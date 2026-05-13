STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Michael Waldmeier DMD, PhD's avatar
Michael Waldmeier DMD, PhD
20h

We know how the story end, just don't know when and how bad the situation will become.

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Michael Waldmeier DMD, PhD's avatar
Michael Waldmeier DMD, PhD
20h

If only the citizens/city workers would sing to the politicians:

If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot ‧ 1970

If you could read my mind, love

What a tale my thoughts could tell

Just like an old-time movie

'Bout a ghost from a wishing well

In a castle dark or a fortress strong

With chains upon my feet

You know that ghost is me

And I will never be set free

As long as I'm a ghost, you can't see

If I could read your mind, love

What a tale your thoughts could tell

Just like a paperback novel

The kind the drugstore sells

When you reach the part where the heartaches come

The hero would be me

But heroes often fail

And you won't read that book again

Because the ending's just too hard to take

I'd walk away like a movie star

Who gets burned in a three-way script

Enter number two, a movie queen to play the scene

Of bringing all the good things out in me

But for now - love, let's be real

I never thought I could act this way

And I've got to say that I just don't get it

I don't know where we went wrong

But the feeling's gone and I just can't get it back

If you could read my mind, love

What a tale my thoughts could tell

Just like an old-time movie

'Bout a ghost from a wishing well

In a castle dark or a fortress strong

With chains upon my feet

But stories always end

And if you read between the lines

You'll know that I'm just trying to understand

The feelings that you lack

I never thought I could feel this way

And I've got to say that I just don't get it

I don't know where we went wrong

But the feeling's gone

And I just can't get it back

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