So, I’ve been enjoying the hissy fit that the CTU (Chicago Teachers Union) has been having over the past couple of days by saying it’s filing a lawsuit against the Illinois Policy Institute.

Let me lead off with the CTU’s own press releases, because I think their words stand for themselves.

Then I’m going to have some fun.

CTU’s Own Material on Suing IPI

17 Aug 2026, CTU website: CTU is Standing Up to Anti-Union, Anti-Public-School Lies

Dear CTU Family, For the past four years at least, our union has been the focal point of a multi-million dollar smear campaign by the Illinois Policy Institute (“IPI”). IPI has reportedly stated that its mission is to “make the entity itself toxic,” referring to the Chicago Teachers Union, “so that everything they touch is toxic.” The Illinois Policy Institute was started to be a marketing agency disguised as a think tank to push a conservative political agenda in our state. The IPI was founded in 2002 by John Tillman, at one time a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, the firm that authored Project 2025. Tillman described the institute, frequently backed by former Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, as a “marketing organization hiding inside of a think tank.” They were behind the Janus court case that aimed to gut public sector unions. Their legal arm, the Liberty Justice Center, has represented Moms for Liberty, is suing districts in an attack on trans children, and is the firm suing the CTU in Weiss v CTU. Their VP of Marketing, Austin Berg, regularly goes on television to mischaracterize, misstate, and attack our union’s finances and advocacy for equitable resourcing for public schools while he works at a not-for-profit that also contracts his own “culture war” for-profit marketing firm and doesn’t disclose its own donors. You have seen the racist and sexist cartoons. You have seen how they put our President’s face on a milk carton in our city that has an epidemic of missing Black women and girls. And you have seen how they repeatedly made false claims about our union, despite knowing that they are false. Today, we are taking them to court for their false and defamatory statements about the Union. Members can read the suit here. As Jackson said in the press release, “IPI is a multi-million dollar a year investment by the people behind Project 2025 to attack Illinois’ democratic politics. We are standing up to a right-wing firm that has been peddling outright lies and phony attacks meant to undo the public education system our children rely on and the labor unions that give working people a voice. Too many of us have been quiet as they fill the internet with racism, sexism, and reckless falsehoods to push their pro-privatization, anti-union agenda. They have tried to use misrepresentations of our union and our President to undermine Chicago values and undo people-first policies. In filing this suit, we’re standing up for the Union and its members and the truth.” Like others, we believe they aim their attack at President Davis Gates and at our union because they see the threat of Black women’s leadership and assume that others will not defend Stacy or our union the way they would if they attacked others head on. We’re standing up for our union, our leadership, and for the public schools and labor movement that they aim to undo. We won’t let it happen. Not to us, not to anyone. In Solidarity, Thad Goodchild

Deputy General Counsel

That is the entire message.

This is the link to the complaint: https://www.ctulocal1.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/CTU-Complaint-2026-08-16.pdf

The header of the complaint, dated 17 August 2026

It’s only 25 pages, so I read it. I am not a lawyer, so I also got Gemini to read it after I did. More on that in a bit.

Their post to X/Twitter:

And reading through the document, boy howdy, it reminded me of some great IPI hits over the years, and PERHAPS the CTU leadership should not have touched this one.

ARE YOU SURE you want people looking at your financials and activities?

Because those would come up, given the complaints being made… if you’re going to be nitpicky about details about who did what when, yeah, somebody is going to be digging into those details. And politically, it may not be helpful to remind folks just what is being done with money.

That’s if it ever gets that far in the process anyway.

CTU’s Greatest Hits!

What’s really making CTU toxic are the statements being made publicly by leadership and very visible spokespeople, while people are being squeezed for taxes and seeing little in return in Chicago schools.

So let me pull from my archives as well as other sources.

Absurd number from CTU leader

Let me lead with my favorite, from March 2024:

This is when Stacy Davis Gates threw out an absurd number, because to her, numbers have no meaning. Other people’s money is for her to play with, doncha know? STOP ASKING HER WHERE THE MONEY IS SUPPOSED TO COME FROM… just cough up the money!

