After the trial balloon of the taxes mentioned here: Chicago Mayor: Stupid Tax Ideas as the City Stares into the Abyss, reactions have been coming back fast and furious.

The most notable reactions have come from the governor.

21 Oct 2025, ABC7: Gov. Pritzker says he opposes Mayor Johnson’s proposed Chicago corporate head tax

Governor JB Pritzker had some tough words for one of Mayor Brandon Johnson’s key budget proposals on Tuesday. …. When asked about the proposed corporate head tax, the governor did not mince words. “I am absolutely four-square opposed to a head tax for the city of Chicago,” Pritzker said. “It penalizes the very thing that we want, which is we want more employment in the city of Chicago. And it makes it very hard to attract companies from outside of Chicago to come into Chicago, and harder for companies that are in Chicago to stay.” The governor also talked about how he has worked hard to attract businesses to Illinois. He acknowledged that federal cuts are making it harder on budgets all over, including Chicago. “I just want to say balancing the budget for the state of Illinois, for the city of Chicago, vital can’t be ignored; it has to be done. [It] shouldn’t be done with the head tax in the city of Chicago,” the governor said.

Okay, I am not going to point out the issues with the entire state of Illinois… today.

Pritzker Family Business: Probably in the 3%

However, I will point out, for those who don’t know (or who forgot), that Pritzker’s family is well-known for being rich… and their riches came from the Hyatt Hotels:

The Pritzker family is an American family engaged in various business enterprises and philanthropy, and one of the wealthiest families in the United States (staying in the top 10 of Forbes magazine’s “America’s Richest Families” list since the magazine began such listings in 1982). Its major fortunes started in the 20th century, particularly through the expansion of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation by Jay Pritzker.

I asked Gemini to give me a list of all the Hyatt-branded hotels within Chicago proper:

Park Hyatt Chicago

Hyatt Regency Chicago

Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago

Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago

Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile

Thompson Chicago (A Hyatt brand)

Chicago Athletic Association, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hotel Lincoln, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (Located in Lincoln Park)

Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop

Hyatt Place Chicago/River North

Hyatt Place Chicago/Wicker Park

Hyatt Place Chicago-South/University Medical Center (Located in Hyde Park)

Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market

Hyatt House Chicago-Medical/University District (Located in the West Loop/Medical District area)

Gemini warned me:

Hyatt’s business model involves owning, leasing, managing, and franchising properties, so while there are many Hyatt-branded hotels in Chicago and the surrounding area, the number that Hyatt directly owns is typically much lower than the total number of hotels.

That, I understand. I will circle back to that. Hyatt also has properties in the Chicago suburbs (and notice Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago was omitted from the above list.)

I asked Gemini to estimate how many employees Hyatt has in Chicago, and it answered the following:

Based on historical information, an estimate of the number of Hyatt employees in the Chicago area is in the thousands. A 2014 news release from Hyatt stated that the company had more than 3,800 Hyatt colleagues who live and work in the region (Chicagoland), including those at the global headquarters downtown and seven Chicagoland hotels. While the exact and current figure would fluctuate due to hiring, hotel operations, and the size of the corporate headquarters staff, it is reasonable to estimate that Hyatt still employs several thousand people in the Chicago area today, covering both their corporate headquarters and the large number of branded hotels in the city and surrounding suburbs.

Now coming back to that earlier caveat.

Hyatt itself doesn’t necessarily own all those hotels… and within the hotels, they would likely deliberately start outsourcing various functions (such as cleaning, maintenance, all sorts of non-hospitality items) if they were on the hook for a head tax.

To be sure, the initial proposed head tax seems fairly small — $21 per month per worker — but on a marginal basis (this is not the only employment-related tax they’re paying after all) on a low-wage worker, it’s yet another cost, so if they can foist the worker into contractors and subcontractors that all will be 99 employees and below…

…look, we all know this game from Obamacare, officially the Affordable Care Act. (Not going to discuss THAT one today, either.)

Prior Chicago Head Tax

In my last post on the 2025 proposed Chicago Head Tax, I mentioned that Seattle took a stab at this a few times before it stuck, and it’s early days to say exactly how it’s going other than… it’s a bit rough.

But Chicago already had an employee head tax in the past that was removed (via political means).

