For this post, I’ll push the fundraising links to the end.
My specialty is looking at mortality trends, not prevention directly. If you want to talk to the prevention folks, consider talking to the people at the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Sex Gap in Suicide
I have written about suicide in general (U.S. or worldwide), and suicide and women. Even suicide trends by race and sex in the U.S.
One thing very difficult to get away from is the gigantic sex gap in suicide.
Before we look at the ratios, let’s look at the rates:
It is not a competition. Both male and female suicide rates have been on the rise since about 2000.
But there is a gigantic gap in those rates.
The suicide death rate for men is about 4 times that of women.
I put in the ratio of male-to-female death rates for all causes of death, which is about 1.4.
In the “normal”, “natural” overall death statistics, males die at a 40% higher rate than females.
However, when we’re looking at suicide, that’s 300% higher.
After this, I’m going to look at trends for males, without reference to females.
The trend in suicide death rates for men by age, 1968-2025
Yes, that’s very busy, but I want you to see all the groups before I separate them.
The oldest age groups have the highest suicide rates among men.
So let’s look at the youngest first:
This is the group of men under age 65, and you can see there was general plateau and then after the year 2000, the rates increased.
I kept the 55-64 years group here for comparison. The 65-74 wasn’t much different for recent levels, though in pre-2000 years there were differences.
But for the much older men… the rates were much higher… and the trends were different.
Snapshot: Every 19 Years
Suicide is a Bigger Killer Than Prostate Cancer for American Men
So let’s put it in context for American men, in particular:
In the year 2012, prostate cancer dropped below suicide in age-adjusted death rate in the U.S. for men.
While prostate cancer death rates have essentially stalled out in improvement (that is, in decreasing), as you can see, suicide rates have been increasing for about 20 years.
This ain’t good.
Movember Fundraising
Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:
Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself
My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you
And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:
Spreadsheet
Related Links
Nov 2026: Movember 2026: Veterans and Suicide
Sep 2026: Suicide Awareness Month: Trends Among Black Americans, 1999-2025 (provisional)
Sep 2026: 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day
Nov 2025: 2025 Movember: Men and Suicide
Nov 2025: Movember 2025: Veterans and Suicide
Jun 2025: Podcast: Men’s Health Week: Men and Suicide in the U.S.
Nov 2024: Movember 2024: Veterans and Suicide
Sep 2022: World Suicide Prevention Day: U.S. Suicide Trend Update through 2021
Nov 2022: Podcast — Movember 2022: Men and Suicide
May 2022: Video: U.S. Mortality Trends 2020-2022 part 8: External causes of death
Nov 2021: Movember Fundraising: Men and Suicide
May 2017: Literal Suicide and Media
July 2017: Mortality Monday: Suicide -- the Absolute Numbers
July 2017: Mortality Monday: Suicide -- Rates
Nov 2022: Read the News with Meep: On Suicide Trends by Race (and Sex) in 2021 (and Earlier)
STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.