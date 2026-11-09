STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Tom F's avatar
Tom F
6h

What a mess! It seems unfair to stick it to the working people. Seniors need to get real. I’m expecting an across the board cut myself. Just because there will not be enough money for current pay out.

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