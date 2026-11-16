Well, it’s that time of year again — when Mayor Brandon Johnson loses another finance person because he refuses to face fiscal reality in Chicago. It just happens every few months or so. But let me give you the recent news item before I remind you of previous resignations.

13 Nov 2026, WTTW: Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer Resigns, Saying She Refuses to ‘Compromise My Integrity’; Johnson Accuses Her of Mismanagement

Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch resigned abruptly Friday morning, saying that to continue serving as Mayor Brandon Johnson’s top financial advisor would “compromise my integrity and professional obligations.” A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson said Gabrysch had been “largely absent” while the city’s $17.6 billion budget for 2027 was being developed. Gabrysch also ordered that a $75 million payment be made without the proper authority. Gabrysch, who served as the city’s chief financial officer for just three months, joined the city from Fitch Ratings, one of the Wall Street ratings agencies that measures the city’s credit worthiness. “As the city of Chicago’s chief financial officer, there is nothing more important than my fiduciary duty to the city and its taxpayers,” Gabrysch said in a statement first reported by the Chicago Tribune. “The chief financial officer’s statements about city finances are not idle chatter: they are relied upon by investors, ratings agencies, City Council, and taxpayers. The CFO must act scrupulously to ensure they are always accurate and complete. Throughout my career, I have remained committed to upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency, and in my short time as chief financial officer, I have faithfully discharged this duty. It has become apparent, however, that to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations. I therefore have concluded that I must step down from my role, and hereby tender my resignation.”

Other coverage:

Ashlee Gabrysch, from her public LinkedIn profile, 16 Nov 2026

Previous Chicago Finance Officer Resignations

People may have forgotten this, from three months ago:

With the most recent announcement of the budget director leaving, here’s the list I’ve got, in chronological order: Dec 2024, City Comptroller Chasse Rehwinkel

Jan 2026, CFO Jill Jaworski

June/July 2026 – Noor Shaikh, Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Aug 2026, Acting CFO Steven Mahr

Aug 2026, Budget Director Annette Guzman

I didn’t include people who left with the changing of the guard as Johnson came into office in May 2023. That doesn’t necessarily indicate anything.

I had a graph of the history of Chicago City Bond Ratings from the City of Chicago itself, which was last updated in February 2026. It still has not been updated since then.

Oh, I can imagine it may change in the near future. Who knows.

Moody’s has the lowest rating on there, at the lowest notch considered investment grade. One notch lower, and it’s considered below investment grade, aka “junk” (so pejorative, those bond traders).

We also call them “high yield”, meaning one has to pay higher interest rates. More on that in a bit.

Initial Reaction of Mayoral Office: OIG, Investigate the CFO

Here is the press release that Alice Yin posted:

The ex-CFO responded (posted by Alice Yin):

So, many people pointed out that, by all means, let’s have the OIG investigate where Chicago’s money went. Let’s have an audit.

After which, Mayor Johnson thought better of it:

So it sounds like that no, they did not refer the matter to the OIG.

Perhaps someone else will. Oh wait.

13 Nov 2026, Fox 32 Chicago: Chicago alderman calls for probe after CFO’s abrupt resignation

Austin Berg on the “Kerfuffle”

An excerpt:

I don’t find it frightening… that poor decisions in municipal finance would actually have repercussions.

What I find frightening is that nobody takes public finance seriously.

There was an interesting exercise last year (bleeding into this year) with Chicago’s budget, and Brandon Johnson is never going to learn the lesson himself, obviously. He’s already proven that. But it seems that the aldermen haven’t learned much. Everybody acts as if the money will magically appear from somewhere… or that if one makes the “one neat trick” it will all work out somehow.

Who wants to be a CFO under those circumstances?

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