STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
7m

For Comptroller in 2026. Speculation is she will run for Mayor of Chicago. Best Illinois politician in a long time! Actually does her job very well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
9m

And Susana Mendoza is not running again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mary Pat Campbell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture