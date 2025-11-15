Maybe the Treasurer of Chicago thought the mayor was getting enough heat for his dambass ideas, and thought: HEY WATCH THIS

13 Nov 2025, ABC 7: Chicago treasurer boycotting US Treasury Bonds; some aldermen concerned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago’s city treasurer is boycotting the U.S. Treasury Department. Melissa Conyears-Ervin says her office will no longer invest the city’s money in U.S. Treasury Bonds. She’s protesting what she calls the “authoritarian regime” of President Donald Trump. But some Chicago aldermen say the city’s money shouldn’t be used for political purposes.

YOU THINK?!

MAYBE?

Chicago’s city treasurer says her decision to disinvest in the U.S. Treasury will have no impact on the city’s rate of return. Many City Council members doubt that since U.S. Treasury Bonds are considered a very safe bet. Conyears-Ervin has been the Chicago city treasurer for the past six years. When it comes to investing the taxpayers’ money, she says she has the experience to get the job right. “I have managed over $9 billion of taxpayers’ money for the past six years. We know what we’re doing. We can invest money in our sleep,” Conyears-Ervin said.

One of the problems is that Conyears-Ervin is talking like a politician (because she is a politician) and not a professional with a fiduciary duty towards various stakeholders.

Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin

If she wants to run for a different office (and she is running for a different office), perhaps she needs to step down from her current one instead of doing this.

The good news is, she doesn’t get to make the decisions by herself.

The bad news is, the investments aren’t exactly the problem for Chicago.

And yes, I’m talking about the pension funds.

Before I get into that nerdery, let’s look at others’ reactions.

Other Reactions to the Treasurer’s Remarks on Treasuries

14 Nov 2025, WSJ Editorial: Chicago’s Financial Wizard of Odd

Chicago politics these days is a contest between dumb and dumber, and the latter distinction this week goes to Chicago Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin. She says she wants the Windy City to boycott U.S. Treasury debt to protest President Trump’s immigration crackdown. According to Ms. Conyears-Ervin, “Chicagoans do not want us to bankroll the regime—the authoritarian regime—of Donald Trump where he has waged a war on our city.” The manager of the city’s $10 billion investment portfolio says she made the decision because “we will not allow them to pepper spray one-year-olds in the street. We will not allow them to put guns to the heads of everyday citizens.” “Not allow” exactly how? Whether Chicago invests in T-bills or T-bonds will have no effect on federal immigration policy. It also won’t matter to the Treasury, which can find plenty of other buyers.

We will see how much of the current $10-$11 billion in Chicago money is currently in Treasuries of whatever tenor (and it’s not even the city’s money, when you look at what it is).

The current amount of outstanding Treasuries is $30 TRILLION.

I’ve done this before, but let me use the AI (oh no) to give you a scale comparison:

Comparing $30 trillion vs $10 billion — infographic generated by Gemini

Eyeballing it, I don’t think it’s really giving you a great comparison, because people are not going to be able to compare 3d volumes well, but $30 trillion is indeed 3000x larger than $10 billion. Thank you, Gemini.

The U.S. government would not notice Chicago if ALL its money were in Treasuries and it stopped trading in that security. But only a portion of Chicago’s money is in Treasuries currently.

Chicago may notice, but the U.S. won’t. That’s a big scale difference.

13 Nov 2025, Jonathan Turley: “Chicagoans Do Not Want Us to Bankroll the Regime”: Chicago Will No Longer Buy Treasury Bonds [emphasis added]