Here is a handy timeline generated by Gemini:

Okay, I did check the very end, and here is the press release at the time:

2 Nov 2011, Rahm Emanuel, Office of the Mayor: Mayor Emanuel Applauds City Council for Ending Head Tax for Chicago Businesses [emphasis added]

Today, Mayor Rahm Emanuel applauded the City Council for passing a City ordinance that ends the City’s “Head Tax” – fulfilling a pledge made by the Mayor and the Administration to phase out the tax which is a deterrent for businesses to start and grow in the City. Under the Mayor’s plan the “Head Tax” will be reduced by 50 percent in 2012 with its complete elimination occurring in 2014. “The Head Tax is a job killer,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “Eliminating the head tax is the right thing to do for businesses big and small and it’s the right thing to do to secure Chicago’s future. With this step, Chicago has become an even better place to start a business and we’ve enabled those businesses to create more jobs for Chicagoans.” Currently, businesses with more than 50 employees are charged $4 dollars per employee in a “Head Tax.” Approximately 2,700 Chicago companies registered and remitted the “Head Tax” contributing approximately $35 million in revenue in 2009 and 2010.

(For hijinks over me trying to turn this into an infographic with Gemini, check out the recent Week in Meep.)

They mentioned that Chicago had a higher unemployment rate compared to other cities, and that the head tax was a significant job killer for medium-sized employers.

This tax attaches at levels above 50 employees, not 100, but the point is still made.

Here is how they showed the ramping down of the head tax revenue:

Note that instead of $35 million per year (pre-recession), the numbers here were acting as if the tax brought in $20 million per year… that’s kind of a disparity, eh?

Maybe this is reflecting the contraction from the 2009-2010 recession?

Or do they mean that $35 million was brought in total over two years? That’s not being made clear in the statement.

Austin Berg: A Visualization of the Head Tax

26 Oct 2025, Austin Berg, The Last Ward: Everything you need to know about Brandon Johnson’s ‘head tax’ proposal

As we were first to report, Johnson is proposing a head tax of $21 per employee per month for every business employing more than 100 Chicagoans. That’s $126,000 a year for a business with 500 Chicago employees. We would be the only city among our peers charging anything close to this. Among the top 10 cities in the U.S. by population, just one (San Diego) imposes any cost on a business based on the number of jobs it creates. And the cost is minimal. Take a look.

graph by Austin Berg, the Last Ward

And Austin built on this:

graph by Austin Berg, The Last Ward

Note: this is just the per-employee charge.

This does not include taxes/employment costs that employers would have to pay anywhere they locate in the U.S.: unemployment taxes, FICA, etc. (Won’t make a difference for location decisions within the U.S.)

DOES NOT include the existing employment-related taxes/costs that already exist by location.

This is only one component.

Chicago is already a high-cost location for employers… and this is adding costs.

Back to Austin:

“We’re talking about 3% of companies who will be asked to put more skin in the game,” Johnson said. “97% of businesses won’t be impacted by this.” But those 3% of businesses provide about one-third of all private-sector jobs in Chicago.

That’s kind of an important piece of information.

Real GDP Growth Graphs

(courtesy Stu Loren)

In addition:

By the way, this is the Chicago MSA (metropolitan statistical area), which isn’t Chicago proper. It includes the suburbs.

Chicago-Naperville IL-IN-WI MSA, source: Wikipedia, don’t ask me why Milwaukee is spelled with one e there

That was GDP size! How about by population…

They are barely grazing 1% per year CAGR (compound annual growth rate0.

The NYC metro area was at least making 1.5% per year, even with the pandemic hit.

The story is a bit better on a 10-year CAGR window - the pandemic did a number on everybody.

Chicago Head Tax Reaction Round-Ups

26 Oct 2025, Jonathan Turley: California and Chicago Move Toward Taxation Armageddon

In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing the same exodus of businesses as California. His solution? A head tax on the very large corporations is needed for the city to survive. Even the far-left governor, J.B. Pritzker, is opposing the move as economically suicidal. However, groups like the teachers’ unions are pushing for this and other new taxes to support, among other things, a bloated pension plan for its members. …. However, even Pritzker thinks that Johnson and the unions are nuts on reintroducing a corporate “head tax.” Barely able to convince many companies to stay in the state, Chicago would actually make it more costly to hire Chicagoans with an additional $ 21-per-employee tax. Chicago previously tried a smaller $2 head tax, which was ended by Democrat former Mayor Rahm Emanuel because it was seen as discouraging businesses from coming to the city. Johnson thinks that an exponential increase will now make it work. It is like preventing the sinking of the Titanic by increasing the amount of seawater.

