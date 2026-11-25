For this post, I’ll push the fundraising links to the end.

My specialty is looking at mortality trends, not prevention directly. If you want to talk to the prevention folks, consider talking to the people at the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Sex Gap in Suicide

I have written about suicide in general (U.S. or worldwide), and suicide and women. Even suicide trends by race and sex in the U.S.

One thing very difficult to get away from is the gigantic sex gap in suicide.

Before we look at the ratios, let’s look at the rates:

It is not a competition. Both male and female suicide rates have been on the rise since about 2000.

But there is a gigantic gap in those rates.

The suicide death rate for men is about 4 times that of women.

I put in the ratio of male-to-female death rates for all causes of death, which is about 1.4.

In the “normal”, “natural” overall death statistics, males die at a 40% higher rate than females.

However, when we’re looking at suicide, that’s 300% higher.

After this, I’m going to look at trends for males, without reference to females.

The trend in suicide death rates for men by age, 1968-2025

Yes, that’s very busy, but I want you to see all the groups before I separate them.

The oldest age groups have the highest suicide rates among men.

So let’s look at the youngest first:

This is the group of men under age 65, and you can see there was general plateau and then after the year 2000, the rates increased.

I kept the 55-64 years group here for comparison. The 65-74 wasn’t much different for recent levels, though in pre-2000 years there were differences.

But for the much older men… the rates were much higher… and the trends were different.

Snapshot: Every 19 Years

Suicide is a Bigger Killer Than Prostate Cancer for American Men

So let’s put it in context for American men, in particular:

In the year 2012, prostate cancer dropped below suicide in age-adjusted death rate in the U.S. for men.

While prostate cancer death rates have essentially stalled out in improvement (that is, in decreasing), as you can see, suicide rates have been increasing for about 20 years.

This ain’t good.

Movember Fundraising

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

Spreadsheet

Suicide Male Us 1968 2025 By Age Group 2026 11 24 293KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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