“It’s a bold statement, isn’t it?” Those words of Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin hardly capture the moment. Yesterday, Conyears-Ervin declared that her office would no longer invest in U.S. Treasury bonds to protest what she called the “authoritarian regime” of President Donald Trump. It is more bonkers than bold. It makes about as much sense as President Trump saying that he will not eat deep-dish pizza to protest Chicago. My hometown of Chicago is facing an economic meltdown due to towering debt and massive spending. Mayor Ben Johnson and the unions have pushed self-destructive tax schemes and borrowing plans that would only accelerate the flight from the city and the collapse of the city’s finances. Now, the person in charge of investing that money is declaring that politics rather than economics will guide investments. It is the ultimate virtue signaling at the cost of others. She is given a fiduciary duty to properly maintain and protect the investments of the city, which is currently facing a rising debt crisis. She is saying that the city will not invest in what Ald. Bill Conway (34th), a former investment banker, correctly described as “by far the most liquid and secure debt instrument in the history of the world.” …. Let’s recap. Mayor Johnson wants to float massive bonds to avoid cutting the budget while taxing large businesses for every new person that they employ. At the same time, the city will not invest in bonds that guarantee the most secure investment of money currently in city coffers.

There is no cause-and-effect tie. The whole thing is nonsensical.

13 Nov 2025, Jeffrey Carter, Points and Figures: Hey Chicago, It’s Not a “Branding Problem”

Those same totalitarians aren’t interested in running an efficient city or state the same way the “reasonable” people might be. They want anarchy. That way, they can use the power of the state to gain more control and power. That’s why yesterday at the Chicago City Council meeting, the city treasurer said she was pulling all the city money out of US Treasuries. She didn’t want to “support Donald Trump”. I hope she does do that totally irrational and irresponsible act. Because when some entity needs money, the transaction costs and time to get the money to that entity will be exponentially higher and longer than if it supported Donald Trump and invested in US Treasuries.

My point: she doesn’t get to choose by herself for most of the money involved.

14 Nov 2025, Chicago Tribune: Editorial: Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin boycotting US Treasuries is a foolish political stunt funded by Chicago taxpayers [emphasis added]

Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Chicago’s current treasurer, is running for the open congressional seat now held by Danny Davis after unsuccessfully challenging Davis in the 2024 election. So on Wednesday when Conyears-Ervin announced during what was supposed to be a routine City Council budget hearing that she had ordered her office to “boycott” investing in securities issued by the U.S. Treasury as a protest against the administration of duly elected President Donald Trump, the bombshell pronouncement was a political stunt writ $11 billion large. There are stunts that don’t pose meaningful risks to taxpayers and then there’s the one Conyears-Ervin has irresponsibly instituted without soliciting public comment or even consulting the City Council. As city treasurer, Conyears-Ervin has a fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers to earn the greatest possible returns on their money while doing so in a safe manner. The treasurer must ensure that the cash she invests is available at a moment’s notice when needed, so that restricts the sorts of securities available to her. Essentially, the treasurer must invest mainly in liquid fixed-income assets. And there is no more liquid fixed-income investment on Earth than bonds guaranteed by the U.S. government. As of now, the city treasurer’s office holds no Treasuries in its $11 billion portfolio. Conyears-Ervin says her office can safely earn top returns in the future by investing in alternatives like corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and bonds issued by agencies like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. But investment conditions change and to eliminate the vast category of Treasuries as an option from a fixed-income portfolio that above all must minimize risk is the height of irresponsibility, as any civic financial adviser would tell you. It is, indeed, “reckless,” the word Ald. Ray Lopez, 15th, used for Conyears-Ervin’s foolishness. To dictate that the city of Chicago won’t invest in Treasuries under any investment scenario is in our view a violation of the treasurer’s fiduciary duty to city taxpayers. …. If Conyears-Ervin wants to keep her own money out of Treasuries as a quixotic political protest, she is of course free to do so. But this $11 billion is not her money.

The first item: not true. There are Treasuries in the pension funds. That’s part of the money she’s talking about. She can’t just change those allocations willy-nilly, though.

And the last comment — this is the principal-agent problem with public money I’ve talked and written about so often. People are supposed to be proper professionals acting on the behalf of public stakeholders, and they decide the money is their political plaything.

Whee.

13 Nov 2025, Open Letter from Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, via X: https://x.com/SeanMMorrison/status/1989044658178076703

Letter from Commissioner Sean M. Morrison

Regarding the Chicago City Treasurer’s Proposal to Divest from U.S. Treasuries



Mayor Johnson and Members of the Chicago City Council,



As a Cook County Commissioner who has spent the last decade scrutinizing budgets, debt structures, liquidity needs, and fiscal policy across multiple levels of government, I feel compelled to raise a serious concern regarding the City Treasurer’s public announcement that Chicago will cease investing in U.S. Treasury securities as a form of political protest.



