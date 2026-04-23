First, the news:

22 Apr 2026, Politico: Georgia Democratic Rep. David Scott, 80, has died

Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) has died at the age of 80, according to Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), who disclosed his death at a committee hearing on Wednesday, and a number of other lawmakers. First elected to the state Assembly in Georgia in 1974, Scott’s career in politics spanned decades. The 12-term lawmaker became the first Black chair of the House’s powerful Agriculture Committee when he was tapped to lead the panel in 2020. Scott’s death leaves Congress at 218 Republicans and 212 Democrats, with five vacancies. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, will have 10 days to call a special election to fill the vacancy in the deep blue seat. Scott is the fifth sitting House member to die this Congress, following Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.), Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Sylvester Turner (D-Texas) and Gerry Connolly (D-Va.). Scott faced criticism for seeking reelection in 2024 even as declining health imperiled his ability to negotiate a $1.5 trillion farm bill. Scott was also seeking reelection to his Atlanta-area district later this year. He was already facing a number of primary challengers — including state Rep. Jasmine Clark, who had far outraised him this cycle.

I will get to the Congressional deaths in a moment, but let’s look at Congressional vacancies for just a bit.

Current (and Past) Congressional Vacancies for the 119th Congress (2025-2026)

Ballotpedia is the go-to source for this information:

Current Vacancies (all House)

Source: Ballotpedia, as of 22 Apr 2026

There are no vacancies in the Senate, currently.

Prior Vacancies (House)

Source: Ballotpedia, as of 22 Apr 2026

Prior Vacancies (Senate)

The West Virginia one is a little odd — Joe Manchin ended his term on time; his successor was delayed in being sworn in, because he wanted to fill out his time as WV governor. He could have let the Lt. Gov. take those 11 days, but whatever.

Maybe he needed the pension credit time or something.

In any case, we already had three deaths in the House in 2025, which I wrote about here:

I was getting a little exasperated about the situation, because there was no grand conspiracy.

Okay, let me get into this, because some people are trying to make this “a thing”. They do not understand how high mortality rates are for people are above age 65, and how rapidly it climbs with age, yes, even for people within Congress.

The ages of the people who died in 2025, in no particular order:

Gerry Connolly: 75

Sylvester Turner: 70

Raúl Grijalva: 77

I had been grabbing my head, because THESE PEOPLE AREN’T YOUNG.

It does not require a conspiracy that older people die, especially when you’ve got a lot of old people around.

Randomness is usually clumpy

Yes, sometimes the events will clump, because yes, random events do that, and no, you probably don’t have a good idea of what random looks like.

Here, go watch a video:

Okay, maybe don’t watch that unless you know something about Poisson processes and the exponential distribution, because it assumes you know properties about both. (And if you do, the proper way to have tested the interarrival time would be to have showed up, and recorded the arrival times of the next two buses, not ask somebody when the last bus arrived… and now you know.)

The relevance of a Poisson process is that a completely random Poisson process, even with a constant parameter, will produce clumping:

Poisson clumping is used to explain marked increases or decreases in the frequency of an event, such as shark attacks, "coincidences", birthdays, heads or tails from coin tosses, and e-mail correspondence.

That is poorly written.

Unfortunately, I cannot access the earlier sources in the footnotes, which may have been better written.

The “clumping” that needs to be explained is the pattern-seeking that is within the human brain, where people seek to find structure where none exists.

There is a model — tendency to die, which increases with increasing age (with a gap between the sexes) — but many people find that insufficiently compelling.

Three deaths in a row — IT MUST MEAN SOMETHING!

Rep. Scott was 80, and people had already been commenting on his health in 2024. His district is a lock. I doubt anybody will be screaming conspiracy.

Updating the Congressional Stats

This is just to keep the tables and graphs updated:

Spreadsheet

House Deaths And Demographics 2026 04 22 3.99MB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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