As Election Day nears, and the dreams of various “our stupid wealth tax will get to fail in real time!” policy people cannot think farther than one reporting period, let’s see what various people are reporting and saying…

Zucman is the Best They’ve Got

After all, it’s partly his idea.

Here’s the screenshot from the middle of a thread:

There aresome issues with the aspects Zucman’s points (which I will get to, in people’s responses).

Zucman himself was pushing back on an analysis that someone else did, who made assumptions where the bill wasn’t a one-time tax, and involved years other than 2026. I will link to that momentarily, but I wanted to start with this… because Zucman is one of the people whose “baby” this wealth tax is.

But before diving into all that, hey everybody, let’s revisit what people will be voting on… because there are two other propositions Californians will also be voting on.

Revisiting California Proposition 40

Here is the official page of the California Ballot Initiatives with the official summary:

SUMMARY Put on the Ballot by Petition Signatures Imposes 5% tax on certain taxpayers with assets over $1 billion; revenue primarily for health care. Exempts revenues from constitutional requirements for school funding and spending limit. Fiscal Impact: Temporary revenue increase of tens of billions of dollars spread over several years from wealth tax on billionaires. Possible ongoing decrease of less than $1 billion per year in income tax revenue from billionaires. Supporters: US Senator Bernie Sanders; SEIU United Healthcare Workers West Opponents: California Primary Care Association; California School Boards Association; California Taxpayers Association

It does say “temporary” in the summary. Hmm, but let us look at the Official Title and Summary:

PROP

40 IMPOSES ONE-TIME TAX ON CERTAIN TAXPAYERS. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT AND STATUTE. OFFICIAL TITLE AND SUMMARY PREPARED BY THE ATTORNEY GENERAL Imposes one-time tax of up to 5% on certain taxpayers with covered assets valued over $1 billion; covered assets include businesses, securities, art, collectibles, and intellectual property, but exclude real property and some pensions and retirement accounts.

Allocates 90% of these tax revenues for health care, 10% for food assistance or education-related programs; prohibits using revenues to replace existing funding for these purposes.

Exempts such tax revenues from constitutional requirements for school funding, budget reserves, and state spending limit. SUMMARY OF LEGISLATIVE ANALYST’S ESTIMATE OF NET STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT FISCAL IMPACT: Temporary state revenue increase from a new wealth tax on billionaires. These wealth tax revenues probably would add up to tens of billions of dollars spread over several years.

Possible ongoing decrease of less than $1 billion per year in state income tax revenue collected from billionaires.

Okay, this one says “one-time tax” in addition to “temporary”.

And it also notes that there may be less income tax coming from billionaires who leave. That’s from the “official” source.

If one looks more into the legislative analyst’s analysis:

FISCAL EFFECTS Temporary State Revenue Increase From Wealth Tax. The state probably would collect tens of billions of dollars from the wealth tax. This temporary increase in state tax collections would be spread across several years. Exactly when and how much the state would collect is very hard to predict for many reasons. For example, it is hard to know what actions billionaires would take to reduce the amount of tax they pay. Also, much of the wealth is based on stock prices, which are always changing. Possible Ongoing Decrease in State Income Tax Revenues. California billionaires, like all those earning money in the state, currently pay state taxes on their annual income. Billionaires may respond to a new wealth tax in ways that reduce their income tax payments. For example, some billionaires may decide to leave California. The income taxes they currently pay to the state also would go away. These responses probably would reduce state revenues by less than $1 billion per year. This could mean less money for the state’s General Fund, which is the account that pays for most public services, including education, health care, and prisons. State Costs to Administer the Wealth Tax. The state would have costs to determine how much wealth tax is owed and to collect tax payments. These costs could be tens of millions of dollars per year for several years. These costs would be paid from the new wealth tax revenues.

Oh wait, what are these other two propositions?