Here is the “opening move” from the Chicago Teachers Union in addressing the City Club of Chicago (via Wirepoints): Cost? ‘Stop asking that question,’ says Chicago Teachers Union president Stacy Davis Gates in strident speech about contract demands – Wirepoints “It’s gonna get a little hot in this city in the next few months” over contract negotiations with teachers. That’s from Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates’ address to the City Club of Chicago yesterday. That sure sounds right based on the rest of her speech. Gates told us what the CTU is. “We are a whole bunch of people who have been told no. Don’t, Forget about it. Don’t even think about it. No. Poo.” And this time, they won’t accept those answers, which was the primary point of the speech. It’s all part of the CTU’s broader “movement,” a term she used throughout the speech. On that nasty subject of (dare I say this?) money, Gates was stridently indifferent.“They’re gonna say, ‘these are great proposals and can’t nobody pay for it and CTU with all of this, that and the other and who’s gonna pay for it, Stacy?’ ” “Stop asking that question,” she said. “Ask another question.” Fine, I’ve got plenty of other questions: What do your union members produce for the city of Chicago?

Why should the taxpayers of Chicago care about what you want when it’s not tied to fiscal reality?

Why should anybody take your toddler tactics seriously? and finally… What are CTU members getting for their dues?

Good question.

Dues vote goes south, Spring 2026

I didn’t cover it at the time, but this past May, there was a vote to “restructure” the CTU dues, which would have resulted in more revenue for the CTU leadership to play with.

The vote went pretty heavily against the proposal.

Excerpt from the above (by a very progressive writer):

In a stunning upset, Chicago teachers voted overwhelmingly against the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) proposal to increase dues for most members to fight a political battle to protect public education. “While not all votes have yet been tabulated, the results seem clear – a majority of CTU members have elected not to implement the proposed dues restructuring at this time,” a CTU email stated. “With approximately 80% of schools counted, if current voting trends hold, roughly 60% of members voted against moving forward with this proposal right now.” The CTU is seen by many in this city as a political powerhouse. The Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is former director of the CTU organizing department. Its vast resources ensured a media frenzy to convince members to vote for a new dues structure that included a blitzkrieg of emails, flyers and webinars and selling the proposed Constitutional change at the House of Delegates. So how the heck did this vote fail?

Go to Second City Teachers to see Jim Vail’s perspective, though he mispredicted the vote. I’m not going to pretend I know the mood of CTU membership, though obviously the leadership misread the room as well.

I will take one more excerpt:

I also think the pension issue is big. I have presented the CTU with a resolution to abolish the Tier 2 unfair pension law. The pension is what keeps teachers tied to this profession. I feel the younger teachers look at this job today as a temporary gig until they land a job with real retirement benefits. Teachers hired after 2011 earn a pension worse than Social Security! So why should these teachers feel loyal to the schools or their union that has mostly danced around this alarming fact.

Worse than Social Security, you say? (This is not necessarily true, by the way)

I’ve got a REALLY EASY FIX.

(That Illinois does not want to take.)

Yes, I know the lefties are using the “worse than Social Security” argument to try to get pension sweeteners, but given Chicago can’t even afford the other city pensions that just had pension sweeteners larded on… GOOD LUCK.

Days of Action!

Oh, these are fun. When the Chicago teachers can’t strike (I don’t know all the rules), they decide to have “days of action”, which are about as annoying to people in Chicago, I’m sure.

Back in 2024, as the Democratic Party was having its convention in Chicago, I did a retrospectacle (I wrote what I wrote) of my Chicago posts, year-by-year, going back to 2014.

In the 2016 post, I had a section on CTU shenanigans from that year:

As with every year the Chicago Teachers Union have a contract up for negotiation, they threatened to strike if they weren’t made perfectly happy. Here’s the timeline. In the spring, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) called for a Day of Action! (this was the shot across the bow to warn about the potential strike in the fall). They were angry that Chicago was going to start imposing the statutorily-required employee contributions to their own pensions, which had been picked up (kind of) by the city/state. Oh, and that Day of Action was on April Fools Day. Yes, Really.

Here are the links:

28 March 2016: Chicago Watch: What'll It Be, Teachers?

2 Apr 2016: Chicago Day of Action Round Up, and Where’s the Money?

3 Apr 2016: Chicago Day of Action: Some Fliers

They came back around school year time and could do a strike:

24 Aug 2016: Do the Hokey-Pokey: Chicago Public Schools Strike Threat and Debt

27 Sept 2016: Get Ready for the Next Chicago Teachers Strike!

14 Oct 2016: Chicago and Illinois Update: Strike Averted, but At What Cost?

There was some May Day of action this year in Chicago. I don’t want to go into the history of what I recognize as St. Joseph the Worker day…. but here are a few links:

