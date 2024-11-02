Yesterday was the Solemnity of All Saints, and a Holy Day of Obligation (hey, fellow Catholics, did you go to Mass?), but one of my sentimental favorite days of the liturgical calendar is November 2, the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, better known as All Souls Day.

In the middle of the 11th century, Saint Odilo, abbot of Cluny, France, decreed that all Cluniac monasteries offer special prayers and sing the Office for the Dead on November 2, the day after the feast of All Saints. The custom spread from Cluny and was finally adopted throughout the Roman Church. The theological underpinning of the feast is the acknowledgment of human frailty. Since few people achieve perfection in this life but, rather, go to the grave still scarred with traces of sinfulness, some period of purification seems necessary before a soul comes face-to-face with God. The Council of Trent affirmed this purgatory state and insisted that the prayers of the living can speed the process of purification.

This “Day of the Dead” has picked up all sorts of additional rituals around the Catholic world, such as the sugar skulls in Mexico:

Sugar Skulls via Wikimedia Commons

My preference is enjoying Requiem compositions. My favorite is Mozart’s being used as part of the Mass, which St. John Cantius does. Here is the link to the livestream, which begins at 8:30ET (7:30 CT) on November 2. Here is their page about the Mass.

7:30 pm - Solemn High Mass (1962 Missal) The St. Cecilia Choir and Orchestra will perform: Requiem in D minor, K. 626 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart († 1791) or SATB choir and soloists, and orchestra

Gradual and Tract from Missa pro defunctis by Claudio Casciolini († 1760),

Stabat Mater Op.138 by Joseph Rheinberger († 1901)

Lux æterna by Edward Elgar († 1934), for SATB choir and orchestra

I do enjoy the Verdi Requiem, which takes a different flavor, and the Met Opera production (of which you get a taste below) in memory of 9/11 is an entire experience:

The Haydn Requiem is lovely as well:

REQUIEM aeternam dona eis, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat eis. Requiescant in pace. Amen.

Remember the Dead

Memento mori practice is not only about remembering that you will die, but also about remembering the dead in Purgatory.

So let’s have some art to that effect.

Blessed Francis Venimbeni Celebrating Mass for souls in Purgatory, Giuseppe Cades, Italian, 1750-99

A story of Blessed Francis Venimbeni (whose feast day is April 22, my birthday):

He nurtured a profound devotion in regard to the Souls of Purgatory to whom he dedicated his good works and the Masses he celebrated. He died, as he had foretold on April 22, 1322, at the age of 61. His veneration was recognized by Pius VI on April 1, 1775. It is told that one day while he was celebrating the Mass for the Souls of Purgatory, as he was often doing, at the end he recited the prescribed prayers, according to the old liturgy of the Mass for the deceased, and he heard in the almost empty church numerous voices, which were responding joyfully: “Amen!” They were the voices of the souls for whom he was celebrating the Mass.

The Virgin of Carmen and the Souls of Purgatory with St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah, Juan Francisco de Aguilera Mexican, ca. 1720

The Virgin of Carmen is the same as Our Lady of Carmel (the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to St. Simon Stock), and here is her association with Purgatory:

And it gets complicated after that.

Broadsheet with image of a chained woman in purgatory and the Holy Trinity above, José Guadalupe Posada, Mexican, ca. 1900-1910

Purgatory isn’t hell — you get to heaven… eventually. But it isn’t pleasant.

Let us pray for the souls

Amen.

