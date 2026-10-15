STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
Oct 15

A waste of time, money, opportunity and life!

Why the outfit folks refer to gamblers as ‘degenerates’.

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Tom F's avatar
Tom F
Oct 15

It is a curse. So much money is moving in sports betting that it will be extremely difficult to stop.

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