It’s a good thing I got a few posts on the California Wealth Tax ballot proposal before Election Day 2026, because it failed:
Ballotpedia, as of 17 Nov 2026: California Proposition 40, One-Time Wealth Tax for State-Funded Healthcare, Education, and Food Assistance Programs Initiative (2026)
I feel Ballotpedia is a good source for these results, so let’s also compare with the two anti-wealth tax propositions that were on the ballot: [and both would have effects beyond barring a wealth tax, for what it’s worth).
Ballotpedia: California Proposition 41, Prohibit Excluding New State Taxes from Spending Limit and Require Special Tax Audits Initiative (2026)
Ballotpedia: California Proposition 42, Prohibit New Taxes on Retirement Holdings, Personal Assets, and Savings and Limit Retroactive Taxes Initiative (2026)
So the bottom line:
Prop 40, Wealth Tax: Defeated
Prop 41, Special Taxes can’t get around spending limits: Defeated (would have had effects beyond anti-Wealth Tax)
Prop 42, anti-Wealth Tax: Passed
Prop 42 was pretty directly a proposition in opposition to Prop 40, and in opposition to future wealth taxes.
To be sure, proponents of wealth taxes can try again, but they may be a little more hesitant given the damage already done.
Billionaire Trackers… Will Some Come Back to California?
The thing is, some billionaires had already redomiciled outside California.
Now that Prop 40 was defeated and Prop 42 passed, will those guys come back….
…and pay some of the highest personal income taxes in the country? Hmmm?
Let me go back to my favorite California Billionaire Wealth Tracker… California Billionaire Wealth Tracker!
They seem to keep on keepin’ on, even after the defeat of Prop 40, so let me grab a few items (their last update was yesterday, 16 Nov 2026).
Some people have never heard of “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch”, but this is the case where there aren’t even any eggs in the nest.
But let’s look at the billionaire count:
There is a table of those who stopped being billionaires in California since January 1, which would have been relevant if the tax went into effect. The following isn’t the full table, just the top of the table:
Some of the above people had officially left California before Jan 1, 2026 (and made big noise about it), and some people were keeping it ambiguous (e.g., Mark Zuckerberg).
As these folks left, it was noted that not only were the counted-on not-yet-passed wealth taxes “lost”, but the definitely-collected-in-the-past-but-will-no-longer-in-the-future California income and other taxes would be foregone.
How much of California’s revenue comes from such folks? Will they return?
It should be interesting to see how California’s state revenue does over these years.
Federal Wealth Taxes?
A quick comment, because Democrats are coming in to “rule” the House and Senate. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the Senate love these sorts of taxes… and have attempted to get these things going in years past.
To be sure, it would require yet another Constitutional Amendment to allow for such taxes.
(Whaddya mean, there are limits to the powers they want to wield?!?!?!)
And revenue-raising bills have to start in the House, but I’m sure House Democrats will have no trouble passing such a bill. Not that either house will have enough votes to overturn a Trump veto.
Nor is there enough oomph for a Constitutional Amendment to allow any of this.
(BUT WE WANNA)
(Yes, yes, you wanna)
In time, these sorts of taxes may pass, as other nations that have never made it work are melting down in Europe. Not that we ever pay attention to such nations.
Related Posts
Oct 2026: Taxing Tuesday: More California Wealth Tax Reactions
Feb 2026: [Podcast] The Return of Wealth Taxes: California and The Netherlands
Mar 2022: [Podcast] Income taxes and wealth taxes
Jun 2022: [Podcast] Ken Griffin and Citadel Leave Illinois
Sep 2024: Taxing Tuesday: Taxes on the Ballot, Revenue Challenges, and the French Wealth Tax Impact
Aug 2020: Taxing Tuesday: California Nuts and New York... Whatever We’ve Got
Jun 2023: Taxing Tuesday: Wealth Taxes in Norway and SALT Cap Review
Nov 2023: Taxing Tuesday: Bezos Moves Back to Florida, Thwarting Washington State’s New Capital Gains Tax, Migration Stats Distorted by Pandemic Issues
Jan 2019: Taxing Tuesday: Save Us Rich People From Senator Candidates
May 2015: Public Finance Follies: When You’re Too Dependent on Very Few People
Aug 2018: Taxing Tuesday: Let’s Tax Wealth!
