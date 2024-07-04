Happy 4th of July… and first, I know you’re thinking it, so…

Don’t kill yourself with fireworks.

And yes, that’s simply the counts, not a rate. Yes, it jumped up to 27 deaths in 2020.

People did go a little nuts in 2020.

To be sure, the number was a little high in 2019, as well.

A few other fireworks death facts:

For the fireworks deaths 1999-2020 (to be a little lazy), here’s how the gender mix fell out:

Yes, over 90% of firework-related deaths are of males.

Next, how many of these deaths occur in July?

Fewer than I expected, actually. But people mess about with fireworks all summer, I suppose.

Only 10 of the deaths, out of 158 in total, occurred in January.

A Probability Joke From the Old Country

At least there are no hard feelings.

For those who need an explanation.

Make Mine Freedom

A throwback to some anti-commie Cold War cartoon era: (a favorite of mine, so a re-run…)

and, from the National Archives, the reading of the Declaration of Independence (this is from 2020, as I can’t embed the recording of this year’s.)

Enjoy!

Share