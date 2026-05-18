As some of you may know, I have kept tabs on members of Congress (Representatives and Senators) who die while in office.

What about those who are absent?

(There is no leave-taking, as you will see, so I can’t call it AWOL.)

16 May 2026, MS NOW, Max Burns: Reps. Frederica Wilson and Thomas Kean are missing in action. Voters deserve answers.

When Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., announced her plan to seek re-election earlier this year, she didn’t break the news at a flashy campaign rally or even in a social media video. Instead, the 83-year-old congresswoman informed allies in a series of private phone calls. Wilson’s constituents would have likely appreciated the chance to see their elected representative, who has been absent from Capitol Hill for a month after apparently undergoing an eye surgery. But Wilson is not the only conspicuously absent lawmaker. Rep. Thomas Kean Jr., R-N.J., has not appeared in Congress — or anywhere else, apparently — since March 5. Kean’s own GOP colleagues said they have not been able to get in touch with him. On April 22, Kean consultant Harrison Neely told Politico that the congressman would be “back on a regular full schedule very soon.” Nearly a month later, Kean still has not shown his face in his district or on Capitol Hill. Asked on Tuesday when (or if) Kean has plans to return to his job, Neely again assured New Jerseyans that “there’s absolutely nothing to worry about.” If that’s true, why can’t Kean say it himself? The story of the House’s two missing members is eerily similar to that of 83-year-old former Rep. Kay Granger, who disappeared from Congress for five months in 2024 only to be found living at a memory clinic in her district. Granger’s son confirmed the Texas Republican had been suffering from “dementia issues” and simply stopped showing up for work without informing her constituents.

You can read more at the link.

Max Burns, the author of the above piece, is a Democratic strategist, and one could accuse him of being dishonest. I don’t really care about his motives.

I don’t see the point in trying to appeal to politicians’ ethics. Come on, dude.

I am going to be straightforward: there is no good way to pry a recalcitrant representative out of their seat, even if they’re incapacitated. There is no “25th Amendment” (which deals with the incapacitation or death of the U.S. President) for Congress.

And we’ve run into this problem with representatives (as mentioned in the above article) and Senators (cough cough, Dianne Feinstein, cough cough).

Missing Legislators: A Website

While looking into info for this post, I found the following page: Missing Legislators at GovTrack.US — supposedly keeping track of legislators missing roll call:

Legislators who have missed more than half of roll call votes over the last 10 days or more are listed below. There are many valid reasons for missing votes including unexpected medical issues, family commitments, and running for higher office. Rarely, legislators have extended absences. Most legislators miss around 3% of roll call votes over their career.

Kean’s absences have only been recent:

Wilson has had an issue before:

Others who are listed: Rep. Julia Letlow (R-La.) — she is running in a primary for Louisiana senator, which is now in runoff.

Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) missed some votes:

Evidently, 92-year-old Grassley recently had gallstones removed, but returned for additional votes. I just wanted to show the whole history, as he has been in the Senate for about as long as I’ve been alive. Also, you can see how rare it is for Congressmembers to miss votes.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) also is listed, who missed some Senate votes as his daughter recently died. I don’t think it’s necessary to show his graph.

The webpage is helpful if you want to see who is currently missing, but not for historical records for everybody.

Share

Querying Gemini: What are the Options?

If a Representative is not dead, but merely incapacitated from health (or something similar), what are the consequences?

Here is what Gemini responded:

If a Representative is incapacitated but does not resign, the seat is not vacant. This creates several specific legislative and procedural hurdles. 1. The “Voiceless” District The most immediate consequence is that the district simply loses its vote. No Proxy Voting: Current House rules (which changed after the COVID-19 pandemic) do not allow for proxy voting or remote voting. A member must be physically present in the well of the House to cast a vote.

No Temporary Appointments: As mentioned before, the Constitution requires House members to be elected. There is no mechanism for a Governor to appoint a “temporary” representative while the incumbent is in a coma or otherwise incapacitated. 2. The Quorum Problem This is where the math gets tricky. Under House Rule XX, Clause 5(c), a quorum is defined as a majority of the members “chosen, sworn, and living.” The Dead vs. The Incapacitated: If a member dies , the “whole number of the House” drops (e.g., from 435 to 434), making it easier to reach a quorum.

The Math Trap: If a member is incapacitated but alive , they still count toward the 435. This means the threshold for a quorum (218) stays the same, even though fewer people are physically capable of showing up.