17 April 2026, City of Chicago: Mayor Brandon Johnson Statement on CPS Declaring May Day A Day of Civic Action

CHICAGO — In response to the joint agreement signed by Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union to declare May 1 a day of civic action, Mayor Brandon Johnson issued the following statement: “We are pleased all parties are working together to ensure school communities can participate in commemorating International Workers Day. Schools will remain open for instruction, while multiple opportunities will be provided for those who wish to participate in this day of civic action both inside and outside of the classroom. “Encouraging participation allows Chicagoans to honor our history while advocating for our future. We look forward to a day of meaningful solidarity and community resistance to the forces trying to tear us apart. “The history of May Day in America is rooted in Chicago. It was in our city that workers organized around the simple demand of an eight-hour workday and raised the consciousness of a gilded nation through the Haymarket Strike. “We continue to work with all City Agencies and Departments to ensure a safe and impactful May Day.”

1 May 2026, Block Club Chicago: Thousands Take To Chicago Streets For May Day Demonstrations

CHICAGO — May Day felt especially urgent this year for thousands of Chicagoans who took to the streets Friday demanding increased labor rights and protections. “You have to look at the actions that the Trump administration has taken over the last year and the impact of our economy on working people to understand where this urgency comes from,” said Sharmili Majmudar, who took the day off from Chicago-based nonprofit Women Employed to join Friday’s International Worker’s Day march in Chicago. In her outreach to working women across Chicago, Majmudar said she’s seen many women struggle with a rising cost of living — worsened by the Iran War’s impact on gas prices — and a local job market strained by the residual effects of Operation Midway Blitz on the city’s immigrant communities. Those factors helped fuel Friday’s May Day turnout, she said.

I will note that most of the photos on the page were taken up close, and weren’t particularly impressive in showing density/numbers. But maybe the camera person didn’t have a drone.

Oh, somebody got a pic from above… but still, not that many people in this pic. Nice that somebody had printed signs.

Credit: Jamie Kelter Davis for Block Club Chicago

Mmmm, reparations in Chicago, huh? [printed on some of the signs] That well-known Confederate city.

Budget budget who’s got a budget?

I found the CTU as one of the few groups supporting the head tax (which didn’t pass, if you remember):

Difficult to find supporters of the head tax I tried to find people other than Bryan Johnson trying to support this dumbass tax, but pretty much all of them “Those rich companies need to pay their fair share!” and it didn’t get any deeper than that. I found this old post from the CTU in December 2024: Chicago is NOT broke: millions on the table if wealthy pay their fair share Progressive big business and high earners tax Chicago could revisit a corporate head tax and make it way more progressive by targeting only big businesses with high-earners on their payroll. Chicago previously imposed what was called a “head tax” on employers with more than 50 employees. It brought in $35 million in revenue until it was repealed in 2014. While the right wing, the Commercial Club of Chicago and its cheerleaders in the corporate media have smeared any talks of reviving the tax, calling it a job killer, they refuse to acknowledge the success of similar progressive taxes in other cities. …. I understand that the CTU & crew would rather not look at E&Y-type solutions, which involve reducing headcount and increasing revenue from employee contributions to their own benefit costs, among other obvious cost-cutting measures, but they really don’t want to hear their preferred revenue-raising strategies won’t work, either.

Oct 2024:

Obviously, Johnson is looking to pack the school board right now, and seeking other revenue sources, but this is not great timing for him. Illinois and Chicago in particular may be in the bag for Democrats for the 2024 election season, but neither polity is all that up for additional taxes right now. Federal bailouts right now are also extremely unlikely. Self-created financial disasters will not get much sympathy compared to the natural variety. So this is just the first round in the financial wrangling… Brandon Johnson may find that there is no money for the deal he had made with the CTU…. and the reason will be promises that were made (and not paid for) decades ago.

And just a couple weeks ago:

Maybe Chicago Public Schools (or, rather, the CTU folks who don’t want members to be laid off due to NOT ENOUGH MONEY) will be more successful than her. Illinois is as stone-broke as Chicago (okay, maybe a little less broke than Chicago… because Chicago is one of the biggest reasons it’s broke.) Having one spendthrift bankrupt try to get another to cough up cash may be good entertainment for others from several states away, until our own states get inspired to follow the bad behavior.

Okay, enough about that.

Let’s look at this defamation lawsuit.

A quick conversation with Gemini

I am not a lawyer, and thus have no expertise about any legal matters whatsoever. Neither does Gemini, other than being able to do some searchy things for me.