Treasurer Conyears-Ervin’s statement that she will divest from Treasuries to “stop bankrolling the authoritarian Trump regime” is not a financial strategy, it is an ideological gesture. And in this case, ideology comes at a very real and very costly price for the taxpayers of Chicago.



1. Using short-term liquidity investments as a political weapon is reckless.



U.S. Treasuries are the safest, most liquid instruments available. Cities, including Chicago, rely on them to meet payroll, stabilize cash flow, safeguard pension obligations, and maintain operational continuity. Diverting from Treasuries is not just unusual; it undermines the core fiduciary duty of protecting public funds.



When you remove politics from this decision, the professional assessment is simple:

Treasuries exist to ensure safety, liquidity, and stability, not to serve as political leverage.



2. This move may already have cost Chicago millions in missed gains.



Over the last year, U.S. Treasuries have experienced a significant upswing. The City Treasurer’s own reports indicate record-breaking investment earnings of more than $370 million last year, with projections approaching $400 million this year.



Pulling money away from treasuries during a market upswing is the financial equivalent of selling your safest assets at the very moment they’re producing strong returns, all to make a political point.



That is not stewardship.

That is negligence.



3. The City still has no clear replacement strategy.



Treasurer Conyears-Ervin publicly claimed, “There are other ways for us to invest… we will get the same rate of return.”



But she has provided no explanation of:



•what those alternatives are,

•whether they meet the City’s liquidity requirements,

•how risk and volatility will be managed,

•or how taxpayers will be protected.



Public finance cannot operate on slogans. You need a risk-adjusted, transparent plan, and taxpayers deserve to see it.



4. Politicizing treasury management undermines confidence when Chicago can least afford it.



Chicago’s financial position is already stressed by:



•massive pension obligations,

•high debt servicing costs,

•budget gaps,

•and declining investor confidence.



Announcing that the City will abandon the safest financial instruments in the world “to stick it to Donald Trump” sends exactly the wrong message to the markets, the rating agencies, and the residents who depend on responsible leadership.



This is not how a major American city manages billions in cash assets. My message to the Mayor and City Council



This issue demands immediate oversight and course correction.



I strongly urge you to:



1Request a full, public financial impact analysis on divesting from Treasuries, including foregone yield, increased risk exposure, and liquidity implications.

2Require the Treasurer to disclose the proposed alternative investment vehicles and certify whether they meet the standards of safety, liquidity, and return.

3Reaffirm that investment policy must be insulated from partisan motivations, no matter who occupies the White House.

4Re-establish a professional, fiduciary-first investment framework, not a politicized one.



This is not about partisan politics.

This is about fiduciary responsibility.

And right now, Chicago taxpayers are the ones who stand to lose.



As a County official who has consistently advocated for responsible fiscal policy, I urge you to take this matter seriously and act swiftly to protect the financial stability of the City of Chicago and all those who rely upon it.



Respectfully,

Commissioner Sean M. Morrison

Cook County Board of Commissioners

17th District

Let me stop there with gathering statements.

If the Treasurer continues to play politics with Chicago’s money, then I’m sure we’ll get a lot more.

Chicago’s Current Investment Policy and the Pensions

Let’s look at the current published Chicago investment policy.

This is what the Chicago Treasurer’s web page currently says as of 14 Nov 2025: [emphasis added]

The City of Chicago Treasurer’s Office is responsible for the creation, revision, implementation, and publication of the City’s investment policy, each relevant to the management of the City’s cash balances under the purview of the Treasurer. These policies reflect statutory requirements as well as the policy and programmatic objectives of the Treasurer’s Office. As such, they provide an appropriate set of guidelines and procedures for investment management with regard to investment objectives, investment parameters, administrative responsibilities, contractual needs, and reporting requirements. Investment policies are revisited regularly to ensure relevance and alignment with policy goals and statutory requirements. Furthermore, the Treasurer’s Office is required to publish a report with City Council on an annual basis. The policy is also available online. Note: The baseline for the Investment Policy is ratified by City Council. While the Treasurer cannot modify what has been ratified, she can add further restrictions. City of Chicago Investment Policy (published February 1st 2024)

That investment policy, last codified at the beginning of 2024, isn’t very long (14 pages in PDF), and I will show you what restrictions it has in a moment.

