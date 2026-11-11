While prostate cancer was my initial impetus for supporting Movember, I support all of Movember’s causes, which includes men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

In particular, on Veterans Day, I focus on one of the acute problems among American Veterans, especially among the younger men: mental health and suicide.

Not all wounds can be seen, Lasdon Public Gardens and & Veterans Memorial, Feb 2026

But before that, the fundraiser info:

Movember 2026 Fundraiser

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

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And now to the VA report, which always tries to frame it with good news, but it’s not actually good.

VA Annual Report on Veteran Suicide

This is the most recent report, with the most recent numbers — yes, it lags by a few calendar years:

8 Mar 2026: VA releases 2025 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report

In 2023, 6,398 Veterans died by suicide, which was 44 fewer deaths than in 2022. According to the report, the 2023 total was lower than 14 of the previous 15 years, which reflects recent momentum in suicide prevention efforts. These numbers show encouraging results and illustrate that continued, collective action to reduce suicide risk and strengthen protective factors (like social support, employment, housing and more) has positive effects in this fight against Veteran suicide.

To interject: a reduction in absolute numbers is good, however, whenever I look at these things, I need to know the rate by relevant group. As I remarked last year, I have found the framing around these reports to be misleading, which is not helpful.

Here are their top-level takeaways:

61% of Veterans who died by suicide in 2023 were not receiving VA health care in the last year of their life.

The suicide rate per 100,000 Veterans rose for both male and female Veterans in 2023. For women, the rate rose from 13.7 to 13.9, and for men, it rose from 37.3 to 37.8.

Suicide rates are elevated for Veterans aged 18 to 34, and those with certain risk characteristics, including homelessness, health problems and pain. Among Veterans who died by suicide from 2021 to 2023 and whose deaths were reported by VA suicide prevention teams, the most frequently identified risk factor was pain.

The data and the annual reports archives can be found here: Veteran Suicide Data and Reporting

The report comes in two parts:

Let’s dig into the reports for a better idea about the suicide trends for veterans, primarily from the second part of the report. It covers data from 2001-2023, and let me start with just the raw count of suicides:

The Problem with Counts

Let’s dig into the reports for a better idea about the suicide trends for veterans, primarily from the second part of the report. It covers data from 2001-2023, and let me start with just the raw count of suicides:

First, the vertical scale is compressed, so movement is exaggerated, but then you see — whoa! the number “rocketed” up from 6,050 in 2006 up to 6,579 in 2008, which is somewhat problematic.

Of course, how many veterans were there in those years? Wasn’t there a ramping up of number of armed forces post-9/11? Might that have had an effect?

Then there is the issue that older men in general tend to have higher suicide death rates… and there used to be lots more older veterans from older wars, but they have been dying off with old age.

Look at Death Rates to Look for Trends

This is a better graph to look at, which gives us an idea of whether things have gotten worse or improved:

Ah.

So that drop in absolute numbers of suicide deaths in 2023 was the best spin they could make.

The age-adjusted death rates did not improve. They did mention that in their key takeaways.

This is what they wrote about the above figure in the report:

Below, Figure 5 presents age-adjusted suicide rates among Veteran and non-Veteran U.S. adults, by sex, 2001-23. For female Veterans, rates were highest in 2021, and for female non-Veterans, rates were highest in 2018. For male Veterans rates were highest in 2023, and for male non-Veterans, rates were highest in 2022. • Adjusting for age differences, the suicide rate in 2023 among female Veterans was 103.1% higher than for female non-Veteran U.S. adults, and the age-adjusted rate for male Veterans was 49.7% higher than for male non-Veteran U.S. adults.23 • From 2022-23, the age-adjusted suicide rate increased 2.8% among female Veterans and 3.1% among male Veterans. By comparison, from 2022-23, the age-adjusted suicide rate decreased 0.8% among female non-Veterans and 2.3% among male non-Veterans. • From 2001-23, the age-adjusted suicide rate increased 64.1% for female Veterans, 41.0% for female non-Veterans, 69.3% for male Veterans, and 11.7% for male non-Veteran U.S. adults.

Footnote 23:

For female U.S. adults, differentials in adjusted rates by Veteran status were highest in 2021, and for male U.S. adults, differentials were highest in 2023.

A comment: there are only about 300 female veteran suicide deaths per year, compared to over 6,000 male veteran suicide deaths. This comes from not only the difference in magnitude in the suicide rates, but also the size of the male and female veteran populations. Due to the smaller population base, it takes only a difference of a few dozen deaths to noticeably change the measured rate for female veterans.

“Standardized Mortality Ratios” by Veteran Status, Males Only

One part of the analysis in the report is “standardized mortality ratios” by veteran status, which they describe this way (page 16):

In this report, we present age-adjusted suicide rates, by sex, calculated using direct adjustment.24 A second approach for comparisons uses indirect adjustment, which calculates the ratio of the number of actual Veteran suicides to the number that would occur if the Veteran population had the same age- and sex-specific suicide rates as the non-Veteran population. For 2023, this standardized mortality ratio (SMR) was 1.177. This means that the number of Veteran suicides was 17.7% higher (about 962 more25) than what would be estimated if the Veteran population experienced the same suicide rates as non-Veteran adults.



They have a graph for the 2001-2023 period, for all veterans, but I want to focus solely on that for men, because: this is Movember and I’m focusing on men’s mental health.

Figure 7: Ratios of Age-Group-Specific Suicide Rates, Veterans: Non-Veteran U.S. Adults, by Sex, 2001-23

Figure 7: Ratios of Age-Group-Specific Suicide Rates, Veterans: Non-Veteran U.S. Adults, by Sex, 2001-23

Yikes.

The men aged 75+ would be veterans of the Vietnam War and older. That is, it would include men who had been drafted. The last draft occurred in 1972, with the last draftees reporting for duty in 1973.

Everybody with a ratio over 1, year 2015 and after, would have been in the armed forces by choice, that is.

But yikes for those young men, age 18-34, and yes, it’s not gotten appreciably better of late.

They have a suicide rate about double that of the non-veteran male population of the same age.

To be sure, young men in the general U.S. population have lower suicide rates than older men (which I will be writing about later this month, but you can see here: 2025 Movember: Men and Suicide).

2026 VA Resources and Posts on Suicide

Resources linked from the report press release:

I filtered on suicide prevention posts in VA News for 2026, and these are some of the results:

There are more in the category, and obviously some from prior years.

VA News: Suicide Prevention category

Related Links

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