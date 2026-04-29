STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
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Excellent analysis. I'm familiar with these mechanics. So important to have discipline and realism around these assumptions. The difference between 5.9% and 8% assumed investment returns is huge in terms of a plan's funded profile.

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