A paper was published in Science claiming 150,000 more COVID deaths occurred in the U.S. over 2020 and 2021 than originally recorded.

The tl;dr: Yes, probably, U.S. COVID deaths were undercounted in those years.

I was not surprised by this claim.

The above graph is from a recent talk I gave to the Iowa Actuaries Club. The reason the deaths are given by quarter is that working actuaries are interested in business results by quarter.

You can see there’s a lot of “extra deaths” that aren’t officially COVID.

To be sure, there was an increase in homicides, motor vehicle accident deaths, and drug overdoses in 2020 and 2021. But even once you take those out, there are a lot of deaths left over, and I knew this — there were recorded increases in deaths due to heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimers, and more. Heart disease had the largest increase in deaths.

But let’s get to the announcements, my guess, the details, and then… “what does this all mean?”

(I don’t think it means what the researchers are trying to claim: what a shock)

News Coverage: More COVID Deaths!

18 Mar 2026, Scientific American: COVID probably killed 150,000 more people in its first two years than official U.S. tolls show

(I added the emphasis)

We have severely undercounted the number of COVID deaths, scientists say COVID may have killed significantly more people in the U.S. in the first two years of the pandemic than official records indicate, with as many as one overlooked death for every five recorded ones. That brings the total to nearly one million deaths just in 2020 and 2021. That calculation comes from research published today in Science Advances that seeks to understand how many COVID deaths fell through the cracks of official reporting systems. The untallied cases show the burden of the pandemic in the U.S. fell most heavily on marginalized people. “These vulnerable groups are just taking a higher risk at every step, and the accumulation of all of that is this disparity in COVID mortality at the end,” says Mathew Kiang, an epidemiologist at Stanford University and a co-author of the study. In the new research, Kiang and his colleagues analyzed official records published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for deaths occurring from March 2020 through December 2021 for adults aged 25 and older—some 5.7 million records in all. First, they fed a machine-learning algorithm the records of deaths in hospitals, which at the time were testing most patients for COVID. They trained the algorithm to recognize hospital deaths in which COVID was formally identified as an underlying cause. Then they used the algorithm to flag potential unrecognized COVID deaths by identifying records that looked like hospitalized COVID deaths but occurred in other settings where testing was less likely. All told, the algorithm identified between about 150,000 and 160,000 potential unrecognized COVID deaths on top of the 840,251 that were officially reported. Those numbers suggest that for every five recognized COVID deaths, one additional death went unmarked. That ratio is on par with other analyses that have simply compared the total observed number of deaths with the number of total deaths expected based on historical data, says Daniel Weinberger, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health, but the new method is both more sophisticated and more granular.

For what it’s worth, we already had enough data to show that more COVID deaths hit “the most marginalized people”.

I will show that in a bit.

That Alabama’s count was way off, according to their model, does not surprise me at all. I have had problems with Alabama data coming through CDC Wonder in the past, and I will leave it at that.

Now, people seeing Alabama, Oklahoma, and South Carolina as the top three in percentage increase by their estimates may make some think this is about politics… but look at the next one.

New York. Way off. Wisconsin is right next to it.

This is not a matter of politics.

It’s a matter of how death certificates and cause of death are generated, and most importantly, how COVID kills.

Who dies and how they die is more to the point.

Interlude: My Reaction When Told, Before Reading the Research

Take a look over my shoulder.

One potential indirect reason for COVID to lead to an increase in deaths due to these causes would be a lack of treatment or neglect of some sort (as many Alzheimer’s patients were in nursing homes).

(Note: the increase for all these causes of death occurred before any COVID vaccines were available, so you can’t use that as a sole explanation for the period.)

That the increase in deaths attributed to these causes was really due to COVID would hardly be surprising.

The Scientific Paper and Model

18 Mar 2026, Science Advances: Applying machine learning to identify unrecognized COVID-19 deaths recorded as other causes of death in the United States

Abstract:

The actual number of US deaths caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection has been investigated and debated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, we use machine learning trained on US death certificates from March 2020 to December 2021 to predict 155,536 (95% uncertainty interval: 150,062 to 161,112) unrecognized COVID-19 deaths. This indicates that 19% more COVID-19 deaths occurred in the US than officially reported. Predicted unrecognized COVID-19 deaths occurred disproportionately among decedents with less than a high school education; decedents identified as Hispanic, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian, and/or Black; counties with lower household incomes and worse preexisting health; and counties in the South. These findings suggest that the US death investigation system undercounted COVID-19 deaths unevenly, hiding the true extent of inequities.

