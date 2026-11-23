This is not the latest on Brandon Johnson’s attempt to get on the ballot for the February 2027 election to be mayor of Chicago, but let me grab it:

22 Nov 2026, The Last Ward, Austin Berg: Why Brandon Johnson might get kicked off the ballot

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has launched his re-election campaign. But he’s in serious danger of being removed from the ballot. He’d be the only incumbent Chicago mayor in history to meet this fate. Candidates for mayor of Chicago need 12,500 valid signatures to appear on the ballot. Johnson filed just under 32,000 signatures. But the more of those signatures the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners reviews, the worse it looks for the mayor.

In short, there are a lot of bogus signatures, and I don’t care to explain the very obvious dynamic of paying signature-gatherers on a per-signature basis without a good verification process before paying them.

The Chicago Policy Center put together a website: Will Brandon Johnson Make the Ballot, and it’s not so much about making fun of Brandon Johnson as ridiculing Chicago’s process of getting candidates on the ballot:

I think it’s simple enough to answer the why with PATRONAGE, and it keeps out smaller operators. Brandon Johnson should have patronage with the Chicago Teachers Union, but he has other things on his mind right now.

I’m not concerned with the Chicago election processes per se, but they have all sorts of governance issues.

It’s Good NOT to be the Mayor

As I commented on Austin Berg’s post:

It would be doing him a favor, if he doesn’t make the ballot. Whoever is the mayor has to deal with the fiscal mess, which he obviously doesn’t have the skills for.

This is not the first time I made a comment like this, though I didn’t make it for Brandon Johnson. I made it for Rahm Emanuel multiple times, pointing out that he should have wished to be booted from the ballot in 2011, due to questions about his residency.

For example, here I am in April 2014: Public Pensions Watch: Chicago - Is Rahm Regretting It?

And the “regretting it”, I mean is he regretting being un-booted from the ballot back in 2011, and winning the mayoral election? I’ve written many times before that Rahm should’ve taken the clue of Daley leaving. Daley leaving should have been a red flag to anybody coming after.

And the incomparable Eric Allie had this apt cartoon at the time:

If you can’t read the boulder, it says “Daley Debt”… which I will get to in a moment.

In April 2023, I congratulated Paul Vallas for losing the election and offered condolences to Brandon Johnson:



Because also, I noted in my next post on Chicago, in a post violating Betteridge’s Law, that Johnson was going to be mayor of the city with the worst-funded pensions in the U.S.:

Brandon Johnson at least held to contributions somewhat (unlike Mamdani, but I’ll get to that another time), but the problem is, Chicago was never going to be able to afford the needed contributions….. nor could Illinois back them up. Oh, and then, Johnson and pals wanted to add more spending.

That’s just not going to work.

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Budget and Credit Rating Watches for Chicago

This surprises nobody, because of the budget uproar.

Last year’s budget kerfuffle has nothing on this year’s. I will definitely have more on Chicago’s budget crunch later this year, but let me focus solely on the drama since my last post on Chicago (one week ago, Monday 16 Nov 2026: Chicago Finance Watch: CFO Leaves, Kerfuffle Ensues, Mayor Foolishly Asks for Investigation and Then Tries to Back Out)

Since that post, this is what has happened:

Obviously, this is just a sampling of what’s out there right now. I’d actually start with the City of Chicago’s preliminary analysis of the situation of the various credit rating agencies placing it under negative credit watches. Yes, even from the interested party itself.

Some Comments

I’m not doing a deep dive right now, as it’s coming on Thanksgiving, and I’m sure people need to focus on not burning themselves on frying turkeys.

However.

I highly doubt an independent review of Chicago’s finances is going to reveal anything interesting at all.

It might, but the core problem of Chicago’s mounting debt, especially pension debt, has been a long-standing problem. It’s not a surprise.

Thanks, ProPublica for joining the party, but here’s the blunt truth: Chicago has not been known for paying full contributions to its pensions. It’s just behaving as Illinois has.

I like picking on the municipal fund because it’s the largest. Let’s look at that one.

I’m using data compiled by the Public Plans Database, and let me show you two key graphs. First, here is the contribution history, going back to fiscal year 2001. This is over 20 years of experience.

Source: Public Plans Database, Nov 2026

They were paying close to what they were told they should have been paying in 2001-2003 (though I’m suspicious about the amounts).

The blue portion is what they actually paid. The red portion is the bit that they should have paid, but didn’t.

In recent years, they have gotten closer, and a good thing, too. In prior posts about a decade ago, many parties (including me) projected MEABF (the municipal fund) running out of cash.

Because here is the second graph I have to show you:

Source: Public Plans Database, Nov 2026

This is the funded ratio history. That’s the assets divided by the liability value — on a present value basis. Roughly: do they have enough in assets on hand right now, to pay out over the long haul what they’ve promised (of what’s been earned by employees/retirees)?

While a 20% funded ratio is not “certain death” for a defined benefit pension, it’s not a great place to be.

The Chicago Municipal pension fund was getting close to being sucked into what’s called an “Asset Death Spiral”, aka, the plan has to sell off assets to pay current benefits, and then more and more assets have to be sold… until the fund is completely exhausted.

Then the pension is pay-as-you-go.

Generally, when that happens, the sponsoring government can’t actually afford to pay 100% of the benefits. If they could have, they would have been making full contributions… wouldn’t they?

Endgame: Commentary

I will select from others’ commentary without further comment from me. These are mostly tweets, but some tweets link to articles/posts.

I will have further comment later.

Sounds like an affordability crisis.

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