Propositions 41 & 42: STOP WITH THE CRAP, CALIFORNIA

To keep it simple, here are the summaries of each:

Proposition 41: Enough with the special taxes for special funds

PROP

41 PROHIBITS NEW STATE TAXES THAT EXCLUDE REVENUES FROM STATE SPENDING LIMIT. REQUIRES AUDITS FOR NEW STATE SPECIAL TAXES. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. SUMMARY Put on the Ballot by Petition Signatures Nullifies state taxes enacted after January 1, 2026 that exempt their revenues from voter-approved state spending limit. Requires pre-election and recurring audits of programs funded by new special taxes. Fiscal Impact: The net fiscal effect is unknown as it depends on future decisions by voters, the Legislature, and other policymakers. Supporters: CA Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPAs); CalAsian Chamber of Commerce; California Taxpayers Association (CalTax) Opponents: US Senator Bernie Sanders; SEIU United Healthcare Workers West

Proposition 42: the anti-Prop 40 (and even more!)

PROP

42 PROHIBITS NEW STATE PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES AND CERTAIN RETROACTIVE STATE TAXES. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. SUMMARY Put on the Ballot by Petition Signatures Prohibits any new state tax (1) imposed on the ownership of personal property (all things people own other than real estate), or (2) that applies retroactively based on taxpayer’s past activities. Nullifies taxes enacted after January 1, 2026 that conflict with this measure. Fiscal Impact: Possibility that tax revenues will not go up as much in the future. Supporters: CA Professional Firefighters; State Building & Construction Trades Council of CA; AMVETS Department of CA Opponents: US Senator Bernie Sanders; SEIU United Healthcare Workers West

Polymarket Trend on Propositions

I will not prognosticate how any of these votes will go…. let’s let the “prediction markets” do that!

Um, hmm. I don’t know how much to believe it, but we’ll see.

I could see Prop 42 passing without people completely understanding what they’re voting for there. Prop 41 might be too complex, but we’ll see.

For these trend graphs, I’m not sure there’s substantive volume betting (oh, I’m sorry, TRADING) on the outcomes.

But back to the discourse.

Original Paper by Jaros and Rauh: Estimated Impact of the California Wealth Tax

This is the paper Zucman is responding to:

Benjamin Jaros & Joshua Rauh, October 2026, NBER Working Paper: The Net Present Value of the California Billionaire Tax Act

Abstract:

This paper examines the revenue and migration impact of the 2026 California Billionaire Tax Act, a one-time 5 percent tax on the worldwide net worth of individuals exceeding $1 billion. Using data from the Forbes Billionaire List, news reports detailing the residential real estate holdings of California billionaires, and public announcements of billionaire departures from the state, we estimate the behavioral response and associated revenue loss to this new tax using several different methodologies. Even before accounting for reductions in other tax bases such as the income tax, we estimate that the Act will collect approximately $30 billion (range $28 to 36 billion), less than a third of the $100 billion projected by Galle et al. (2025). This range accounts for the publicly confirmed taxpayer migration that has already eliminated nearly 30 percent of the Act's wealth tax base, applies a litigation-survival discount to the remaining base, and is validated by the wealth tax base elasticity literature. We estimate that California's billionaires contribute $3.3–5.8 billion annually in state income taxes. The present value of permanently lost income tax collections from departures more than offsets the one-time wealth tax revenue, yielding a net present value of negative $38.9 billion. Across 100,000 simulated revenue and discount rate combinations, 85 percent of plausible outcomes produce a negative net present value of state revenues.

I am going to pull out only a few items of the paper. I like this handy-dandy table with some of the constitutional issues with this tax:

And how this would also affect the potential revenue received. It’s not that they would necessarily receive 0. Probably.

Tracking the Billionaires!

