Here is the official announcement from Duran Duran on Facebook:

RIP, Andy Taylor, picture from Duran Duran Facebook post, photo courtesy Tracey Taylor, Andy’s wife

Further comments from Duran Duran members and Andy Taylor’s family from Duran Duran’s website, duranduran.com: Andy Taylor 1961–2026

On behalf of the family, Andy’s wife Tracey said: “To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home. Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful. Andy knew just how deeply he was loved, and we take great comfort in that. We will miss him every single day.“

From the band as a whole:

Duran Duran added: Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us. When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared. Andy faced his illness with remarkable courage, honesty and grace. Our thoughts are with his wife Tracey, his children Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie. They all loved him deeply and we ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Andy’s name to Prostate Cancer UK: prostatecanceruk.org. With love from Simon, John, Nick and Roger.

There are individual statements from the members themselves, which you can see at the link.

Andy Taylor was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018, and died at the age of 65. He disclosed his diagnosis back in 2022, four years after his diagnosis:

7 Nov 2022, NY Post: Duran Duran combats tech issues at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

The show must always go on. A medley of music icons including Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie and Pat Benatar were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, and while the night was full of memorable moments, the evening was riddled with technical difficulties. Duran Duran was one of the first acts to be inducted, after a stellar speech from Robert Downey Jr., but as they sang their 1981 tune “Girls on Film” things went awry. …. It was an extra emotional night due to Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor’s admission in a statement that he is battling from Stage 4 prostate cancer. Taylor, 61, was unable to attend the show and Le Bon read a letter Taylor had written. In the statement, he noted that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer about four years prior. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different,” Taylor wrote. “So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.” He added that he underwent treatment, however, he recently suffered a “setback” and confessed his condition is “not immediately life-threatening” and “there is no cure.”

It touches me specifically, as Andy Taylor was born the same year as my late husband Stu, who had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in 2017 and died in 2024. Like Stu, Andy Taylor lived several years post-diagnosis, though the cancer was incurable. Sometimes, he was in hospital, but sometimes he could live life — newer treatments allowing more years. Like Stu, Taylor died peacefully at home.

Let’s look at some prostate cancer statistics beyond the U.S., and the issues with cancer statistics in general.

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UK Prostate Cancer Incidence and Survival Statistics… some issues

I attempted to find some official UK prostate cancer statistics, but I ran into some issues.

First, I did find some age-standardized death statistics, but the standardization is not the same as in the U.S. — the U.S. mortality standardization is based on U.S. population weights from the year 2000 (well, approximately, but we don’t need to go down that rabbit hole), and the UK doesn’t use the same age groups or weights. It’s still useful for comparisons year-over-year for the UK itself, but then I ran into other problems.

I went to this page, directed there from several sources as the appropriate place for UK Cancer statistics: NDRS (National Disease Registration Site) page on Cancer Survival) — and started having problems.

I went to the first survival dashboard:

Based on: Cancer Survival in England, cancers diagnosed 2015 to 2019 (I think), followed up to 2020, https://digital.nhs.uk/data-and-information/publications/statistical/cancer-survival-in-england/cancers-diagnosed-2015-to-2019-followed-up-to-2020 , screenshot 27 Nov 2026

First issue, as you may think, is that this is an old report, published in 2022. There is a newer report here: Cancer Survival in England, cancers diagnosed 2018 to 2022, followed up to 2023

It doesn’t seem the data were updated in the dashboard, hmmm (I spot-checked some of the numbers, and the new report and the dashboard don’t match). I notice on the page itself there are no labels indicating the years, though there is a tab that supposedly tells the date and the report (cancers diagnosed 2015 to 2019, followed up to 2020).

I think I know why they may not have updated the chart, though.

Check this out: [annotation added]

Huh, 102.3% survival.

That’s impressive.

So I might have some advice for the NHS re: this report. I know they don’t want to be reporting survival rates (even relative survival rates) of 102.3%. Perhaps the men being diagnosed with prostate cancer were healthier than those not diagnosed — note these are “net survival rates” (BAD TERMINOLOGY NHS), and it should be relative survival rates.

-sigh-

Anyway, I found a different source, which still has a large lag in statistics (fine), but provides comparability across countries.