Let’s look at their figure 1, which shows county-level results of undercounting, based on their model results:

Figure 1 caption:

Fig. 1. ARRs comparing total predicted COVID-19 deaths to those officially reported in each county and state, March 2020 to December 2021. The ARR shows the extent by which total predicted COVID-19 deaths exceeded officially reported COVID-19 deaths during the period. A limited number of counties had ARRs < 1, which suggests that there were more officially reported COVID-19 deaths than total predicted COVID-19 deaths. One reason that a county could have an ARR < 1 is if death certifiers recorded people as dying from COVID-19 when they had COVID-19 but actually died from another unrelated cause. The map (top) shows ARRs for each county. Counties with missing data had missing county-level covariates that prevented prediction. The forest plot (bottom) shows ARRs for each state, sorted from states with the lowest ARR (e.g., Vermont where there were 24% fewer total predicted COVID-19 deaths than officially reported) to those with the largest ARR (e.g., Alabama where there were 67% more total predicted COVID-19 deaths than officially reported).

ARR is the adjusted reporting ratio, which is (modeling “real” total COVID deaths)/(reported COVID deaths). So if ARR is greater than 1, they modeled more actual COVID deaths than were reported (their most common result).

[I also note that Connecticut’s data is missing on a county level. HUH, CONNECTICUT IS A PAIN WITH DATA IS IT]

Then, there are the causes of death they think are being substituted:

First, there’s the “all other diseases (residual)” — that’s an artifact of the “rankable causes of death list” used by the CDC. This is the leftover category. Everything else gets dumped there. That was 14.5% of the substitution.

For heart disease, we have:

63 all other forms of ischemic heart disease: 8.2%

68 all other forms of heart disease: 4.9%

62 atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease: 4.0%

59 acute myocardial infarction: 3.6%

That’s a total of 20.7% — all under heart disease causes (and there are probably more heart disease causes lower down on the list).

What’s interesting about both lung cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease on this list is that overall, those causes had gone down in rate in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019.

I saw potential problems with the model (and just because those causes of death had gone down overall, that doesn’t mean there couldn’t have been misclassifications elsewhere). I want to point out some weirdnesses I noticed they didn’t address at all, that I saw.

Weirdnesses in the Results: Rural/Urban and Homeownership

Figure 4 caption:

Fig. 4. ARRs comparing total predicted COVID-19 deaths to those officially reported by county of residence characteristics, March 2020 to December 2021. The ARR shows the extent by which total predicted COVID-19 deaths exceeded officially reported COVID-19 deaths during the period. County characteristics are divided into quintiles, with Q1 representing the lowest values and Q5 the highest values. The specific values for each quintile are included in parentheses. For example, the ARR for Q1 for percent homeowners is the ARR for counties where the percentage of residents who are homeowners is in the lowest 20% of all counties (i.e., counties where between 0 and 66% are homeowners). Figure S2 presents the number of total and officially reported COVID-19 deaths for each category.

So, these are the results they pointed out in Figure 4:

Finding 4: Differences in unrecognized deaths by county characteristics Our predictions showed that reporting of COVID-19 deaths also varied by county-level characteristics (Fig. 4). COVID-19 deaths were more likely to go unrecognized in counties in the lowest quintile of median household income [ARR: 1.34 (95% UI: 1.31 to 1.36)] and the lowest quintile of the proportion of residents with some or more college [ARR: 1.37 (95% UI: 1.33 to 1.41)]. COVID-19 deaths were more likely to go unrecognized in counties with the most residents reporting poor or fair health [ARR: 1.30 (95% UI: 1.28 to 1.33)] and with a higher percentage of residents living with diabetes [ARR: 1.33 (95% UI: 1.30 to 1.35)]. COVID-19 death reporting accuracy also varied across the rural-urban continuum.

So they pointed out the items that fulfilled their “inequities” narrative that they want to support.

But let’s look at this rural-urban continuum statement at the end.

COVID-19 death reporting accuracy also varied across the rural-urban continuum.

It sure did.

Look at that.

Rural was pretty low in ARR (huge error bars — the samples are rather small, so it makes sense).

The metro areas were fairly moderate in their modeled result for ARR.

But the Urban metro-adjacent, both large and small, had the largest ARRs. I’m developing an alternate hypothesis for undercounted COVID deaths, different from inequity.

It relates to what I know about mortality risk to begin with. Basically — is there anything interesting about the counties near metro counties? They’re not necessarily “marginalized”. But they might have a lot of spillover mortality from an airborne pandemic.

They didn’t address this weirdness at all:

Higher homeownership leads to higher ARR? Huh?

Until you see a map of what homeownership across the U.S. by county looks like:

And now I can tell you about some of the problems with both the model and the data.

