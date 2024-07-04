Happy Independence Day! Let's Stay Safe!
Some Re-Runs... and don't kill yourself with fireworks
Happy 4th of July… and first, I know you’re thinking it, so…
Don’t kill yourself with fireworks.
And yes, that’s simply the counts, not a rate. Yes, it jumped up to 27 deaths in 2020.
People did go a little nuts in 2020.
To be sure, the number was a little high in 2019, as well.
A few other fireworks death facts:
For the fireworks deaths 1999-2020 (to be a little lazy), here’s how the gender mix fell out:
Yes, over 90% of firework-related deaths are of males.
Next, how many of these deaths occur in July?
Fewer than I expected, actually. But people mess about with fireworks all summer, I suppose.
Only 10 of the deaths, out of 158 in total, occurred in January.
A Probability Joke From the Old Country
At least there are no hard feelings.
For those who need an explanation.
Make Mine Freedom
A throwback to some anti-commie Cold War cartoon era: (a favorite of mine, so a re-run…)
and, from the National Archives, the reading of the Declaration of Independence (this is from 2020, as I can’t embed the recording of this year’s.)
Enjoy!