Comparing the Nations: Incidence and Mortality, 2022 Data

March 2025, European Urology, Recent Patterns and Trends in Global Prostate Cancer Incidence and Mortality: An Update

Abstract:

Background and objective Our aim was to examine worldwide patterns and trends for prostate cancer (PC) incidence and mortality using high-quality, up-to-date, population-based data. Methods We analyzed age-standardized PC incidence and mortality rates by country and region from the 2022 GLOBOCAN estimates and temporal trends in incidence (50 countries/territories) and mortality (59 countries/territories) rates using data from the Cancer Incidence in Five Continents series and the World Health Organization mortality database. Key findings and limitations Estimated PC rates across regions in 2022 varied 13-fold for incidence and 9.5-fold for mortality. The highest incidence rates were in Australia/New Zealand, North America, Northern Europe, and Latin America/Caribbean. The highest mortality rates were in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America/Caribbean. During the most recent 5-yr period, incidence rates increased in 11 of the 50 countries included in the study and mortality rates increased in nine of 59 countries, mostly located in Africa, Asia, Latin America/Caribbean, and Central and Eastern Europe. Mortality rates decreased in 38 countries, largely located in Europe, Oceania, and Latin America/Caribbean. Limitations include the lack of data for low- and middle-income countries. Conclusions and clinical implications The increase in PC incidence and mortality rates in many countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America/Caribbean may be because of increases in detection (incidence) and limited access to and availability of treatments (mortality only). The findings reinforce the importance of improving the health care infrastructure in these countries to mitigate the rising burden of PC.

Here is the key graphic:

In this case, the age-standardized weighting to create the Age-Standardized Rates (the ASR in both) is the same across all populations.

And, to note, as I’ve written before, having the highest incidence for a cancer has nothing to do with its deadliness. Indeed, many of the countries with relatively high cancer incidence rates have the lowest mortality… probably because the cancers are getting detected when they aren’t so deadly:

The estimated PC incidence rates in 2022 were highest in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and in many Northern European countries, probably reflecting higher uptake of prostate-specific antigen (PSA)-based testing in these countries [8], [16]. By contrast, mortality rates were highest in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America/Caribbean, largely because of the higher proportion of individuals of African ancestry, who are genetically more susceptible to developing PC, and the limited availability of early detection and treatment services [17]. …. In general, trends in PC incidence in many high-income countries follow trends in PSA-based screening, with the incidence rate rising when PSA-based screening uptake increases and falling when it decreases [18], [19]. …. The declining trend for mortality rates in many countries throughout Europe, North America, Oceania, and Latin America/Caribbean are probably the result of improvements in early detection of advanced-stage cancer [8], [35] and in treatments [8], [36]. …. In contrast to the declining or stabilizing mortality trends in the majority of the 59 countries included in the study, rates increased in nine countries, including South Africa, the Philippines, Cuba, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Guatemala. These increasing mortality trends may reflect increasing incidence as well as limited availability of high-quality early detection and treatment services [39]. For example, according to WHO, there are fewer than three radiotherapy machines per million population in South Africa and Cuba, compared to more than 10 machines per million population in the USA, Germany, and Sweden [40], [41], [42]. Only 28% of PC patients survive for 5 yr in South Africa, compared to more than 90% in high-income countries such as the USA (97.0%) [41], France (93.1%) [43], and Australia (94.5%) [44], where early detection and treatment services are more accessible.

Now, these are using population-level measures and not capturing changing trends in subpopulations within those countries.

There are multiple causal aspects to untangle: just focusing on incidence, if testing patterns change, one can have measured incidence rates changing without the actual incidence of cancer changing in the underlying population.

But there can be other dynamics:

Changing demographics (not age - this is standardized) — some groups with higher propensity to prostate cancer may be increasing/decreasing in the population

Environmental factors that affect cancer incidence

Behavioral factors that affect cancer incidence

Healthcare access issues

After cancer is detected, there are the differences in staging, but also aspects of the tumors themselves. They’re not making any distinction between the stages — many of the countries with “high incidence” have a high incidence of the cancers found at early stages.

