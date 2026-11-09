For the most part, Social Security reform didn’t come up during 2026 politicking (as far as I could tell). People were focused on inflation and items of RIGHT NOW.

Oh wait, maybe I didn’t see this stuff because I’m in deep blue country:

Clipping:

Oooh, Talarico had/has a plan for Social Security? This may be useful!

I had to dig around on his campaign pages to see where he hid stuff on Social Security, but here it is on the Taxes & Cost of Living page:

Ensure Americans can afford to retire: Fight tooth and nail against attacks on Medicare and Social Security, ensure the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share into Social Security by eliminating the tax cap on those earning over $400,000 a year, and incentivize employer-sponsored pensions.

Removing the cap over $400K doesn’t do much. You gotta remove it for everybody to make a big impact. But I get ahead of myself.

Let’s get back to the main chance: are the Senate winners going to open up for new/higher taxes to shore up Social Security?

What They Said Before the Election

27 Oct 2026, PolicyViz: Where 2026 Senate Candidates Stand on Social Security’s Taxable Maximum

There’s a substack post that’s related:

Here is one of the visuals:

What mainly matters now is where the winners stand, so I’ll use his compilation + the results I know about, and make a table. There were 35 Senate seats up for election, but they checked out only 19 races (because not all the races were close).

As I’m checking, Mississippi and Alaska are still not called.

Above, there are 18 of the 35 races shown, with the following breakdown:

No statement: 7

Leans toward increase: 2

Supports increase: 9

If you dig into the details, as with James Talarico’s campaign website, you will see “Support increase” does not necessarily mean simply “remove the cap and call it a day”. It can be a specific, detailed policy choice. These differences in changing the cap will have different effects, as will be seen below.

And, of course, those are only 9 out of a body of 100 legislators, ultimately. You would also need to convince the House.

And they will not have enough votes to overturn a veto… but, for all we know, Trump may be on board for many of their “tax the high-income folks in places like New York and California” ideas.

How Much Does that Donut-Hole Cap Cut Do?

Let me once again plug the Social Security Challenge from the American Academy of Actuaries (note: I’m a member…. but no, I had no hand in creating this game).

The “Contribution and Benefit Base” is the part we want to play with, if we want to remove the salary cap for taxes…

Okay, they don’t have a “$400,000” choice for re-attaching the tax… they don’t have choices for all possibilities (and there are reasons for that). So let me pick that fourth choice, with the $250K re-attachment of the tax (with some more benefits).

Not too bad. For those who haven’t seen this before, let’s look what happens if you just remove the cap entirely and don’t give more cenefit credit:

Hey guys, what do you think you’re going to get just for attaching above $400K?

(NOT MUCH).

Let me try the third choice - re-defining where the cap is, provide benefit.

Well, dammit.

Yeah, simply removing the cap won’t get the revenue problem done. One needs to jack up the tax rates a bit if you want to get this to work without cutting benefits at all.

But I will leave that in the links at the end of this post.

Coming Attractions In a Lame Duck Administration

We will see what happens:

It’s definitely a choice to put the “independent” as the chair of a very important subcommittee, if you’re the Democratic Party. They could have considered choosing a Democrat, after all.

(And, in case you were wondering: Bernie Sanders was born in 1941, thus a pre-Boomer. He’s 85 years old. I will be revisiting the age distribution of the Senate in January, when they’re sworn in).

Social Security reform has been the hot potato bouncing around for 30 years. It’s been known that the Trust Fund was going to run out in the early 2030s, since the 1980s, and definitely the 1990s in the last tinkering.

Sanders wants to get rid of the cap entirely, and as you can see above, the math doesn’t math… but Sanders probably thinks a wealth tax would fill the gap. (ha ha ha ha… but that’s for a different post).

It’s not like much is going to get done in the next two years, so I assume this is intended as positioning for the 2028 election… does one want an all-Democratic leadership with an all-taxation (and borrowing) solution for Social Security? (and possibly for the bankrupt public pensions of Chicago and Illinois).

Because they will not cut benefits. That’s the current messaging.

Some people will be happy with that solution. But there are limits (see France). Happily for those who like that solution, the U.S. is not near the France-like limits.

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