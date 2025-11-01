Welcome to my 9th year of fundraising for Movember!

First, to the fundraiser:

Movember 2025 Fundraiser

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

My continuing story with Movember

For those new to STUMP, Stu was my husband (and I’m the MP portion).

Prior to October 2024, that “was” had been an “is”.

Stuart and I were married in 2000. A nutshell of our marriage can be read here, from what would have been our 24th anniversary:

A Posthumous Anniversary Mary Pat Campbell · October 14, 2024 Today would have been Stuart & my 24th wedding anniversary. I had already bought some nice sake and a Japanese design book for Stu, but I’ve set those aside for when the November Grand Sumo Tournament comes on. Read full story

In 2017, Stu was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. It isn’t curable, but it is treatable. The survival statistics aren’t great for that diagnosis when that’s your first diagnosis. However, the survival statistics are a lot better than they used to be.

Not that long ago, the one-year survival rate for advanced prostate cancer (or metastatic prostate cancer, or stage 4) was 50%, and the 5-year survival statistics were 2%. The current 5-year relative survival rate for advanced prostate cancer is about 37%.

Stuart survived 7 years past his initial diagnosis, which was pretty good, but his last year of life was rough. I don’t need to get into all the details, but please consider donating blood if you can — cancer patients often need blood transfusions, and in the last couple of months of Stu’s life, he received at least 8 transfusions.

Stu died last year, on September 30, at home. Probably due to one of the blood clots in his lungs that had been proliferating due to the cancer.

I started fundraising for Movember due to Stu’s cancer diagnosis. Before 2017, I donated to my many male friends’ Movember fundraisers. I will continue fundraising for Movember myself.

Movember Foundation and Men’s Health

Movember Foundation is a men’s health charity that focuses on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health, worldwide.

Movember supports research and activities for men to improve health outcomes.

For both prostate and testicular cancer, the main activity is to promote early detection, the best way to survive these cancers in the first place.

While Stu’s cancer wasn’t detected until late, his was also unusually aggressive. Most men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer will find it early, when it is treatable, and the survivorship for early-stage prostate cancer is extremely high.

Upcoming Movember Content

November posts are not going to be all-Movember, in case you’re not interested in this stuff (don’t worry, there is plenty of beating-up-on-Chicago stuff to come), but I will be updating some information as seen in last year’s posts (as well as from earlier this year):

Prostate cancer trends

In light of the announcements from President Biden and Scott Adams:

I will be updating my many graphs on prostate cancer mortality. One below:

Testicular cancer trends

Testicular cancer is not as widespread as prostate cancer, in incidence or mortality impact, but it is a focus for Movember, and it is a concern for younger men.

I need to update this as well — this is a cancer that does not get as much attention, and needs more awareness.

Men’s Mental Health: Suicide, Drug Overdoses, and Alcohol-Related Deaths

Yes, this is very heavy.

During the pandemic in particular, drug overdose deaths and alcohol-related deaths jumped up by a great amount. Suicide has a very bad long-term trend, especially among particular communities.

From last year:

One reason I support Movember is the attempt to improve men’s mental health outcomes, of which veteran mental health is just a part.

STUMP Movember History, a Selection

2024: Podcast: Movember 2024: My Motivations and the Movember Movement

2024: Movember 2024 Kickoff: In Memory of Stu

2023: Movember 2023 - Current Status and Trends

2022: Movember 2022: Men and Drug Overdoses (and Giving Tuesday!)

2021: Movember Fundraising: Men and Suicide

2020: Mortality with Meep: The Sex Gap in COVID and Total Mortality

2019: Happy Thanksgiving! Wrapping up Movember and a Little Sumo, Books, and More

2017: Movember Campaign -- Prostate Cancer and Suicide Prevention

