Welcome to my 10th year of fundraising for Movember!
First, to the fundraiser:
Movember 2026 Fundraiser
Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:
Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself
My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you
And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:
Continuing with Movember: My Story
For those new to STUMP, Stu was my husband (and I’m the MP portion).
Prior to October 2024, that “was” had been an “is”.
Stuart and I were married in 2000. A nutshell of our marriage can be read here, from what would have been our 24th anniversary:
In 2017, Stu was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. It isn’t curable (yet), but it is treatable. The survival statistics aren’t great for that diagnosis when that’s your first diagnosis. However, the survival statistics are a lot better than they used to be.
Not that long ago, the one-year survival rate for advanced prostate cancer (or metastatic prostate cancer, or stage 4) was 50%, and the 5-year survival statistics were 2%. The most recently-reported5-year relative survival rate for advanced prostate cancer is 38%, slightly higher than the last time I looked.
Stuart survived 7 years past his initial diagnosis, which was pretty good, but his last year of life was rough. I don’t need to get into all the details, but please consider donating blood if you can — cancer patients often need blood transfusions, and in the last couple of months of Stu’s life, he received at least 8 transfusions.
Stu died at home on September 30, 2024, probably due to one of the blood clots in his lungs that had been proliferating due to the cancer (aka a pulmonary embolism).
I started fundraising for Movember in 2017 due to Stu’s cancer diagnosis, and yes, I’m continuing my fundraising efforts, because I consider men’s health issues important.
Movember Foundation and Men’s Health
Movember Foundation is a men’s health charity that focuses on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health, worldwide.
Movember supports research and activities for men to improve health outcomes.
For both prostate and testicular cancer, the main activity is to promote early detection, the best way to survive these cancers in the first place.
While Stu’s cancer wasn’t detected until late, his was also unusually aggressive. Most men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer will find it early, when it is treatable, and the survivorship for early-stage prostate cancer is extremely high.
Upcoming Movember Content
November posts are not going to be all-Movember, in case you’re not interested in this stuff (each Movember post will be marked in the title).
I will be updating some information as seen in previous years’ posts, and I may be branching out into a few new topics that are related overall.
I am linking older posts below. This is just a selection of posts.
Prostate Cancer
Jan 2026: RIP, Scott Adams: On Advanced Prostate Cancer Incidence Rates
Nov 2025: Movember 2025: Prostate Cancer U.S. Mortality Trends Update - discusses PSA screening
May 2025: Best Wishes to Former President Biden: A Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
May 2025: President Biden Had Followed Bad Prostate Cancer Screening Guidelines -- Here are Better Ones
May 2025: Podcast: On Advanced Prostate Cancer: Some Personal Thoughts on Biden’s and Scott Adams’s Announcements
Testicular Cancer
Testicular cancer is not as widespread as prostate cancer, in incidence or mortality impact, but it is a focus for Movember, and it is a concern for younger men.
April 2026: April 2026: Testicular Cancer Awareness Month
Nov 2024: Movember 2024: Testicular Cancer Trends, 1999-2023
Men’s Mental Health: Suicide, Drug Overdoses, and Alcohol-Related Deaths
I have more of a focus on this one, as this has become such a crisis overall, for men of all ages.
Nov 2024: Movember 2024: Veterans and Suicide
Nov 2025: Veterans and Suicide
Nov 2025: 2025 Movember: Men and Suicide
Sep 2026: 2026 World Suicide Prevention Day
July 2025: RIP Michael Madsen: On Heart Disease, Alcoholism, and Men
Jun 2025: Men’s Health Week 2025: RIP, Brian Wilson and Men’s Mental Health Issues, Drug and Alcohol Use/Abuse
Sex Gap in Mortality
As a “new topic” (not really new, either for STUMP or Movember), I may focus on the sex gap in mortality, in all-cause mortality as well as specific causes. Some are well-known, and many are less-known.
In some cases, it’s been getting worse. If the sex gap were getting worse because death rates were improving for both sexes, it just happened that females were improving faster than males…. nope. That’s not the situation.
Nov 2025: Movember 2025: International Men’s Day and the Mortality Sex Gap
Jun 2025: Men’s Health Week 2025: RIP, Sly Stone and Excess Deaths Mainly Come from Males
Dec 2025: Movember 2025 Wrap-Up: 2024 Cause of Death Ranking Tables for Men
From that last bullet, I see my fundraising history, but I don’t have a late addition to donations, so here goes for the fundraising history:
I’m not expecting to match the result the year Stuart died — there were a lot of donations in Stu’s memory from friends & family. I think this is quite respectable.
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