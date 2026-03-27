STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Larry Pollack's avatar
Larry Pollack
5h

I would never take reported savings for DROPs (or pension obligation bonds) at face value. They are based on liability measurements using expected-return discount rates. What looks like savings based on those discount rates could turn into losses if based on market liability measurements, which is the appropriate basis for assessing savings and costs (the change in the value of the contractual pension promise).

For example, the actuarial value of a future DROP payment based on a balance today that accrues guaranteed interest of 7% (not unrealistic for a typical DROP, I understand) could be less than the starting balance if the discount rate is 7.25% (project the balance at 7%, discount at 7.25%), but is much higher than the starting balance if discounted at something closer to market (e.g., 5%). DROP guaranteed interest rates are typically much higher than any available market guaranteed interest rate, which is an indication that there is very possibly a cost, unless the value of other things given up (lower future ongoing pension) completely offsets it.

The inability to easily and properly assess these kinds of things is just one insidious result of non-market liability measurement.

Corrections and disagreements are always welcome.

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