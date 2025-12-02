This may look a little familiar if you’ve been around since last year:

(I switched up the order)

I’m nothing if not consistent. I’ve supported BEAM since it was founded, and have been fundraising for Movember since 2017.

But while I promote these two causes this year, I want to tie them both to my dad.

Movember: Men Need Better Mortality Outcomes

I posted that in 2021:

My dad died at the age of 38, of a heart attack. He had been a smoker, but even smokers generally don’t die from heart attacks at such young ages. There was a family propensity to “widowmaker” heart attacks, which we didn’t know… until after he died.

Thankfully, years later, when his younger brother, my Uncle Ed, ran into heart trouble, medical treatment had moved on (and we had knowledge about the family’s propensity), so he got treated… and he’s still alive!

Yes, Movember focuses on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health issues specifically, and not all causes of mortality for men.

First, I think that by focusing on those items specifically, they can be more effective.

Second, I think if men can improve their outcomes in these areas… to begin with… other cancer outcomes (such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, skin cancer) might get improved, but also while they’re talking with the doctors… perhaps other health screening might get done.

Heart disease is still the biggest killer.

That’s the preliminary top 15 for men in 2024. Cancer is close to heart disease in number, but on an age-adjusted basis, they’re farther apart.

Suicide is way too high on that ranking list. It’s higher than Alzheimer’s disease.

And yes, a lot of those “accidents” in that third-highest cause are drug overdose deaths.

Movember fundraising

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at the Movember site

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

BEAM: Bridge to Enter Advanced Mathematics

As mentioned in the video above, my dad was a huge influence on my education. Due to my dad, I was exposed to “real” math and all sorts of crazy, out-there concepts in science. He gave me his little-read copy of Godel, Escher, Bach when I was about 12, saying, “This is too theoretical for me. You’ll love it.”

He didn’t quite understand some of the stuff I got into, and didn’t really like that I was getting into physics and math (he wanted me to follow his footsteps into engineering/computer science… I wonder what he would’ve thought of my detour into actuarial science.)

Because of my dad and his job at IBM, I had all sorts of academic opportunities, especially with respect to “interesting math”.

Later, I worked at the Canada/USA Mathcamp as a teacher, where I met Dan Zaharopol, who was a student and later became a staff member. He founded BEAM, starting a program out of NYC, and has expanded to LA.

Daniel Zaharopol BEAM Founder and AOPSI Chief Executive Officer Dan founded BEAM with a unique vision: to create pathways for underserved students to achieve their STEM dreams. He has shepherded BEAM through a period of extraordinary growth — from serving 17 students to more than 1,000 students annually, and has built the organization into a valuable contributor to the national conversation around equity in STEM. In addition to his work at BEAM, Dan leads the board of Canada/USA Mathcamp and is on the board of the New York Math Circle. An award-winning teacher, Dan is himself a product of numerous enrichment math programs. He received an undergraduate degree in math from MIT and master’s degrees in both mathematics and teaching mathematics from the University of Illinois.

I had a unique opportunity in my own math/science education because of my dad. I had him until I was 16, to discuss ideas, but he also supported me in special programs during the summer and after school.

When Dan started BEAM, I wanted to support similar opportunities for other students, especially since I saw Dan knew the kind of “ecosystem” needed to develop students. It goes beyond the summer programs, but guiding students throughout the year.

The early support I was able to give was buying “fun” math books for the students (when it was only 17 students, that was doable).

Now that it’s a larger program, I can’t do anything like that, but happily, there is wider support that I can join in on.

Giving Tuesday for BEAM

Donate to BEAM

This holiday season, we’re working to raise $500,000, and thanks to a generous 5x match from our board and a few major donors, every dollar you give will go five times as far — raising up to $2.5 million!

With newly designed curriculum; majors like “Deep Thinking in Mathematics,” “Epidemiology,” and “Risks, Decisions, and Money”; capstone projects; and more impactful college and career support, our new vision ensures students receive the support they need to reach their full potential.

You know I want to support “Risks, Decisions, and Money”!

‘I just donated… won’t you?

Donate to BEAM

Thanks to everybody!

