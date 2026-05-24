Memorial Day weekend is generally seen as an unofficial start of summer in the U.S., though summer doesn’t officially begin until the summer solstice around June 21.

Every year, I like to warn about one specific summer peril: drowning.

Annual Reminder: Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning

This decade-old video from Slate explains:

What “drowning doesn’t look like drowning” means that the cinematic vision of drowning is generally not accurate, because it’s more silent than dramatic.

More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death.

Drowning happens in seconds and is often silent.

Drowning can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water.

Main CDC prevention notes:

Learn basic swimming skills and water safety

Build fences that fully enclose pools

Supervise closely

Wear a life jacket (for boating)

Learn CPR

Know the risks of natural water

Avoid alcohol

Use the buddy system

Take additional precautions for medical conditions

Consider the effects of medications

Don’t hyperventilate or hold your breath for a long time (I am assuming dumbass challenges here)

As the CDC link notes, drowning is a top cause of death for toddlers. I wrote about that point in 2022:

Drowning is an even bigger issue (of late) than motor vehicle accidents for children aged 1-4 in the U.S., and has been for years, mainly due to improved vehicle safety.

Natural Water — Whether Swimming or Boating

Last year, Malcolm-Jamal Warner died while swimming in the ocean, just off a beach in Costa Rica:

Drowning is a danger for little kids in a way different from adults — adults tend to drown in natural water, as did Warner — lakes, rivers, seas, oceans. Kids tend to drown in pools:

Babies drown in tubs. The oldest seniors are kind of evenly split in water types.

Much of this has to do with opportunity. Babies don’t go whitewater rafting.

Various adults drown because they go boating without life jackets, sometimes while drunk (party time!), and fall overboard (or the boat capsizes or whatever). Then they drown.

But unfortunately, we also have the case of Warner and other people — they get caught in a rip current and get exhausted while trying to fight it.

U.S. Lifesaving Association: Information on Rip Currents

Drowning deaths peak in July, but again, this is related to opportunity. More people swim or out on the water in the summer.

Drowning Posts

Lightning Strikes: Safety Week in June

Lightning strike deaths in the U.S. also have a seasonality to them, for a similar reason to drowning deaths… but partly, because lightning storms are more frequent in the summer as well in most parts of the U.S.

The National Lightning Safety Awareness Week will be coming at the end of June, which I will cover then, but as thunderstorms have become more active in my area lately, I feel it’s useful to note.

When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!

Lightning Strike Posts

It’s Too Darned Hot

Yes, you can die from the heat.

Dogs and babies certainly do.

Ignore the death rates due to cold (which I cover in the winter) — and yes, babies and toddlers usually die due to heat by being left in vehicles, and we will not think about that any further. Note that death due to natural heat increases with increasing age.

That was for 1999-2024… and here is for 2021-2024:

The rates are higher! But…. we must realize that people have moved to different states. As in, places like Arizona have become more popular, and places like Illinois and New York are less popular … so that may be having an effect.

Heat-Related Deaths Posts

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