But for those who may not know what is going on with the weird-looking results on ARR for homeownership quintiles, and the authors probably know (if they looked into it) — there is a real dichotomy in the counties in Q1 and Q5. The Q1 counties, where homeownership is low, is a bizarre blend of extremely rich and poor populations (and some very sparse populations).

On the page I got the above map from, he listed some notable low-ownership counties:

Bronx County, New York: 20.3%

New York County, New York: 24.7%

Aleutians West Census Area, Alaska: 29.5% (only 288 households)

Kings County, New York: 29.7%

Hudson County, New Jersey: 31.2%

Kenedy County, Texas: 35.3%

Chattahoochee County, Georgia: 36%

Suffolk County, Massachusetts: 36.6%

New York County, NY, is better known as Manhattan, and Kings County is Brooklyn.

But more to the point, Los Angeles County, and at least 4 of the 5 boroughs of NYC (Staten Island has a lot higher homeownership than the other boroughs) are in the Q1 — and probably have little undercounting of COVID. If they’re weighting this by deaths overall, the big urban areas will have the most deaths and have the biggest effects. Urban areas have modest ARRs, remember.

What kind of characteristics will the counties with the highest homeownership (over 78%) have?

Pretty much places with very modest real estate costs. Maybe these are non-urban, but adjacent to urban places… did they ever consider that they’re double-counting characteristics?

But I didn’t see anything addressing the odd-looking homeownership results in the paper.

Earlier Publication from the Same Researchers

I thought the concept of capturing the undercounting of COVID deaths via various approaches had been published earlier in a familiar venue, and it had… by the Society of Actuaries in December 2024:

Cause-Specific Excess Mortality During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Four of the authors on the first paper are on this paper, and they go into analyzing reported causes of death, timing, and correlations during the pandemic:

Their appendix has their models used for trying out different approaches to underreporting:

It turns out that correlations showed that for most of their tested natural causes of death, either showed no correlations or peaked in the same weeks as COVID deaths.

Notice both the negative and the positive correlations for “malignant neoplasms”, aka cancer.

All that said, they were using a seasonal ARIMA model to project deaths over the period and to calculated correlations. There can be issues here, in the assumptions underlying what “should” have been the deaths for each of the age groups. But I’ll just accept their modeled results and move on from there, and let’s just say that 20% of the COVID deaths were undercounted, let’s pretend reclassify… and so now what?

Lesson 1: Know your data

The issue, by the way, is not so much the undercounting of COVID deaths.

I always expected that there would be persistent undercounting in the first wave(s), because even as I saw NYC deaths get adjusted over time, and the spike became fewer “heart attacks” (aka acute myocardial infarction) and more COVID-19 listed as the UCD (underlying cause of death) in the initial spike, I was doubtful that the city got that many heart attacks that led to deaths because of an overtaxed hospital system from COVID. It was more likely that blood clots created by COVID caused heart attacks. Similarly for strokes.

Because this is how other causes of death are being recorded for something else that actually caused the situation.

I’m going to jump over to cancer for a moment: in general, when cancer kills you, it’s difficult to miss. The kinds of symptoms cancer gives you right before it kills you are hard to ignore. So perhaps you might get “pulmonary embolism” as a cause of death on the death certificate if it’s not known you have metastatic cancer… but probably the cancer is known, and that will be put down on the certificate.

But with regards to COVID, it can look like so many other things, and the people who usually had fatal results had all sorts of pre-existing poor health, which is why the known poor health condition would be what was recorded instead of COVID. If the person looked like they died due to diabetic complications, diabetes would be recorded. Testing for COVID wasn’t that great early in 2020, so there would be only a guess many times anyway.

Which gets to the main issue: it’s a reminder to KNOW YOUR DATA.

Know how the data are created.

In creating death records, people are involved in judgment calls at multiple points, and the cause of death is the biggest judgment call of all.

Usually, multiple things are going on when people die, and trying to determine the underlying cause of death is really an art. And, let’s be serious, for most deaths, there’s only so much effort going into putting all this data together.

The vast majority of deaths do not involve an autopsy. About the same number of deaths occur in a hospital as at people’s homes. There can be some investigations, but as most people die when they’re old, they generally list the known conditions of the person if it looks like a natural death. They get the information from the person’s physician.

Yes, some states and counties have more resources for medical examiners than others. But the cause of death is not necessarily a huge dispute. Not a lot hangs on it, unless there’s a murder investigation or medical malpractice lawsuit. (disclosure: my family was involved in a med mal lawsuit in my own father’s death. He died of a heart attack at the age of 38.)