So after providing the complaint (and a question with respect to the lawsuit getting thrown out at various stages), here is some output from Gemini.

Lawsuit getting thrown out entirely

Gemini output in the block quote:

1. The Opinion / Rhetorical Hyperbole Doctrine Under both the First Amendment and Illinois common law, statements that cannot reasonably be interpreted as stating actual, verifiable facts are non-actionable opinions or rhetorical hyperbole. Language like calling a union “toxic,” criticizing political positioning, or using satirical imagery (such as spoof logos or fiery commentary) is standard fare in public political discourse.

Illinois courts evaluate whether statements have a precise core of meaning, whether they are verifiably true or false, and the literary/social context. In the context of a heated public debate between a public-sector union and a policy think tank, courts generally view charged terminology as protected political opinion. 2. The “Innocent Construction” Rule Illinois has a defendant-friendly standard known as the modified innocent construction rule. Under this rule, if an allegedly defamatory statement (even one alleged to be defamation per se) can reasonably be interpreted innocently or as referring to someone or something other than the plaintiff in a non-defamatory way, it must be so interpreted as a matter of law.

If phrases like “cooked books” or accusations regarding delayed audits can reasonably be read as critical commentary on audit tardiness, governance transparency, or aggressive accounting debates rather than a literal charge of criminal forgery/embezzlement, the court must dismiss the per se claim. 3. Public Figure / “Actual Malice” Standard The CTU and its leadership are pervasive public figures in Chicago and Illinois politics. To prevail, CTU cannot merely prove a statement was inaccurate; they must prove by clear and convincing evidence that the defendants acted with actual malice (New York Times Co. v. Sullivan)—meaning the defendants made the statements knowing they were false or with reckless disregard for the truth.

Reporting on or criticizing delayed mandatory audits—especially when Liberty Justice Center had previously litigated over obtaining those audits—makes establishing actual malice difficult.

Gemini output when I asked when this lawsuit could get thrown out in Illinois

Many of us are having fun making comments on Twitter/X about the discovery stage, but I don’t think it’s getting that far. I think it will just get thrown out. Under which of the above, I don’t know, but it seems likely one of the above.

Examples from the Complaint

There are tweet/X post examples and photos from posts on IPI and Austin Berg’s substack. I opened all the links, and I recall reading several of them… I’ve even linked them in some posts here!

Many of the examples of images relate to the very delayed audited financials.

This last one, from Austin Berg’s substack, is getting into the details of the specific financials being made available to the membership… because there are the combined financials and the consolidated financials… and they are not the same.

It’s fine that they’re not the same — they cover different entities, after all. What’s not cool is that a bunch of these documents had not been made available to members before.

Notably, the union failed at least two audits for the combined financials (fiscal years 2021 and 2024). Those audits contain adverse opinions, which mean the auditor concluded CTU’s financial statements were misstated in a material and pervasive way. “Management has elected to omit the activities of the Chicago Teachers Union Foundation, Inc. and the Children and Teachers Foundation of the Chicago Teachers Union,” the opinion reads.

Yeaaaaah, that might be a problem.

(That’s not the “criminal” part, by the way. Yet.)

The questionable issue is the CTU Foundation, and boy howdy, wouldn’t we love to see those financials.

Public Figures Who Are Heavy in Politics are Hard to Defame

CTU is in the position of Donald Trump: almost certainly defamation-proof.

They are a huge part of where Chicago/Cook County taxes go, not to mention other money from the rest of Illinois.

Hey, CTU: you are a big political player, so act like it. Don’t be whiny.

If you’re toxic, you have only yourselves to blame, with your flippant “$50 billion”.

Remember this flier from 2016?

Where is Ken Griffin now? Where did he take his billions?

I’ll note this list from September of last year, and the top Chicago billionaire is less rich than Griffin. I bet it was worth it running Griffin away, huh?

So yeah, keep up your “Eat the Rich” jawboning. I bet it will help you a lot.

If y’all didn’t think you were toxic before, guess what y’all are now?

I don’t know who is supposed to be impressed by this move.

The members who will see this as a waste of their dues?

The politicians in Springfield you’re trying to get extra cash out of so that you don’t have to cut positions, even though there has been a 20% drop in Chicago school enrollment in 15 years?

The taxpayers who will get to pay attention to how toxic y’all are… again?

This does not seem like a great strategy for counteracting IPI’s message about you.

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