From the City of Chicago Investment Policy: [emphasis added]

III. OBJECTIVES The primary objective in the investment of City funds under control of the City Treasurer is to ensure the safety of principal, while managing liquidity requirements of debt service and other financial obligations of the City, using authorized investment instruments providing the highest risk-adjusted investment return, while promoting economic development in the City. …. IV. PRUDENCE To accomplish the objectives of the City Treasurer, all authorized persons engaged in the investment process will perform their duties responsibly in accordance with the following standard: “Investments shall be made with care, skill, prudence, and diligence under the circumstances then prevailing, specifically including, but not limited to, the general economic conditions and the anticipated needs of the City and the Board of Education of the City, Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund, Firemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund, Municipal Employees’ Annuity and Benefit Fund, and Laborers’ and Retirement Board Employee’s Annuity and Benefit Fund (“Depositors”), that a prudent person acting in a like capacity and familiarity with those matters would use in the conduct of funds of like character and with like aims, to safeguard the principal and maintain the liquidity needs of the City and the Depositors.” The standard of prudence to be used by the Office’s investment officers shall be the “prudent investor” standard and shall be applied in the context of managing an overall portfolio. Investment officers shall: (i) act in accordance with written procedures and this Policy, (ii) exercise due diligence, (iii) prepare all reports in a timely fashion, and (iv) exercise appropriate action to control adverse developments.

I note that the Treasurer is on the Board of Trustees of the various Chicago pension funds listed above. To keep things simple, I chose to look solely at MEABF to look at its asset allocation (and it does have Treasuries in its portfolio.)

Some notes on the policy:

Section VIII. AUTHORIZED INVESTMENTS

This lists all the types of investments allowed — it includes Treasuries, but it also includes: “Debt obligations issued by the City of Chicago.” — from a risk management point of view, this is a bad idea.

I’m not sure if they’re holding any Chicago bonds (or Illinois bonds), but holding your own debt as an asset … and I mean the pensions holding the debt of Chicago or Illinois as an asset … just no. Don’t do it.

Section IX. INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS

Here we go with the restrictions.

The Office of the City Treasurer shall not invest in securities or other obligations of companies that, at the time of purchase, are included in the Carbon Divestment Exclusion List adopted by the Office of the City Treasurer. The Carbon Divestment Exclusion List identifies the top coal, oil, and gas reserve owners, ranked by the potential carbon emissions embedded in their reserves. The Carbon Divestment Exclusion List shall be updated annually by screening all issuers that have an available value for total potential carbon emission as proxied by carbon fuels reserves owned by the company. If an asset already held in the City’s portfolio is subsequently added to the list, the Treasurer shall divest the asset within 90 days of the updated list being adopted.

I don’t like this sort of divestment (not that anybody asked me). They also have a section on Sustainability (XXI. SUSTAINABILTY FACTORS).

I went looking for the Carbon Divestment Exclusion List, but it does not seem to be public. This story from 2022 claims there are over 200 firms listed, but again, no document is linked/shown.

Chicago Pensions: MEABF Profile

With respect to operating funds for Chicago, those tend to need to stay very short-term and liquid, so those are probably mostly in cash, short-term Treasuries, short-term commercial paper, and the like. These are not very interesting allocations.

The big investment allocation decisions are in pensions.

Listed in the investment policy above:

Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund, Firemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund, Municipal Employees’ Annuity and Benefit Fund, and Laborers’ and Retirement Board Employee’s Annuity and Benefit Fund

I’m ignoring the whole CPS aspect right now, which is its own mess.