22 Oct 2025, Chicago Tribune: McDonald’s supports 67,000 jobs in Illinois. Why is Chicago making it hard on businesses?

Now, the mayor of Chicago is threatening additional taxes in an attempt to plug a billion-dollar budget deficit, most recently a plan called a “head tax,” which would levy more than $250 per employee per year on companies with at least 100 employees. Some have argued that this plan merely reinstates a prior head tax that was eliminated a decade ago. It’s important to remember, though, that the prior tax was $4 per employee per month, and even at that low level, the tax was reversed because of how much it punished the businesses that were successfully creating jobs for the state. …. To be clear, this is not about skirting responsibility or asking for special treatment. McDonald’s pays taxes in every state and every country where we operate. But the proposals being made in Springfield and Chicago are making Illinois an outlier — one of the few places choosing to disincentivize growth by targeting its most globally competitive and recognized companies. Aside from the unprecedented and punitive measures themselves, what’s most concerning is the way leaders are shutting out companies that have long bolstered Illinois’ economy. Rather than include the business community in discussions about solutions, we have been blindsided by backroom political deals. Rather than being engaged as a cherished community asset and a force for economic development, large businesses like ours are too often demonized by local leaders. By targeting long-standing economic partners as a means of scoring short-term political points, these tax proposals only hurt communities in Illinois. If implemented, they would mean fewer jobs across the state. They would mean fewer investments in the communities in which we live, work and serve.

Oh, I’ll be getting back to the pension issues soon enough….

Such as:

Pensions Spending Preview

Well, let’s look at the Bond Buyer article:

22 Oct 2025, Bond Buyer/Fidelity Investments: Chicago mayor’s 2026 budget would dial back pension funding

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed $16.6 billion 2026 budget would reduce the supplemental pension contributions that had lifted the city’s credit stature. The budget, released Thursday, calls for new revenues, but avoids the property tax hikes that fell flat with City Council last year. The mayor’s budget would cut the advance pension payment to $120.2 million from the originally planned $238 million. The supplemental pension payment policy has earned the city plaudits from credit rating agencies. …. The advanced pension payments are above what is required by state law, but the contribution levels required under state law are part of the reason the city’s pensions are so deeply underfunded. ….. Rating agencies said they are waiting to see how the budget debate plays out in City Council, but signaled some concerns. “Reducing the pension payment is credit negative because it results in contributions that are insufficient to curb growth in the reported unfunded liability,” David Levett, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s Ratings, said by email. Moody’s rates Chicago general obligation bonds Baa3 with a stable outlook after a revision from positive in September. …. The advance pension payments “have been a real credit positive for the city,” Marlowe said, and noted that the administration’s justification for no longer making the full payment raises concerns about the future. The justification is essentially that the previous administration of Lori Lightfoot had put in place an assigned portion of the corporate fund balance that’s now been exhausted, so the funding source for the advance pension payments is no longer there. “To my knowledge, there was really no mention prior to any of this about how the advanced pension payment was contingent on there being resources in that assigned general fund balance,” Marlowe said. “So now, not only is it that they’re not making the payment, but they’re signaling that they’re likely to short the advanced payments in the future? The rating agencies will most certainly take notice of that.” …. He suggested that the fate of the advance pension funding policy will also be key to watch. “You just don’t want them to lose discipline on their pensions, because that’s the biggest knock on the city. It’s not the economy,” he said. “You want to see them maintain some discipline in their budget. But that’s going to require some tough negotiations with city employees.”

Let me just pick the most dire of the pension funds (no, not police or fire, though I will come back to those): MEABF, or Chicago Municipal.

I will solely show you a graph of the contributions.

The blue bars show what they actually contributed. You see those big jumps from those “extra” contributions in recent years.

The red bars show you what Chicago should be contributing in addition, from an actuarial point of view.

Those “extra” contributions aren’t nearly enough.

I knew they couldn’t afford to keep it up.

But note that these extra taxes that are proposed are not to top up the pensions. They’re planning on reducing payments.

Something’s gotta give.

