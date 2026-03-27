26 Mar 2026, Chicago Sun-Times: Johnson devising strategy to tackle pension crisis that includes ‘deferred retirement option’

[I am emphasizing all the dollar amounts]

Cash-strapped Chicago is crafting a plan to chip away at its $35.8 billion pension crisis that is likely to offer city employees the option of buying out a portion of their future pension benefits in exchange for a lump-sum payment upfront. Acting Chief Financial Officer Steve Mahr said Thursday he expects the so-called “D.R.O.P or deferred retirement option” to be one of “roughly a dozen or more ideas” that will “set the city’s agenda” for the next decade. The pension commission that Mayor Brandon Johnson created shortly after taking office disbanded without releasing a single report after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a police pension sweetener that, over time, will make Chicago’s pension crisis $11 billion worse. Now, the Johnson administration has asked EY, the consulting firm that recommended $1.4 billion in savings and revenue-generation options for the city to consider, to start climbing the mountain of unfunded pension debt. Deferred retirement options are already offered at the state level and in municipal pension funds across the country. It could be made available to Chicago’s 33,432 employees, only if state lawmakers agree to authorize it. A bill sponsored by state Sen. Robert Martwick (D-Chicago) would do just that and earlier this month advanced out of a Senate committee.

Where do I start.

To a person like Brandon Johnson, numbers are not real. They are toys to be played with. I think anybody who has watched his absurd budget contortions has gotten that bit.

But to be fair, it’s not like he’s behaving any differently with respect to pensions than many other politicians.

The only way to survive: reduce the liabilities

The issue is that Chicago has the worst-funded pensions of all cities in the U.S. I noted this when Brandon Johnson came in as mayor:

Chicago really can’t afford any of it. It’s not just a matter of timing of cash flows; it’s a matter of the promises made.

I wrote that in May 2023. Since then, the situation has gotten worse, and it’s not all Johnson’s fault: the state legislature and Governor J.B. Pritzker have made the promises bigger for the police and fire pensions:

Great. This DROP idea will be a drop in a huge bucket, but let’s go back to the Sun-Times piece and see how it’s being sold:

Those types of payouts are now allowed for state retirees, and Martwick said it has reduced Illinois’ pension obligations by approximately $2 billion.

OH WOW. $2 billion! That sounds like a lot!

Note that he doesn’t give you a comparison of what that $2 billion is out of.

I wonder how much the total unfunded pension liabilities for Illinois are (at the state level, not including Chicago).

Let’s go to Truth in Accounting’s latest Financial State of the State report, from September 2025:

Hmmm, about 149 billion dollars.

And this was using 2023 financial reports (I don’t want to get into that right now), where the actuarial valuations are using even older data… let’s say this generally doesn’t get better over time, not when we’re talking about Illinois.

Let’s make it simple: if it’s $2 billion off of $150 billion, that’s about 1.3% reduction in the liabilities.

It’s not an increase in the liabilities, so sure, it is at least helping the situation. As opposed to the pension sweeteners, which may substantially boost liabilities.

But it’s not much of a help. Both Chicago and Illinois need a lot more reduction in unfunded liabilities than 1%.

Another Bad Idea: Pension Obligation Bonds

Back to the Sun-Times:

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel proposed a $10 billion pension obligation bond for the city to ease the pain of post-election tax increases by “as much as $200 million” in his successor’s first budget. But, Emanuel’s ordinance setting up the structure for pension borrowing never got a City Council hearing, let alone a vote. Mahr did not specifically mention pension obligation bonds as one of the ideas being considered. But, he appeared to be alluding to it when he talked about introducing “concepts that people have heard before, but framing them in a different light.”

Pension obligation bonds would be an extremely bad idea right now, given the downgrades in Chicago’s credit ratings.

All POBs do is transfer the pension debt from the plan to the city directly. It doesn’t reduce the overall pension liability. It increases the leverage in the system, and if people didn’t like bonds for plugging the budget holes for Brandon Johnson’s plans, they’re really not going to like the POBs.

The public employee unions are not particularly impressed:

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the deferred retirement option “would probably be beneficial for terminally ill people who will never see 20 years of pension checks [and say], `Give me my money now. Let me take care of my family.’” But, those officers will be the “exception—not the norm,” he said. …. Pat Cleary, president of the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2, doesn’t mind the idea, so long as it remains optional.

