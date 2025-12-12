The Chicago budget circus continues, with a Dec 31 deadline (I suppose).

Let’s see what’s up.

Mayor Brandon Wants to Die on Head Tax Hill

Yes, that’s my angle, and while the head tax, even under “sunny” projections from Brandon Johnson’s folks, would bring in a laughable amount of money, the point is this:

There are few revenue sources where Chicago can directly change the parameters (tax rates, etc.) without getting Springfield involved

Brandon Johnson really does not want to work with Springfield (and, to be fair, the feeling is mutual)

A head tax would be a new source of revenue and requires no involvement from Springfield, and no matter how stupid it is, it gives Brandon Johnson and allies opportunities to spew their favorite DSA catchphrases!

(you have to click through to get to the actual video… it won’t embed here.)

The above was from December 10.

9 Dec 2025, ABC7: Mayor makes major change to head tax proposal as alderpersons prepare to present alternative budget

Mayor Brandon Johnson offered a significant change to his controversial corporate head tax on Monday to try and secure the additional votes that would be needed to pass his budget plan. But it may backfire on him as Chicago City Council opponents dig in and prepare to present their alternative budget as soon as Wednesday. The mayor’s new proposal would tax Chicago companies with more than 500 employees at $33 per employee per month. The original plan impacted companies with more than 100 employees, charging $21 per employee per month.

So… a higher tax on fewer companies. Great.

Ald. Pat Dowell, the influential chair of the finance committee, remains staunchly opposed. “I think this the current proposal is making a bad policy even worse,” Dowell said.

Exactly.

Ald. Brendan Reilly represents the city’s 42nd Ward. “All these small inputs, like a head tax determine whether or not a big employer moves to a city like Chicago, and this is simply another symbol of why you shouldn’t come here. And I think it’s a big, big mistake,” Reilly said.

Looking historically (not just at the 2026 budget proposal), the full Chicago budget has been around $16 - $18 billion in recent years (in expenditures).

Acting as if $100 million, which is the supposed take from this head tax per year, is going to break the bank is very weird. (About 0.6% of the budget)

created by nano banana on Google Gemini

And that’s assuming the projections work out!

At this point, it seems like an ego battle for Brandon Johnson, and may backfire inasmuch as the Chicago aldermen may not only put together (and pass) an alternative city budget, but also build working coalitions between themselves.

Watch out if they finally get to governing.

The big issue is that nobody around here is a Daley. None of them really knows how to play hardball politics, if that’s what they want to do. Yelling ain’t hardball. Playing chicken with the budget deadline is also not hardball.

Getting together an alternative budget that enough alders can back, now that’s coalition politics, and that’s just fine. We’ll see if that produces any fruit.

Share

Chicago Credit Rating Watch

There is a saying in the bond market: credit ratings lag the market.

That is, we see the market’s assessment of credit risk before the credit rating agencies making a move.

That makes sense, as the market prices continuously (in basis point spreads over Treasuries), while the credit ratings are at discrete ratings.

11 Dec 2025, Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago’s bond rating likely to drop to a notch above junk, no matter how and when budget stalemate ends

No matter how or when Chicago’s second straight budget stalemate ends, one thing is certain: the bond rating that determines city borrowing costs is in real danger of dropping just one notch above junk status. The political standoff that threatens to bring about a first-ever shutdown of city government is enough to trigger a drop from Wall Street rating agencies, whose grades are watched by investors craving certainty. Also factoring into a potential bond rating downgrade is the City Council’s reluctance to raise property taxes, and Mayor Brandon Johnson’s continued reliance on one-time revenues — including a record $1 billion tax increment financing surplus, scaled-back advance pension payments, and a push to borrow $449 million for firefighter back pay and police settlements.

By the way, the City of Chicago helpfully gives a history of its own ratings:

Graph last updated: November 6, 2025; accessed 12 Dec 2025; source: https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cofa/supp_info/RatingsandOutlookChangesforChicagoBonds.html

For those unfamiliar with the ratings seen on the vertical axis:

The important dividing line is between Baa3/BBB- and Ba1/BB+ — the first rating is considered “investment grade” and the second is considered “below investment grade”

There is also an “outlook” that a credit rating team will put out, which gives an indication of where the next move will go. It’s more of a warning to the entity being rated. It’s not a sure thing.

To keep this simple: with regards to General Obligation Bonds ratings, these are generally an opinion by the rating agencies as to the likelihood of being paid, in full, on time, what you’re being promised.

For “investment grade”, the likelihood is very high. This is a good Reddit post on what default rates (default being the opposite of getting paid what you were promised) look like at different ratings for different credit rating agencies over different investment horizons….for corporate bonds.

Municipal bonds behave differently, but this is a good showing of the shape of default rate graphs.

by u/QuantWeekly on post in r/bonds posted here: https://www.reddit.com/r/bonds/comments/1e7st6w/research_long_term_corporate_credit_default_rates/

For below investment grade bonds, also called “high yield” or “junk” bonds, the default rates are considered higher.

In bond investing, if the probability that you won’t get paid back is 5% or higher, that’s considered risky. In bonds, there’s not a lot of upside (as with equities), but there sure is a lot of downside risk. So it doesn’t take a lot of probability of default to bump you into below investment grade.

The reason this IG (investment grade) vs. BIG (below investment grade) divide is important is that certain investors, like insurers, banks, and other institutional investors have restrictions on what they can invest in.

It’s not that they can’t invest in below investment grade bonds at all, but they usually put limits on the amount they can hold. And if they’re holding any, they want to be compensated for the risk of default.

Thus, credit spreads.

That is, Chicago has to pay much higher interest rates on their bonds, the less creditworthy they are… just like individuals with poor credit scores.

11 Dec 2025, reacting to the Chicago Sun-Times piece

So I just asked Google Gemini to help me dig up some info… some of this accords with what I know, but I have not been able to check all the info. Consider it a fancy internet search for now:

Created with the help of Google Gemini, 12 Dec 2025

I wanted to look at spreads compared to a 10-year benchmark, because, frankly, I think it will be within 10 years that Chicago will run into serious trouble.

Around the same time as the Social Security Trust Fund.

Ooooh, bad timing, I know.

Commentary/News Roundup

That’s what I have to say.

Let me link to a bunch of others….who also cover other Chicago/Cook County/Illinois issues.

I’m ending with the last item, because it highlights the difference between a budget and the audited financials (or unaudited, as the case may be).

I’m not copying over the images, but this is the breakout:

Does this mean: $150 million APPROPRIATED for 2024

$220 million SPENT in 2024 (up $70 million)

This is about the “Special Arrivals” (aka the illegal aliens that Texas and Florida so generously “shared” with Chicago).

The budget is a plan, and the financials are the actuals spent.

We often call the difference between the two a “variance” in the finance biz, and a variance of almost 50% is kinda big, I think.

I understand why Brandon Johnson may have zeroed out this item in recent budgets.

What’s interesting about public finance budget documents is that they’re often hundreds of pages long, there is no standardized format, and many public finance budgeters have leaned hard on obfuscation to get away with all sorts of items.

[cracking knuckles with Google Gemini]

I have found that the new (paid) AI tools are perfect for going through some of these documents, so I may be building up some useful tools (though it may take a little time).

The issue has been a systematic way to tease out particular elements, so let’s get to it.

Share