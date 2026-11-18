Prostate cancer was the reason I got into Movember fundraising; men’s mental health is a huge issue that is at crisis levels; and testicular cancer is the third of the focuses of Movember, which has a different profile of the other two.

The first two have increasing issues with increasing age, but unusually, testicular cancer has its highest level of concern at younger ages.

But first… the fundraiser!

Movember 2026 Fundraiser

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

I’ll give you the statistics, both incidence (morbidity) and mortality.

Testicular Cancer Incidence Statistics

Cancer incidence statistics are a little more difficult than mortality statistics. For one, deaths are rather final, but mostly it’s because death reporting is standardized. So it takes longer to compile incidence statistics compared to mortality statistics.

That’s all just to say, I have incidence statistics only up to 2022.

First, let us look at the top cancer sites for men age 15-39 (top cancers for young men) — in my query, I selected 2018-2022, the last five years of data:

The indentations indicate category levels — so over the 5-year period, there were 155,880 cancer cases recorded among 15-39-year-old males, of which 31,506 were testicular cancer cases.

That’s a lot.

This is a top cancer to be concerned about as a young man, though young men are probably not thinking about it much. This is similar to the concern about cervical cancer for young women, which we definitely get to think about with regular visits to gynecologists… but younger men don’t visit the doctor as regularly as do young women.

This is not why one gets cancer, obviously… but it can be why cancer gets missed.

Testicular cancer incidence rate by age group, 1999-2022

But let’s get to rate, so one can see how it changes with age:

Yes, I know this is busy. I will put up an easier one to read in a moment.

The salient point is the top incidence rates are for men age 25-34 years old. Again, this is not the same for prostate cancer, in contrast. For most cancers, incidence rates increase with increasing age.

Here’s a simpler graph to look at:

Focusing solely on the age groups with the highest incidence rates, we can see clear increases for ages 25-29 over the full period, but the other age groups are unclear.

Some of this is due to the relatively low incidence rates of testicular cancer. I really should have been putting error bars around these “lines”.

Look at the rates in 1999, for instance — how much of the higher incidence for age 30-34 and lower for age 25-29 was due to shifted detection of the cancer? That is, a cancer that was missed at age 29 was found at age 30? It is not clear that there is actual increase of incidence of the cancer — it is clear that the highest incidence is for young men.

Death Rate Trend, 1999-2025

Death rates are even lower than incidence rates, of course. I’m not even going to bother with other age groups, but only the ones with “appreciable” rates:

There is even more noise in these graphs than in the incidence rate graphs. Again, perhaps there are increasing trends for ages 25 - 44 years old, but it takes a lot of aggregation to see this.

Movember and Testicular Cancer

Movember focuses first on awareness and self-screening for testicular cancer. As the area of need is young men, yes, they’re a little “cheeky” with their Know Thy Nuts campaign.

While Movember has hyped some research trials they supported in past years, much of their testicular cancer efforts have been centered around getting men to screen and then seek treatment. Prostate cancer screening is farther along in awareness, so they have more educational material out there for testicular cancer… and yes, they go for a more comedic angle:

Movember originally started in Australia, and is now a worldwide movement (my fundraising is through the U.S. branch, naturally).

Testicular cancer as a young man’s disease is not unique to the U.S.

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – Donate at Movember itself

Spreadsheet

Testicular Cancer 1999 2025 Trends 2026 11 18 141KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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