It’s a good thing I got a few posts on the California Wealth Tax ballot proposal before Election Day 2026, because it failed:

Ballotpedia, as of 17 Nov 2026: California Proposition 40, One-Time Wealth Tax for State-Funded Healthcare, Education, and Food Assistance Programs Initiative (2026)

I feel Ballotpedia is a good source for these results, so let’s also compare with the two anti-wealth tax propositions that were on the ballot: [and both would have effects beyond barring a wealth tax, for what it’s worth).

Ballotpedia: California Proposition 41, Prohibit Excluding New State Taxes from Spending Limit and Require Special Tax Audits Initiative (2026)

Ballotpedia: California Proposition 42, Prohibit New Taxes on Retirement Holdings, Personal Assets, and Savings and Limit Retroactive Taxes Initiative (2026)

So the bottom line:

Prop 40, Wealth Tax: Defeated

Prop 41, Special Taxes can’t get around spending limits: Defeated (would have had effects beyond anti-Wealth Tax)

Prop 42, anti-Wealth Tax: Passed

Prop 42 was pretty directly a proposition in opposition to Prop 40, and in opposition to future wealth taxes.

To be sure, proponents of wealth taxes can try again, but they may be a little more hesitant given the damage already done.

Billionaire Trackers… Will Some Come Back to California?

The thing is, some billionaires had already redomiciled outside California.

Now that Prop 40 was defeated and Prop 42 passed, will those guys come back….

…and pay some of the highest personal income taxes in the country? Hmmm?

Tax Foundation, 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index — California ranked #49 overall, #49 for state personal income tax, Nov 2026

Let me go back to my favorite California Billionaire Wealth Tracker… California Billionaire Wealth Tracker!

They seem to keep on keepin’ on, even after the defeat of Prop 40, so let me grab a few items (their last update was yesterday, 16 Nov 2026).

California Billionaire Wealth Tracker, 17 Nov 2026, 5am

Some people have never heard of “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch”, but this is the case where there aren’t even any eggs in the nest.

But let’s look at the billionaire count:

California Billionaire Wealth Tracker, 17 Nov 2026, 5am

There is a table of those who stopped being billionaires in California since January 1, which would have been relevant if the tax went into effect. The following isn’t the full table, just the top of the table:

California Billionaire Wealth Tracker, 17 Nov 2026, 5am

Some of the above people had officially left California before Jan 1, 2026 (and made big noise about it), and some people were keeping it ambiguous (e.g., Mark Zuckerberg).

As these folks left, it was noted that not only were the counted-on not-yet-passed wealth taxes “lost”, but the definitely-collected-in-the-past-but-will-no-longer-in-the-future California income and other taxes would be foregone.

How much of California’s revenue comes from such folks? Will they return?

It should be interesting to see how California’s state revenue does over these years.

Federal Wealth Taxes?

A quick comment, because Democrats are coming in to “rule” the House and Senate. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the Senate love these sorts of taxes… and have attempted to get these things going in years past.

To be sure, it would require yet another Constitutional Amendment to allow for such taxes.

(Whaddya mean, there are limits to the powers they want to wield?!?!?!)

And revenue-raising bills have to start in the House, but I’m sure House Democrats will have no trouble passing such a bill. Not that either house will have enough votes to overturn a Trump veto.

Nor is there enough oomph for a Constitutional Amendment to allow any of this.

(BUT WE WANNA)

(Yes, yes, you wanna)

In time, these sorts of taxes may pass, as other nations that have never made it work are melting down in Europe. Not that we ever pay attention to such nations.

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