But the fun part is when they get into listing billionaire locations — who has left, who is left in California, and where they are:

But wait! They put their list on a github! I downloaded the spreadsheet of all the Billionaires they have, but note:

We removed Larry Ellison, Drew Houston, and Lynsi Snyder from our estimates. Larry Ellison 9 and Drew Houston left California in 2020, while Lynsi Snyder left in the summer of 2025.14 These individuals accounted for $249.7 billion in net worth. We then added David Sacks, who is a billionaire whose residency was California on the date the ballot initiative was announced but was omitted from the Forbes billionaire list. Sacks’ net worth is valued at $2 billion. This leaves 212 billionaires with an aggregate net worth of more than $1.89 trillion, accounting for 13% of the world’s billionaires aggregate net worth (Forbes, 2025). California’s 212 billionaires account for nearly one quarter of billionaires in the United States and 7% of billionaires in the world. California’s billionaires are heavily concentrated in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the surrounding areas. The nine counties comprising the Bay Area alone account for 61.3% of California billionaires.15

Looks like risk concentration to me.

I took a quick look at the source spreadsheet, and wow, nice notes, guys. I like it. I may do a few visualizations another time.

But here is something showing the wealth inequality among the wealthy:

But what may also help would be to show how volatile their wealth is….but that wasn’t their point.

Who Has Left and Taken Their Money With Them?

This was their point:

They had more numbers to hang their hats on, but to keep it simple, there is the wealth tax avoided. They could calculate that fairly easily in this table.

What is more complicated is estimating all the income tax that California has lost by these people leaving, which is what they attempt to do in the paper.

When it’s humans and not geese putting together golden eggs, and they see you sharpening an ax, “It’s only one time!”, is it any surprise the geese fly away before the ax comes down?

More Reactions to Zucman..and other comments

Anyway, Zucman had his complaints about Jaros/Rauh’s analysis, primarily because it’s a ONE TIME TAX, you see.

Joshua Rauh had an extensive response to Zucman starting here:

Other responses (some serious, some snarky)

13 Oct 2026, NTU: Taxpayers Will Challenge California Wealth Tax Proposal If It Passes

One other passing item reminded me that there is/was an L.A. “mansion tax”, which I wrote about in 2024:

Los Angeles: tax tall tale? Beware the comparison Great weather, showbiz, etc. — don’t you think a mansion tax would reap great rewards for the government of LA? Leslie Eastman at Legal Insurrection has the analysis: ‘Mansion Tax’ Slaughters LA’s High-End Real Estate Market Legal Insurrection readers may recall that in the fall of 2022, Los Angeles voters passed a referendum in the city of Los Angeles for a “mansion tax” that would impose a new transaction tax on any real estate sale in excess of $5 million. The measure passed with nearly 58% of the vote, and owners of luxury homes were selling their properties as quickly as they could to avoid being hit with….a success penalty. Now it is being reported that luxury house sales plummet have subsequently plummeted 70% in the first year since this tax was enacted. The real estate drop in the area may be due to a variety of reasons, but a 70% decrease is pretty hefty… but that’s probably because there was a quick sale before the taxes went into effect, so there was an artificial increase in sales for the period being compared against to begin with. …. My main point re: the LA mansion tax is that this is a tax that is imposed only when real estate is sold. It’s a friction in the real estate market, and if it’s a thin market where only a few such properties are sold each year… Some 366 single-family [luxury] homes were sold in the 12 months before April 1, 2023, versus 166 sold in the year since, according to the Los Angeles Times. In a city as large as LA, that’s not very many homes to sell, either before or after the tax. The 366 in sales before the tax could have been a surge in sales to beat the new imposition of the tax. Celebs who barely used their LA pads could have decided to unload them. This tax is very dependent on these transactions occurring and all the ones likely to occur in the next few years got cleared before April 1, 2023, they may have to be happy with the trickle of revenue they got. That golden goose is dead, and they have to wait for another to toddle on by.

And in the case of the billionaires… they can LIVE ANYWHERE. Hell, Elon Musk may build luxury condos on Mars before long.

I am looking forward to seeing how Props 40, 41, and 42 will do. There are so many potential outcomes… and if Prop 41 passes, there may be something really interesting that goes on there, separately from this dumb wealth tax idea.

Amusingly, I was going to post a link to a leftist’s piece complaining about Democrats campaigning against various billionaire/millionaire taxes… but it’s for paid subscribers only. Yeah, I’m not linking that.

Do you want to influence people? I mean, come on.

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