Incidence Trend: Japan, UK, US (Black and White): 1971-2017

I followed one data source for the above paper to a visualization site. Older data is publicly available via a relatively-easy-to-use platform: CI5 2.0

Those are the age-standardized incidence rates for prostate cancer (worldwide weights used) for Japan, UK, and USA (Black and White — I split out by race, because there is a racial gap in both incidence and mortality for prostate cancer — take a look at Subsaharan Africa).



Prostate Cancer Screening Recommendations: Not Uniform in U.S. or UK



Alas, almost all the trend in prostate cancer incidence in these countries as shown are due to increasing testing in the UK and Japan… and in the U.S., increased and then decreased testing.

I mentioned this when ex-President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis was announced:

My comments from that post:

Yes, the current “official guidelines” are that men over the age of 70 shouldn’t get the PSA test regularly for prostate cancer screening.

THESE GUIDELINES ARE CRAP … and have had repercussions

These guidelines are also currently under review

There are better, risk-based guidelines at cancer.org

Guess what the prostate cancer screening guidelines are in the United Kingdom.

I am going to post a screenshot instead of a blockquote. I am not sure they know how to use the English language over there.

I see in a green rectangular section: “Screening for this condition is recommended” and then first bullet point: “does not recommend population screening for this condition”.

I understand they mean to convey: screening among only a specific group is recommended, but THEY COULD HAVE COMMUNICATED THAT BETTER.

So, they recommend screening every 2 years (!!) for men with a specific cancer-related gene. I wonder how many (fatal) cancers (especially early ones) have an identifiable gene.

Because of the danger of … erectile dysfunction or urinary incontinence, I hope not from biopsy (how incompetent are their radiologists, anyway?), and not from treatment of early-stage prostate cancer. Man, the NHS really does want to kill the men.

The screening (non-)recommendation page directs the people to this page: prostate cancer

So, how exactly is it diagnosed early with those recommendations above? It’s not like early stage prostate cancer has many symptoms, except that which is picked up by screening. By the time any tumors are large enough to cause trouble… it’s not early stage anymore.

Better Risk-Based Prostate Cancer Screening Guidelines

For men at average risk of prostate cancer Most men don’t fall into the higher-risk categories below. Men at average risk should be screened with a PSA test every 2 years from ages 50 through 69 years. For men at higher risk of prostate cancer Black men should begin screening at age 45 and get a PSA test every year through age 69. Non-Black men with a family history of prostate cancer in a close relative (father, brother, or son) should begin at age 45 and get screened through age 69: Get screened every year if a close relative was diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65, or if more than 1 of these relatives has had prostate cancer.

Get screened every 2 years if only 1 close relative was diagnosed with prostate cancer and it was at age 65 or older. Some men might have an inherited gene change, such as a mutation in the BRCA2 gene, that increases their risk. If you have an inherited condition that increases your risk of prostate cancer, or if you have a close relative with a gene mutation linked with higher risk and you haven’t been tested for it yourself, talk with your healthcare provider about when screening should begin and how often it should be done. For all men At ages 70 to 74, it’s not as clear whether the benefits of prostate cancer screening outweigh the risks and possible harms. Men in this age range should discuss with their healthcare provider whether continuing screening is right for them. If you choose to get screened, it should be every 2 years. At ages 75 and older, ACS does not recommend screening. Some men ages 75 to 79 who are very healthy may want to continue screening, especially if their PSA has been rising on previous tests. But this should be discussed with your healthcare provider.

Screening is discouraged after age 80 under all circumstances. Screening is also not recommended at any age if you are in poor health and not expected to live at least another 10 years.

To be sure, this is for the U.S., and not the UK, and perhaps a distinction should be made depending on what healthcare is on offer.

Movember Fundraising

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

Movember is an international organization — it was originally founded in Australia. It has program(me)s in the UK as well as the U.S. MovemberUK has its Facebook page here: MovemberUK Facebook.

Andy Taylor Videos

Andy Taylor wasn’t only in Duran Duran — so I will select a couple.

While Duran Duran was on hiatus, Andy Taylor was in Power Station:

But yeah, let’s watch some Duran Duran videos where Andy Taylor is credited with co-writing:

Hungry Like the Wolf

Rio

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