Feb 2019: Taxing Tuesday: We’re Number One!
Feb 2019: Taxing Tuesday: Let’s Soak the Rich...Hey, Where Are They Going?
May 2019: Taxing Tuesday: BIGGER GOVERNMENT!!!
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What left was: 1) creativity & industriousness, 2) development in innovation, and 3) generation of wealth. Can anything replace these?
1) They won't come back. 2) I left Illinois for Texas. 3) When a Gov't controls all employment and prices, we saw in East Germany what happened: it collapsed. Look at the importance of the then "middle Germany" to the entire Country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-QypKhFLZo
Before World War I, Saxony and the mosaic of Thuringian states were vital powerhouses of the German Empire’s rapid industrialization and scientific rise. [1, 2]
The Kingdom of Saxony: An Industrial Stronghold
• Industrial Density: By 1914, the Kingdom of Saxony was one of the most heavily industrialized and densely populated regions in the entire German Empire and Europe. [1, 2]
• Textiles and Engineering: Cities like Chemnitz (often dubbed the "Saxon Manchester"), Leipzig, Zwickau, and Dresden featured massive machine-building, textile-manufacturing, and metalworking plants. [1, 2]
• Railways and Trade: Saxony possessed one of the densest railway networks in Germany, anchored by pioneering routes like the Leipzig–Dresden railway. The historic Leipzig Trade Fair also remained a premier international hub for commerce. [1, 2]
• Labor Movement Cradle: Because of its immense industrial workforce, Saxony became a crucial heartland for the German labor movement and the Social Democratic Party (SPD). [1]
The Thuringian States: Science, Precision Optics, and Early Automotive
• Fragmented Governance, Unified Economy: Before 1920, "Thuringia" did not exist as a single political state; instead, the region comprised a collection of small Ernestine duchies and principalities (such as Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, Saxe-Meiningen, and Saxe-Gotha). [1, 2]
• Optics and Glassmaking in Jena: Driven by the close collaboration between physicist Ernst Abbe, chemist Otto Schott, and industrialist Carl Zeiss, the university city of Jena became a global capital for high-precision optics, microscopes, and scientific glass. [1, 2]
• Automotive Pioneering: In Eisenach, Heinrich Ehrhardt founded Eisenach AG in 1896, making it one of the earliest motor-vehicle producers in Germany (building cars like the Wartburg-Motorwagen and later the Dixi). [1]
• Niche Manufacturing: Thuringian towns excelled in specialized high-value manufacturing, including precision tools, arms production (Suhl), porcelain, glass toys (Lauscha), and musical instruments. [1]
What I saw during my DDR visits - forest industry and heavy industry in motors.
• Key Sectors & Production:
• Machine tools and electrical engineering: Building upon pre-war industrial roots (such as metalworking, toolmaking, and wartime components like Wernigwerk), the GDR era maintained and retooled factories producing machinery, electrical motors, and technical equipment.
• Food and Beverage: The famous Hasseröder Brauerei continued beer production, remaining a major regional and national brand. Other traditional manufacturing included brandy, confectionery, and processed foods.
• Wood, Paper, and Glass: Leveraging the nearby Harz forests, wood processing, paper/cardboard manufacturing, and glass products formed core pillars of local GDR-era production.
• Tourism: Alongside heavy and light industry, Wernigerode and the Harz region functioned as a notable holiday and recreation area (including FDGB vacation services for workers in the GDR), as well as a focal point for the narrow-gauge railway network (Harzer Schmalspurbahnen).