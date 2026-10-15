Yesterday, the following profile was released:

14 Oct 2026, Columbia Journalism Review: ‘I’m Not Going to Have Blood on My Hands’

Why Nicole Noren, a decorated ESPN producer, quit in protest. For years, ESPN wanted nothing to do with sports gambling. That stance had softened a bit as of 2018, when the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on bookmaking, but the following year, Bob Iger, who was then the CEO of ESPN’s parent, Disney, told investors: “I don’t see the Walt Disney Company, certainly in the near term, getting involved in the business of gambling, in effect, by facilitating gambling in any way.” So it came as a shock to many people, including Nicole Noren, a longtime ESPN producer, when ESPN licensed its name to a gambling app in 2023. By then, ESPN, like so many sports outlets, was promoting betting at virtually every opportunity; now it would encourage fans to use ESPN Bet. The app, which stood to generate a billion and a half dollars for the network over ten years, proved to be an embarrassing flop. But it was promptly replaced by a partnership with DraftKings, the sports gambling giant. These days, DraftKings ads blanket ESPN coverage, and this past March the companies enabled customers to link their ESPN and DraftKings accounts. It’s a partnership, a press release explained, “that goes beyond a traditional marketing arrangement, redefining how fans engage with sports.” For Noren, ESPN Bet was the last straw. “I was out,” she told me. “I’m not going to work for a gambling company and have blood on my hands.” ESPN wasn’t an easy place to leave. Noren had worked there for twenty-four years, winning Emmy, Murrow, and Peabody awards, mainly for her work on Outside the Lines, the investigative newsmagazine. She was entrusted with some of the network’s most serious and sensitive reporting, involving topics such as gender-based violence, the mental health of college students, and concussions. With the NFL back in full swing—and ESPN preparing to carry its first-ever Super Bowl, in February—Noren spoke publicly for the first time about her own family’s experience with compulsive gambling. “Addiction dictated every part of our life,” she said. “It’s very, very personal to me.” Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity. …. What ultimately persuaded you to leave? For so many years, there was a really strict line in the sand when it came to sports betting. Then the tide slowly began turning internally. It was very troubling for me to see the normalization of betting and ESPN’s complete acceptance of that, and finally, they just decided to go all in. It worried me. I knew what gambling addiction could do to families. My grandfather, my father, and one of my brothers were pretty much destroyed by sports gambling addiction. I grew up in Ventura, California, and multiple times, we suddenly had to move because of extreme financial ups and downs. I mean, I grew up in a sportsbook. We didn’t go to museums and typical places kids go to. We were dragged to Las Vegas in the eighties and hanging out in the Hilton and Caesars sportsbooks, when kids weren’t supposed to be around there. I remember going to the horse track, going to the dog track. My brother died thirteen years ago on the sidewalk in downtown Las Vegas. It’s a stark reality, but it illustrates the tragic arc of being brought there as kids so our dad could gamble at sportsbooks, to then surviving on the streets there as a homeless person and dying at thirty-six. …. You mentioned that ESPN wasn’t keen on you investigating the risks that come with sports betting legalization. Do you suspect that other outlets are repressing reporting that might upset their gambling advertisers? Absolutely. The only people who can really speak out on this right now are independent journalists. I empathize with people who work at large media companies. It’s really risky in this landscape to speak out. What inspires me is that there is a growing movement of sports journalists, namely in the podcast space, who are not taking gambling advertising money. There are also people who are willfully blind right now. They care more about their 401(k) than they care about journalism. I’ve been working with a few partners to start a sports betting and gambling addiction content initiative. It’s a collaboration among journalists, content creators, and nonprofit health organizations to reach a young audience, rooted in public health, with the goal of spurring more national conversation and action to combat the growing crisis.

In one of the many X threads on the many postings on this yesterday, someone pointed out:

Charles Arthur wrote that poorly — you can lose lots of money on alcohol… in many ways.

The question is how rapidly you can lose money…. it is difficult to spend thousands on alcohol just for oneself in one day (it can be done, but few do it). You can spend thousands on alcohol for a big party…

….but let’s not go down that road right now, and just focus on sports gambling in particulr.

Sports Gambling and Sports Scandals

But the main point, re: sports gambling, is it undermines the interest in the sport itself.

I’ve done a few posts on this subject earlier this year:

You’re watching a game, say, and it breaks for commercial… what do you see? An ad for: Kalshi, DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks… you name it.

2 Sept 2026, Yahoo Finance: Wagering TV Ad Spending Surges 40% To $270M YTD

Heading into the heavy fall sports TV season,national TV ad spend for sports betting shows DraftKings and FanDuel continue to dominate as the biggest brands -- representing 62.6% of all wagering so far this year, according to estimates fromiSpot. Overall casino and gambling national TV ad spend is up 40% to $269.8 million so far this year versus $193.2 million the year before. Major sports TV events helped boost overallsports betting -- such as the FIFA World Cup, the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics -- as well as the loosening of legal restrictions around wagering in many states. DraftKings spent $111.4million from January 1 through August 27th -- rising almost threefold from a year ago when ad spend totaled $39.5 million. This year it amassed 5.1 billion impressions from 23,851 airings. …. Sports wagering in some form is legal in 39 states, and Washington D.C. In addition, “DraftKings Predictions,” a predictions/sweepstakes product from DraftKings is as of July thisyear available in all 50 states.