Extreme Scenarios: Following 9/11, the House created a “Provisional Quorum” rule for mass-casualty events, but for individual cases like the ones you’re tracking, the house just functions with one fewer active body, making the majority party’s “math” harder if they have a slim margin. 3. Removal and Vacancy Declaration Can the House force a vacancy? Historically, it is very difficult. Expulsion: The House can expel a member with a two-thirds vote . However, expulsion is traditionally reserved for “disorderly behavior” or crimes, and using it for health reasons is seen as politically and ethically fraught.

The Spellman Precedent: In 1981, Representative Gladys Noon Spellman (MD) remained in a coma for months. The House eventually passed a resolution (H.Res. 41) declaring her seat vacant based on her inability to take the oath of office for the new term. This is the only modern precedent for declaring a seat vacant due to “incapacity,” but it was specifically tied to the start of a new Congress.

Salary and Benefits: An incapacitated member continues to receive their salary and maintain their staff as long as they hold the office. The staff continues to handle constituent services (casework), but they cannot perform any legislative duties (voting or introducing bills). 4. Comparison to the 25th Amendment Unlike the Executive Branch, where the Vice President and Cabinet can “sideline” a President, there is no peer-review or medical board that can strip a Representative of their power. Voluntary: The member must choose to resign.

Involuntary: Unless the House expels them, the seat stays occupied.

Resources given by Gemini:

Incapacity of a Member of Congress, from “EveryCRSReport” (don’t know how definitive that site is), 2006-2011 (don’t know if this still pertains)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expulsion_from_the_United_States_Congress, accessed 18 May 2026

I checked, and even with the Florida redistricting pushed through by DeSantis, the new district is a Democrat lock.

The question is: will someone challenge Wilson for the primary? Does she have to show up for the race? She did declare she is running for the 2026 election.

Death Likelihood?

Wilson (D-Fl) is 83, and Kean (R-NJ) is 57 right now.

There is no reason to believe that either is at death’s door, but I will teach you how to read a life table.

Here is the most recent Social Security Life Tables — these are generic, but aren’t the worst for a baseline.

This is what the top of the table looks like:

There are reasons this is not a great table to use, but this is going to be such a rough estimate, so let us assume we’re going to try the following:

Start with their age in January 2027 (and assume they survived to that date)

Calculate the probability of surviving to January 2029

And just use the nearest age for the “Exact age” row — these are all rough estimates. I will use the “Number of lives” column to calculate.

Let me start with Kean, as he’s younger (and the “male” columns are to the left).

Thomas Kean, Jr.: 58 years old in January 2027

The segment of the table at interest:

Taking from the male portion of the table — skipping over the one-year death probabilities (which I could have used instead… but this is simpler), and looking at the number of lives: you want the starting number alive at age 58, 85,159 and then consider the number alive at age 60, 83,277.

Survival probability = 83,277/85,159 = 98%

Not too unreasonable. Unless other health information comes out, in middle age, the probability of death is just a few percentage points per year, as one can see, even for males.

Frederica Wilson: 84 in January 2027

The segment of the table at interest:

I have to skip farther over to the right where the information for female mortality/survival is.

Survival probability = 43,095/50,112 = 86%

This is to get into the steepness of mortality in the 80s, because an 14% chance of dying within two years is rather high. And it gets steeper the older one gets.

Nothing Likely to Change

My take isn’t particularly partisan. I’m one of the people who thinks the House of Representatives should be a LOT bigger, which would reduce the ability of states to gerrymander, would improve representation, and would reduce the impact of the absence (and deaths) of a handful of representatives.

The main issue is that the average number of people per representative is rapidly approaching 1 million people per rep, and that is getting absurd.

People have complained at me and others who think the House of Reps should be expanded that the numbers we recommend are unworkable, but I don’t think it’s bad if they can’t all fit in the House.

After all, there are 650 MPs in the UK, and they certainly can’t all fit in the Chamber of the House of Commons:

One could figure something out. I also think there should be a revolving location for Congress. Why impose all that swampiness on DC? Maybe something in Nebraska or Kansas, Idaho, etc.

Let’s get creative!

I have gotten a bit off my main point, I know.

But as it is, it’s tough to argue that people have effective representation in Congress when each rep covers a population of a small city, usually in a geographic area that has little coherence due to modern gerrymandering approaches.

If the population per rep were halved, at the very least, things might be more tenable.

Trying to force a politician out of their seat because they had surgery or some health issue by appealing to “ethics” or “moral imperative” is pointless, though. They aren’t going to quit because of that.

You have got to make it worth their while — even for someone like Wilson, who doesn’t have anything other than death after this. Trying to get modern politicians sitting in “secure” seats to dislodge themselves is futile

Other Political Mortality/Stats Posts

Share