But this is why, back in 2020 and 2021, I stopped bothering to count COVID deaths and just counted total deaths anyway.

I did say, Dead is Dead, but I also knew that many of the causes of death would be misclassified.

So let’s look at the patterns overall.

Such as this April 2021 post:

I ranked the states (and pulled out DC and NYC separately), so we could see who had the biggest effects in 2020.

From that post:

But just from a human point of view: dead is dead. If COVID-related policies increased deaths due to drug overdoses and car accidents, that is an important piece of information. Policy choices aren’t made in a vacuum. There are trade-offs.

So I was talking about “external causes of death” — even adding in these supposed COVID death undercounts, there are still plenty of “extra” deaths left over that can be filled in with these.

Lesson 2: Repeating truths is just fine

In the case of COVID, I have been giving presentations on mortality trends before and through the pandemic (and now after), and having conversations with other actuaries where we’ve seen the highest COVID impacts were, other than NYC, it’s where mortality was already bad in a relative sense.

YES, IT WAS PLACES WHERE MORTALITY WAS BAD BEFORE COVID

In case you didn’t hear it the first time.

Places where obesity and diabetes were very high had bad COVID mortality experience.

source: CDC, archived page , diagnosed diabetes rates by county

This is a figure from an archived CDC page on diagnosed diabetes incidence.

Those dark areas in the 2019 map (excluding the missing data for New Jersey - they got hit hard with COVID due to being near NYC) give you an idea of places with excess natural mortality in 2020.

That’s just diagnosed diabetes, of course. If I had a map of obesity, there would likely be an even clearer message.

The argument the authors are trying to make is that the places with the most COVID deaths undercounting were “marginalized”, but I didn’t really get that from their paper.

They’re leaning on an interpretation of county data that’s silly. They should go look at Chicago, which is inside Cook County, and see the disparities within that city to think about what they’re attempting to do. Or maybe walk across Manhattan a few times. I’ve done it. It’s not a big island. Los Angeles is one county. What are the stats about how “marginalized” it is?

The problem is, there are too many confounding factors in their data and model, and I assume they know that. None of the various slices they’re showing is independent. They’re leaning on the county-based model because death data are reported at the county level, and they can get census-type data at the county level as well. But that doesn’t mean they’re really capturing where “marginalized” populations actually are in the U.S.

But let’s move on from there, because I’ve seen the results of such models from before the pandemic.

I’m pretty sure all these authors have published pre-pandemic papers with regard to mortality and these various slices they show above (because it’s very easy to show — you can pick all-cause mortality, or specific causes). Geography, race, education level, income level, homeownership, and on and on.

That said, emphasizing: “Hey, that thing we all knew was true before, continues to be true,” is not a bad message to send.

I’m fine with: “Yes, boring expected result that we knew before did come out in pandemic as it was in the before times.” That’s an important thing to know.

So, the county-level mortality models generally show the same counties having bad mortality experience pre-pandemic and during the pandemic (if you include the whole 2020-2021 period). That’s it.

They don’t really dig into why these disparities exist.

Maybe they should take a road trip sometime, leave the Boston area, and figure out what it’s like in the continent-wide country of ours, and why there are huge disparities in mortality outcomes.

Heck, maybe they can expense a trip to Hawaii, which has had the lowest mortality levels for quite some time (and that held throughout COVID… it’s nice being on an island.)

I will admit to being somewhat limited in experience, mainly going up and down the East Coast, and having grown up in the Southeast. I do have some experience of the West Coast but only for conferences and academic stints. I did like Vancouver (yes, I know it’s not the U.S.)

Lesson 3: Remember There Is a Limit to What We Can Control (At a Given Time)

But the point is this: we track cause of death in health statistics partly to see if there are trends in which we can intervene.

Even with misclassified COVID deaths during the pandemic, there was still clearly heightened “natural” deaths, usually attributed to heart disease, strokes, Alzheimers, and diabetes. Obviously, when a person dies, and people didn’t even know they were ailing from something… how could anybody have intervened?

During 2020-2021, we didn’t have great interventions for COVID anyway, not if you were near death. Heck, Paxlovid wasn’t approved for emergency use until the end of 2021 and then regular FDA approval in 2023.

So trying to be overwrought about “SOMEBODY DOOOO SOMETHING!”, well, people were yelling quite a bit at the time, and not only did we get the COVID deaths, but we also got excess homicides, drug ODs, alcohol-related deaths, and motor vehicle accident deaths out of it, but I’m not going to be too worried that perhaps the increase in heart disease deaths we saw were actually COVID deaths we couldn’t do much about.

Not then, at least.

That’s something to think about.

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