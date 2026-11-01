Welcome to my 10th year of fundraising for Movember!

First, to the fundraiser:

Movember 2026 Fundraiser

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

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Continuing with Movember: My Story

For those new to STUMP, Stu was my husband (and I’m the MP portion).

Prior to October 2024, that “was” had been an “is”.

Stuart and I were married in 2000. A nutshell of our marriage can be read here, from what would have been our 24th anniversary:

A Posthumous Anniversary Mary Pat Campbell · October 14, 2024 Today would have been Stuart & my 24th wedding anniversary. I had already bought some nice sake and a Japanese design book for Stu, but I’ve set those aside for when the November Grand Sumo Tournament comes on. Read full story

In 2017, Stu was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. It isn’t curable (yet), but it is treatable. The survival statistics aren’t great for that diagnosis when that’s your first diagnosis. However, the survival statistics are a lot better than they used to be.

Not that long ago, the one-year survival rate for advanced prostate cancer (or metastatic prostate cancer, or stage 4) was 50%, and the 5-year survival statistics were 2%. The most recently-reported5-year relative survival rate for advanced prostate cancer is 38%, slightly higher than the last time I looked.

Stuart survived 7 years past his initial diagnosis, which was pretty good, but his last year of life was rough. I don’t need to get into all the details, but please consider donating blood if you can — cancer patients often need blood transfusions, and in the last couple of months of Stu’s life, he received at least 8 transfusions.

Stu died at home on September 30, 2024, probably due to one of the blood clots in his lungs that had been proliferating due to the cancer (aka a pulmonary embolism).

I started fundraising for Movember in 2017 due to Stu’s cancer diagnosis, and yes, I’m continuing my fundraising efforts, because I consider men’s health issues important.

Movember Foundation and Men’s Health

Movember Foundation is a men’s health charity that focuses on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health, worldwide.

Movember supports research and activities for men to improve health outcomes.

For both prostate and testicular cancer, the main activity is to promote early detection, the best way to survive these cancers in the first place.

While Stu’s cancer wasn’t detected until late, his was also unusually aggressive. Most men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer will find it early, when it is treatable, and the survivorship for early-stage prostate cancer is extremely high.

Upcoming Movember Content

November posts are not going to be all-Movember, in case you’re not interested in this stuff (each Movember post will be marked in the title).

I will be updating some information as seen in previous years’ posts, and I may be branching out into a few new topics that are related overall.

I am linking older posts below. This is just a selection of posts.

Prostate Cancer

Testicular Cancer

Testicular cancer is not as widespread as prostate cancer, in incidence or mortality impact, but it is a focus for Movember, and it is a concern for younger men.

Men’s Mental Health: Suicide, Drug Overdoses, and Alcohol-Related Deaths

I have more of a focus on this one, as this has become such a crisis overall, for men of all ages.

Sex Gap in Mortality

As a “new topic” (not really new, either for STUMP or Movember), I may focus on the sex gap in mortality, in all-cause mortality as well as specific causes. Some are well-known, and many are less-known.

In some cases, it’s been getting worse. If the sex gap were getting worse because death rates were improving for both sexes, it just happened that females were improving faster than males…. nope. That’s not the situation.

From that last bullet, I see my fundraising history, but I don’t have a late addition to donations, so here goes for the fundraising history:

I’m not expecting to match the result the year Stuart died — there were a lot of donations in Stu’s memory from friends & family. I think this is quite respectable.

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