system, and the board of education retirement system of such city

Note: this is a strange thing to put in the state budget. The NYC pensions are paid by NYC, not the state. (This is not necessarily true in other states, by the way — but let me not get sidetracked.)

The NYC pensions actually had a good practice where the unfunded liabilities as of a certain date — note, they had already been accrued (that is, earned) — had a closed amortization period that shortened every year.

When I checked the Public Plans Database for the most recently available financials for the NYC Teachers Plan, which were for Fiscal Year 2022, I found the following information:

There is more than this, by the way — I just want to show that they have closed amortization that decreases each year for valuation blocks. It’s also level dollar amortization.

This is how it should be done.

The amortization period should be over the average expected working period of the covered employees for that unfunded liability. The concept is that one is financing the pension over the working period of the employee(s).

That’s how you end up with contribution patterns that look like this:

And funded ratios that look like this:

You get a lot of pain in the short term from closed amortization periods, in terms of relatively high contributions.

But you ultimately get more stable funded patterns.

This contrasts to the pattern I usually see, with open amortization periods, with a percentage of payroll assumption. I noticed, as well, they’re using level dollar amortization. This also makes for pain in the short term, but more stability in the long term.

The proposed amendment changes this, in terms of amounts — it shifts the amortization period to much longer, and you can see the pattern in the shifts.

“We’ll pay more later… when it’s easier.”

Yes, and pretty much all of those systems that have said that have ended up not paying enough money.

Maybe, let’s just stick to the current amortization schedule, hmm?

80-Percent Fakeout: Good Reasoning in Oklahoma

The following piece faked me out, because it set off one of my little-used news alerts — the 80% funded pensions! I hadn’t seen that in a long time!

First, I will quote the part that set off my alert:

15 Feb 2025, Jonathan Small, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs: Unfunded mandates harm pension systems

Some entities that promote unfunded COLAs argue that some state pension systems can withstand them, saying an 80-percent funded ratio signifies a pension plan is “actuarially” sound. But the American Academy of Actuaries has called that a “mythic standard” and declared, “Pension plans should have a strategy in place to attain or maintain a funded status of 100% or greater over a reasonable period of time.”

Dangit!

My 80% funded hall of shame is not getting resurrected anytime soon!

It will surprise no one to hear that I’m on the side of Jonathan Small in the following:

While arguments for a “cost of living adjustment” (COLA) for state retirees may sound compelling, the simple fact is there is a cost to those increased benefits. When lawmakers refuse to provide extra money, they are effectively raiding the benefits of current workers to pay retirees, draining the pension systems. During a 2019 legislative study, the executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System bluntly warned lawmakers, “If COLAs are not funded by the Legislature, and the plans are required to fund them, the plan is basically taking out a mortgage to pay for them.” Unfortunately, Oklahoma has been here before. From 1975 to 2008, there were 19 COLAs authorized by lawmakers that resulted in nearly $16 billion in unfunded liability for Oklahoma state pension systems. By 2007, the worst-funded state pension system (the teachers’ system) was only 52.6 percent funded. That finally prompted lawmakers to adopt reforms that included directing money from other uses to prop up state pensions systems and to ban passage of unfunded COLAs.

It sounds like Oklahoma had been passing ad-hoc COLAs for their pensions, thus they were “unfunded”. That’s very bad pension practice, and erodes pension stability, as Small notes.

When an ad-hoc COLA is passed, it hits the valuation immediately, and there have been no contributions made for those COLAs. The funded ratio undergoes an immediate drop.

Don’t do that.

But do refer to the American Academy of Actuaries concerning the 80% fundedness myth, and that one should always be aiming for 100% fundedness.

Way to go, Jonathan Small!

California “Temporary” Tax to Extend Another Decade+ to Cover Pension Costs?

Govern for California, David Crane, 21 Feb 2025: Terminate The Temporary Tax

13 years ago voters approved a seven-year increase in the top income tax rate. Sold as an education measure, the real reason was to cover up a tripling in annual school pension costs: That explosion in pension costs became inevitable after the State Teachers’ Retirement System (STRS) rejected my proposal seven years earlier to raise pension contributions at that time to avoid bigger costs down the road. Addicted to the new revenues, public employee unions sponsored a ballot measure in 2016 to extend the temporary tax increase until 2030. Since then, annual state spending on salaries and benefits has risen 85 percent to more than $50 billion per year and lawmakers have drained the General Fund of an extra $20 billion to reduce unfunded pension liabilities never approved by voters. Now they are at it again. Earlier this week, a budget advisor to the Assembly Speaker issued a none-too-subtle admonition to get cracking on renewing the temporary tax increase. But under no circumstances should the tax increase be renewed absent major reforms to employee staffing, compensation and benefits. For too long California’s governments have been run for the benefit of government employees. We must elect a governor in 2026 who is unafraid to take them on and prepare to defeat a ballot measure to extend the temporary tax unless accompanied by major reforms.

That’s the anti-tax side.

Well, Crane is saying one shouldn’t approve the tax without reforming the pensions and the public employment in California… and since that second isn’t happening, therefore, he’s anti-tax.

