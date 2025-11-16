Movember 2025: Continuing On

Just some talk on why I fundraise for Movember, which I’ve been doing since 2017. I look at some of the programs funded by Movember. The need continues.
Episode Links
Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:
Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself
My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you
And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:
While prostate cancer was my initial impetus for supporting Movember, I support all of Movember’s causes, which include men’s mental health and suicide prevention.
Some Movember-funded projects
Ironman Registry - USA
IRONMAN is an international, population-based registry of 5,000 men with advanced prostate cancer across ten countries. It seeks to understand clinical outcomes associated with management of advanced prostate cancer and understand the biological and clinical diversity of the disease.
USA - Mass market, multi-platform public media documentary series & campaign
This project uses a mass market, multi dimensional campaigns to shift populations understanding, attitudes and intentions and ultimately improve health outcomes on a large scale. Focusing on Youth Mental Health we will be working in partnership with PBS to deliver a documentary series supported with educational, digital and in person elements delivered across the USA.
Veterans and First Responders - United States
To improve the mental health/wellbeing and prevent suicide of first responders and veterans in Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, United Kingdom, United States and New Zealand. This will be achieved through funding research proposals aimed at building the case to develop and implement effective prevention programs and/or test new evidence-based programs.
STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.