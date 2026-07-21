STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Dan R.'s avatar
Dan R.
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Glad there is no bandwagon for Chapter 9 authority in Illinois. My town, Skokie, AA+ bond rating does not need Chapter 9 and its adoption would likely raise interest rates for all towns given that it adds a risk to the bond purchaser. Dan

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