Here’s info on the tax and proposition itself:

Jason Sisney, 18 Feb 2025: Proposition 30 taxes expire in 2030

Growth of Proposition 30/55 Revenues. Proposition 30 income tax revenues, as extended by Proposition 55, have grown to more than $10 billion per year. While technically deposited into the Education Protection Account created by the measure, these revenues are treated as General Fund taxes in budgeting and count in calculations of Proposition 2, 98, and other requirements. The Franchise Tax Board estimates that “net Proposition 55 tax” revenues have grown as shown in the table below (excluding fiduciary returns): from $4.7 billion for tax year 2013 to $16.2 billion in 2021 and $9.9 billion in 2022. According to recent administration estimates, these revenues were around $9 billion for tax year 2023 and will be about $10 billion for 2024 and $11 billion for 2025. Given that they are paid by high-income filers, with varying annual returns from stock, option, bonus, and business income, these revenues are somewhat volatile. Extending or Modifying the Taxes. While Proposition 30 and Proposition 55 were initiative constitutional amendments—meaning they were placed on the ballot by the gathering of voter signatures—these taxes could be extended by initiative constitutional amendment or, in some form, by initiative statute, or they could be extended in some form by legislative statutory action (with a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and the Assembly). Such extension measures could modify the taxes, if desired.

But let us get to the Calstrs bit — unlike Calpers, which has been making full contributions every year, Calstrs has been undercontributing until recently:

You can see that for many years, they held contributions at a level percentage of payroll, regardless of what the actuaries told them they should be contributing.

(Interjection for a moment: both in the case for Calpers and Calstrs — I would argue these contributions could still be too small, but let us put these issues to the side for now.)

They knew that over a decade of under-contributing would have repercussions.

It did.

I don’t know why the 2002 data are missing.

By keeping the contributions low for so long, they now have to make much higher contributions to make up for the unfunded liabilities that have accrued. That money has to come from somewhere.

Thus, the “temporary” taxes.

ESG-related stuff

So as not to mess up the compilation I have at the bottom, I’m shoving all the ESG-related stories from the past month(-ish) here.

Yes, Florida pensions are pretty active in suing Target, evidently.

From the 27 Feb 2025 piece:

The Florida State Board of Administration, the fiduciary manager of the state’s pension and investment funds, filed a complaint against the Target Corp., accusing the retail giant of misleading and defrauding investors by not informing investors of the risks associated with customer backlash to a 2023 “Pride” campaign, as well as other environmental, social and governance and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The complaint, State Board of Administration of Florida v. Target Corp., filed February 20 in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, argues that boycotts related to the company’s 2023 Pride campaign wiped $25 billion off of the company’s market capitalization over a six-month period, including $10 billion in a mere 10 days.

I am not a lawyer, duh.

That said, I recall Target getting into trouble before over its policies with regard to restroom use in its stores. That was way back in 2016. There were big responses back then. Some of us have a memory longer than a gnat.

“Target’s CEO Brian Cornell and its Board of Directors did not oversee or disclose the obvious risks of Target’s 2023 LGBT-Pride Campaign and the ESG/DEI initiatives which it advanced, but they told investors that they did,” the complaint states. “In doing so, they deceived Target investors as to the true nature of the risks of their investments and caused them to unknowingly support Target’s Board and management in their misuse of investor funds to serve its divisive political and social goals—and ultimately cost investors billions.”

So, it will be interesting to find out what level of consumer boycott/reaction management or the Board is supposed to disclose to investors. Investors live in the same world as management, and can remember just as much as management & board.

In January, Target announced that the company would step back from its ESG and DEI initiatives. Target was also sued by another Florida pension fund: in January, the City of Riviera Beach Police Pension Fund filed suit against the company for similar reasons.

I understand the argument that corporations perhaps shouldn’t spend, say, money on advertising at the Super Bowl or Olympics, for example. Or to get involved in various parades or causes.

But does management or the Board have to disclose to investors what the risks involved in some sort of “feel good” campaign, when some people won’t feel good about it?

Many “anti-ESG” states are doing ESG of a sorts, in that they care about fund governance… AND THEY SHOULD.

The question has always been which governance issues they cared about.

Leftover pension stories

From this last one:

President Emmanuel Macron braved strikes and street protests to force through a deeply unpopular reform in 2023 raising France's retirement age by two years to 64, saying it was the only way to keep the generous but costly pension system afloat. Now an assessment this week by the country's independent public audit office on the size of the pension deficit could rekindle debate about the divisive reform and plunge Macron's fragile, debt-laden government back into crisis. Francois Bayrou, Macron's latest prime minister, requested the audit office's definitive judgement of the shortfall - estimates of which range from 6 billion to 45 billion euros after he offered to renegotiate the pensions overhaul in exchange for support from Socialist lawmakers.

Oh, only a few billion euros. That’s a cute amount.

Jumping ahead…

If the public audit office concurs on Thursday with Bayrou's estimate of a larger shortfall, it could undermine the left's argument that France can afford to reverse the increase in retirement age and likely reassure investors fretting about the state of France's rickety public finances. …. "We won't be there if it's a fake presentation of the pension system's finances," CFDT head Marylise Leon told France Info radio earlier this month.

The French leftists are delusional, but what is new.

There is a reason their revolution ended with Napoleon, multiple republics (they’re on their fifth, now), and the U.S. is still on the one governmental system even though we did have the disruption of a civil war.

If they cannot swallow the fact that they’re one of the longest-lived groups in the world, and that is expensive, well, I don’t know what to tell them.