I am sure plenty of people keep watching “the sports”, but every weird play or fumble, you gotta be wondering: are they doing that because one of the players has a bit of action going on with the game?

ESPN itself has a roundup of some stories, though it’s a year ago:

23 Oct 2025, ESPN: Suspensions, arrests and lifetime bans: A timeline of sports betting scandals since the repeal of PASPA

It’s got to be difficult to keep tabs on all the guys. Evidently various leagues, universities/NCAA/other athletic orgs have promulgated various rules/programs so it remains to be seen if, from the athelete side, we’ll get away from that issue… but where big money is on the line, there is always that incentive.

FTC Inquiry: Deceptive Marketing

I have been trying to train my ads to get away from the gambling apps and more towards stuff like crochet, but the big money isn’t in crochet kits (though I’m more likely to buy the latter), and perhaps they hope my finger will slip one day and I’ll download an app and open it up.

In the meantime…

14 Oct 2026, Casino.org: FTC Eyes Online Sports Betting Over Alleged Deceptive Marketing Practices

Key Points The FTC is reportedly investigating whether online sportsbooks use deceptive advertising

Legal sportsbooks accepted nearly $167 billion in wagers in 2025, generating almost $17 billion in gross revenue

The early-stage review could bring federal scrutiny to sportsbook marketing The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly launching an investigation into online sports betting and how sportsbooks market to consumers. The newly established Washington Sun, a media publication consisting of former Washington Post journalists, reports that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is probing claims that online sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel deceive and mislead consumers in their advertising. “Both political and career staffers at the agency have been involved in reviewing online sportsbooks, the sources said, though the evaluation is in its early stages,” Jeff Stein wrote for the Washington Sun. …. In April 2025, the City of Baltimore sued DraftKings and FanDuel on allegations that the online sportsbooks violated local consumer protection laws by exploiting vulnerable consumers, many of them young men. City attorneys say the online sportsbooks have caused “significant harm” to the community.

We will see if anything comes of this.

Baseball Playoffs: Family-Friendly Ads?

I came across the following posts on X:

I will note that he did not complain about beer ads. Beer ads currently tend to be fairly tame.

13 Oct 2026, The Big Lead: Wife of Orioles manager Craig Albernaz calls out HBO Max for ALCS commercials

MLB fans are flocking to their televisions to watch the ALCS and NLCS as October baseball is in full swing. Among those is Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz and his wife, Genevieve, and their young children ages 10 and younger: CJ, Norman and Gigi. Genevieve Albernaz took to social media to call out HBO Max for the network’s commercial selections during Game 2 of the ALCS, which began at 8 p.m. ET. She wrote: “Hey @tntsports how about we not advertise HBO Max horror movies at 8:20 during the ALCS while my kids are watching?! What are we doing?!”

Okay, not all of this is about the gambling ads, but the point is: during the playoffs, you do get more eyeballs from a wider audience… and then you drop a bunch of stuff (the horror show being advertized, evidently, is OTHER MOMMY…which, yeah, give the kids nightmares, thanks).

ESPN: Betting 101 for Kids? (No)

I went to the beginner’s guide to betting page… and laughed. That’s not for kids.

It’s got frickin CORPORATE MEMPHIS vibe going on:

OH JEEZ. That’s not attractive at all.

It’s mainly to help total noobs not feel like total noobs. That’s it. It is educational in nature, and unfortunately does give the emotional punch (as you can see above), but these are explanations intended for adults, and it’s not specifically set up for kids.

This is what’s at the bottom:

And then this:

Notice the difference in emphasis and readability?

I’ve got some advice:

DO NOT BORROW MONEY TO GAMBLE.

Here it is again:

DO NOT BORROW MONEY TO GAMBLE.

“Betting within your means” does not mean “I haven’t hit my credit limit yet.”

It doesn’t even mean I haven’t overdrawn my bank account.

I think I will leave it there.

Sports and Sports Media: How Dependent on Sports Betting for Revenue?

After all this kvetching, I do not find gambling inherently evil, and I do not see this activity going away.

The issue I’m looking at right now are the sports (whether pro, collegiate, or other “amateur” sports) and sports media, and the effects of so many ads and sponsorships coming from sports betting operations. How dependent are they on these sources? What percentage of their revenue are coming from them? And, even if it’s not an inordinately high amount, what’s the external perception?

They have to be careful that the sports themselves don’t become fixed by players (or other interested parties directly… but even if they don’t, they have to think about the audience that these ads are reaching, and whether they may be put off, as noted above.

Some people prefer pro football and some prefer college football, for instance, but if sports betting got too involved in, say, college football, a bunch of the college football fans might get put off. Then goes not only ticket sales, but also all of the licensed merch.

It’s a matter of reputational risk and the resulting effects.

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