A Blast from the Past

And get a load of this: (to be fair, I notice that they provide only three words out of what was definitely a much longer remark)

Dana Levenson, who spent three years as Chicago’s chief financial officer under former Mayor Richard M. Daley, said pension obligation bonds and deferred retirement options are “not bad ideas.”

Levenson was CFO of Chicago over 2004-2007 (hmm, what happened after 2007?)

Levenson was associated with the sales/leases of various Chicago-owned assets (that is, owned by the city itself) to fund various Chicago operations: Long-term leases of public infrastructure in Wikipedia

Which is also the concept behind POBs — give us cash up front and we’ll invest it optimally for the pensions!

And this is what happened with Chicago MEABF contributions during that time:

That is, they were supposed to increase contributions… and they didn’t. They were doing these deals, though!

Here is an interview with Levenson in Governing magazine (the date says 2010, but that date is obviously wrong given its content — it was from years before):

Dana Levenson is the chief financial officer of Chicago. A former banker, Levenson came to city government in 2004 as Chicago was wrapping up its $1.83 billion sale of the Chicago Skyway toll bridge--the first major asset sale of its kind in the U.S. Since then, he's negotiated a 99-year lease of four city-owned parking garages and is currently working on a deal for Midway Airport. We talked about Chicago's new philosophy about its public assets.



Is it safe to say that there wouldn't be so much talk among states and cities about selling toll roads and other government assets if Chicago had not shown the way with the Skyway?



Yeah, they should send us a gift. We'll take money. But we're pleased that others are using the methodologies we've come up with. We think it's an innovative way to unlock value that people did not realize was there in the first place.



Since the Skyway, Chicago has sold -- or leased, as it were -- four parking garages. Now you're looking at a deal for Midway Airport and I've heard other candidates mentioned, such as recycling centers and marinas. Is all of Chicago for sale?



Cities are lots of different things, but one thing a city is is a portfolio of assets -- these are the physical assets I have. Then the question is: what should I do with those? Maybe I shouldn't do anything with them, and continue operating them. But others -- here's an example. As CFO of Chicago, I'm on the e-mail list for the person in charge of the parking garages in downtown chicago. He puts the numbers together and sends them to me and others. We'd see the numbers go up and the numbers go down. The question is: Do we care? I care, because I'd like to see more people park there because that means more revenue to the city. On the other hand, I can't tell you that muncipal management practices generally encourage people all up and down the line to say they care about revenues. Cars go in and out, and whether the garages are at full capacity or 60 percent, the extent of the city's involvement, up to the point when we leased the garages, was that we'd run these reports.



Well maybe the private sector understands how to run them better, how to fill them to capacity more often. The way city government runs, we'll never give someone a performance bonus if it gets to 99 percent capacity, and we won't fire the person monitoring the garages if it continues at 70 or 80 percent. If the asset can be run better and more profitably because it's not our strong suit, then why not see what the market can bear? And in this case, the market could bear $563 million, paid to the city up front.



There is more to the interview. It’s not about the pensions, by the way.

I will point out that Levenson himself has been writing about Chicago pensions over the last few years. Let me link to two pieces I was able to find easily:

July 2024, Crain’s Chicago Business: Opinion: There is no crisis with Chicago’s pension funds

August 2025, LinkedIn: Opinion: Chicago’s pension crisis is heading for a Detroit-style collapse

So, he had a change of heart in a year (and I understand that).

A couple of decades of underfunding will lead to deeply underfunded pensions, and increasing pension promises after that will make it even worse.

A DROP will barely make things better. A POB will not help things at all.

Which is the very next line in the Sun-Times piece:

But even if Chicago did both of those things, the pension crisis would be only marginally improved.

Levenson gets at what is required to change the liabilities:

“There should be a constitutional convention [that] discusses the state of Chicago’s pensions. That’s when you start getting into the benefits question,” he said.

And for the Illinois pensions as well:

State Constitutional Amendment in Illinois Let me cut right to the chase: a state constitutional amendment is required in Illinois to allow for even the barest of adjustments of public pensions.

You can get more details at that post.

It requires amending the state constitution to allow the liabilities to be reduced in any meaningful way.

All of this other stuff is just delaying the inevitable.

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