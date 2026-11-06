Yes, the first of the “data” Movember posts.

But first, a blast from the past:

That was from 2015, two years before Stu was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. (And yes, wiggling his junk has little to do with his prostate, but let’s keep this light).

And I will shake the fundraising can at you:

Movember 2026 Fundraiser

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

Share

Okay, enough of that… now, to the numbers!

Prostate Cancer mortality trends, U.S., 1968-2025

Prostate Cancer, High-level death rate trend, 1968-2025

The high-level trend has looked fairly good since the peak at the end of the 1990s. That’s when the PSA test was added for prostate cancer screening. However, let’s focus on the last 20 years or so:

Prostate Cancer, High-level death rate trend, 2002-2025

The crude death rate is simple the number of men dying from prostate cancer each year, divided by the number of males (yes, this includes children). This rate has been rising partly due to the aging of the population.

However, as an actuary, I focus primarily on the age-adjusted rate, which normalizes for that shifting age distribution in the population…. and that’s not giving me a great story. Sure, the age-adjusted death rate decreased since 2002, but it seems to have stalled out since the mid-2010s. What’s going on?

Prostate Cancer Mortality, Age-group trends, 1968-2025

Prostate Cancer Death Rate Trend by 10-Year Age Groups, 1968-2025

As with most natural causes of death, there is a much higher death rate for prostate cancer at older ages. No surprise there.

You can see that for the oldest age group, age 85+, the death rates are more or less level since the mid-2010s, and haven’t really improved since that 1990s peak (when the PSA test arrived). Perhaps this is related:

I am not commenting further on that right now.

But let me remove that age group from the graph so we can see the others:

Prostate Cancer Death Rate Trend by 10-Year Age Groups, 1968-2025, Under Age 85

Um, hmm.

Prostate Cancer Death Rate Trend by 10-Year Age Groups, 1968-2025, Under Age 75

Oh. I see. That seems to have flattened out, too.

Perhaps the improvement brought about by screening was baked in at that point.

One more:

Prostate Cancer Death Rate Trend by 10-Year Age Groups, 1968-2025, Under Age 65

There is some slow improvement at these younger ages, but again, after PSA screening was implemented, that seems to be most of the benefit.

Percentage Changes in Prostate Cancer Death Rates, by Age Groups

Decadal Improvement, 1975-2025

Here, positive percentages are bad — it means that mortality due to prostate cancer increased in the decade prior. Large negative percentages are good.

We can see from this graph that the 1995-2015 20-year period is when we see that huge amount of improvement, especially for older ages.

However, the last ten years has seen significant improvement only at younger ages.

Cumulative Change since 2019

I may retire this particular graph soon. But you can see that ages 65-84 have been pretty flat since pre-pandemic, younger ages have seen improvement, and the oldest age group has seen slight disimprovement.

Donate! Donate! Donate!

There may be several things leading to the stalling out of prostate cancer mortality trends. It may be that the low-hanging fruit was already picked up from PSA screening, and that more difficult situations that influence incidence and severity may be in play… or perhaps other things as well.

But before I let you go, I shake the can at you once more: Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself [the other places, just scroll up for the links]

Movember helps men with prostate cancer in a variety of ways, both indirectly and directly.

Spreadsheet

Prostate Cancer Age 2026 Update 103KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Related Links

Share