MEABF is the largest of the Chicago pension funds listed above, so let’s look at their most recent investment report. First, this is the board of trustees:

We see Chicago’s Treasurer is also the Treasurer of this board. Michael Belsky is the comptroller of Chicago, just appointed in July 2025. Robert Degnan is Foreman of Hoisting Engineers and was appointed to the board in March 2021 — he wrote about himself in this letter to members in 2023. William Canning had been President of the board before. It looks like he and Erecka Glass also are union members, as opposed to ex officio members like the Treasurer and Comptroller.

MEABF investment reports can be found on this page: Investment Reports, and I want the quarterly reports (they’re the most detailed), for which the most recent one is 2025Q2 ).

First, look at target allocations vs. actual: (page 3 of the 108-page report)

Some comments: You will see no target for Treasuries… that’s because they would fall in the “Fixed Income” bucket.

Second: That is a fairly high allocation to cash, compared to most public pension fund allocations. There’s a reason for that.

Here are the funds they have for their Fixed Income:

I doubt MacKay Shields has Treasuries (given it’s High Yield), and the Nuveen is Senior Secured Loans, which is not Treasuries, either. HOWEVER, sometimes funds have Treasuries in there, when they’re not fully-funded in the classes they’re supposed to be… so you still have the exposure. It’s difficult to get away from Treasuries.

On page 37, there is an aggregate profile for their Fixed Income portion of the portfolio:

Again, Treasuries are not broken out in their own class, but lumped with Agency securities. But given the full profile (looking at credit quality and maturity), there is a small amount of Treasuries in there. But only a small amount.

The fund providers are giving an off-the-shelf solution to Chicago with these funds - they’re not going to eschew one of the largest, most liquid, and most convenient asset classes out there because someone wants to run for a seat in the House of Representatives. That’s kiddie stuff.

(and they don’t want to SEC to come down on them like a brick wall.)

History of MEABF Allocation

What I want to show you is the long-term asset allocation for MEABF, and interpret it for you. This beautiful graph is on page 9:

It looks like one of those fancy dyed wrapping papers. You can see when they started getting funky with allocations right around… oh, the pandemic.

Some of the fluctuations is coming from rebalancing to target allocations as contributions come in, but one of the biggest things to note is the allocations to cash and how much that has grown. That’s the slice at the very top. It’s barely noticeable in 2015, growing to appreciable amounts in 2021, and getting really big — almost 25% at times! — in the last year.

You may wonder why.

(I don’t.)

Well, let’s look at this:

As I mentioned when Brandon Johnson was elected, Chicago has the worst-funded pensions in the nation.

Over 10% of the assets were flowing out of the fund in the years before the pandemic, and they had to ramp up contributions a lot:

Returns for MEABF (and other Chicago pension funds) have not been great compared to peers:

But for the people yelling, “Pursue a total return strategy!!!”, they forget that the funds have to support a series of cashflows going out… and the cashflows going in have been insufficient, and still are:

Chicago MEABF has to allocate so much to cash because so much of the contributions being made now go straight out the door in benefits.

Remember how the fire pensions in Chicago needed a short-term loan because they didn’t have cash on hand?

They certainly have assets, but too many of them are illiquid. They didn’t want to have to take a loss by cashing them out. MEABF has avoided this problem by having a high cash allocation.

That’s not how “mature” pension plans should be operating. They’re doing this because they’re grossly underfunded. If they had a much higher funded ratio, their investments would be kicking out cash or maturing over time to produce cash flows to support the pension benefits.

The recent boost in benefits for the police and fire pensions will not help matters at all.

Trying to make political hay over Trump and Treasuries is entirely beside the point.

The funds can’t make investment returns high enough (without insane amounts of risk… which is more apt to get them into bigger holes) to make up for too-small contributions for decades.

But they’re having trouble with revenue sources, and the Chicago politicians obviously don’t want to talk to the Springfield ones (and vice-versa).

A lot of the politicians right now don’t realize that the game of public finance hot potato is about over.

Somebody is going to have to deal with the debt that can’t be paid.

That is: de facto bankruptcy.

More to come.

