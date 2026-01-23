Even in the northeast, sloppy roads are dangerous…

I will be coming back to that in a moment. (I avoid the Taconic as much as possible, and you will see why below)

Weather Woes to Come

My favorite account to follow on Facebook for my weather forecasting needs is Hudson Valley Weather, which mirrors the forecasts on their website: HudsonValleyWeather.com.

I’m in the area that is likely to be hit with substantial amounts of snow this weekend, no matter which forecast model you choose:

My southern family and friends, however, are likely to be hit with ice and/or sleet, though some places are resorting to some odd comparisons:

via Meteorologist Avery Tomasco , 22 Jan 2026

Oooookay. This is why I prefer deciduous trees over conifers, no matter how catchy a song TMBG sings about them. Alas, I have a few in my yard, and I hope the snow will fall off without my help.

Snow Shoveling: The Cardiac Menace

Especially for men.

I ran this at the end of December, and I’m running it again:

Here is the nut:

Cold weather constricts arteries (including cardiac arteries)

Some people (especially middle-aged men) have cardiac artery blockage they don’t know about

…but they will become aware of that blockage if they shovel snow!

The two key links:

12 Dec 2025: Arctic plunge to bring sub-zero temps and snow; take extra care to stay heart healthy

Rosen says someone who’s not as active during the year and then picks up a snow shovel in the winter may not realize the extreme cold and exertion forces your heart to work harder, sometimes dangerously harder.

Shoveling is primarily arm work, which is harder on the heart than leg work.

Lifting heavy loads often causes people to hold their breath without realizing it, spiking heart rate and blood pressure.

Cold air constricts blood vessels throughout the body, raising blood pressure and tightening coronary arteries.

The risk is even greater for people with cardiovascular concerns such as a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking history, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or a prior heart attack, stroke or other cardiac condition. Talk to your doctor about any limitations on your winter activities based on your heart health.

2020 March, Circulation: Exercise-Related Acute Cardiovascular Events and Potential Deleterious Adaptations Following Long-Term Exercise Training: Placing the Risks Into Perspective–An Update: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association

Snow shoveling has repeatedly been associated with increased cardiovascular events soon after major snowstorms,105–107 probably because it can elicit higher rate-pressure products than maximal treadmill testing108 and is often performed by unfit individuals with known or occult CAD. Also, some cardiac patients develop angina at lower rate-pressure products during exercise in cold temperatures,109 possibly because of cold-induced vasospasm. Ventricular arrhythmias, coronary plaque rupture and ST-segment–elevation MI,110 and subacute stent thrombosis111 have also been reported with snow shoveling.

It’s not just snow-shoveling, but any exertion in cold temperatures.

As I said last time: pay somebody else to do it!

Or make them do it, because they’re your kid and they live there… 2018 — tends not to be as efficient

An ineffective way to shovel snow… with your head, 2015

Dangerous Roads

I live near one of the deadliest roads around (#7 on this list):

I avoid the Taconic as much as I can. I hate it. It’s narrow, windy (as in it winds back and forth), there are often wrong-way accidents due to weird intersections for how people enter the highway, and the road conditions really suck when the weather is bad.

I assume most of us in the path of the storm are staying off the roads while the “weather” is coming down, RIGHT?

But there are always a few who push their luck.

Note to Yankees who moved south: YOU CANNOT DRIVE ON ICE.

Also, no, the southern states do not have the salt and other road prep that New York and similar states have. Your 4WD will not let you drive on the unprepared roads of Tennessee.

STAY OFF THE ROADS while they’re still sloppy.

Cold Kills

Finally, just re-running portions of this:

But that’s about deaths due to heat! you cry…. nope, I put in deaths due to cold for comparison, and I won’t have the information for 2025 until mid-2026, due to the delay in reporting “external causes of death”.

So here are the graphs from the post so you can see what the deaths due to cold look like:

The elderly are most susceptible to death due to natural cold. Please check on your grandparents (or parents… or yourself! As the case may be….)

Cold kills far faster than heat, and even with many of the elderly moving to warmer states, we still see the rate being much higher for the elderly. This winter storm is not just about ice/sleet/snow, but also very low temperatures and wind chill.

Stay warm and toasty! If you have to, due to power outages, bundle up and snuggle with family (if you can).

(And be careful about lighting any fires….)

Everybody, stay safe out there!

