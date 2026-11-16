Well, it’s that time of year again — when Mayor Brandon Johnson loses another finance person because he refuses to face fiscal reality in Chicago. It just happens every few months or so. But let me give you the recent news item before I remind you of previous resignations.
13 Nov 2026, WTTW: Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer Resigns, Saying She Refuses to ‘Compromise My Integrity’; Johnson Accuses Her of Mismanagement
Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch resigned abruptly Friday morning, saying that to continue serving as Mayor Brandon Johnson’s top financial advisor would “compromise my integrity and professional obligations.”
A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson said Gabrysch had been “largely absent” while the city’s $17.6 billion budget for 2027 was being developed. Gabrysch also ordered that a $75 million payment be made without the proper authority.
Gabrysch, who served as the city’s chief financial officer for just three months, joined the city from Fitch Ratings, one of the Wall Street ratings agencies that measures the city’s credit worthiness.
“As the city of Chicago’s chief financial officer, there is nothing more important than my fiduciary duty to the city and its taxpayers,” Gabrysch said in a statement first reported by the Chicago Tribune. “The chief financial officer’s statements about city finances are not idle chatter: they are relied upon by investors, ratings agencies, City Council, and taxpayers. The CFO must act scrupulously to ensure they are always accurate and complete. Throughout my career, I have remained committed to upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and transparency, and in my short time as chief financial officer, I have faithfully discharged this duty. It has become apparent, however, that to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations. I therefore have concluded that I must step down from my role, and hereby tender my resignation.”
Other coverage:
13 Nov 2026, CFO Dive: Chicago’s new CFO abruptly quits
13 Nov 2026, CBS News: Chicago CFO Ashlee Gabrysch resigns, says continuing would “compromise integrity”; mayor’s office asks for review
Previous Chicago Finance Officer Resignations
People may have forgotten this, from three months ago:
With the most recent announcement of the budget director leaving, here’s the list I’ve got, in chronological order:
Dec 2024, City Comptroller Chasse Rehwinkel
Jan 2026, CFO Jill Jaworski
June/July 2026 – Noor Shaikh, Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Aug 2026, Acting CFO Steven Mahr
Aug 2026, Budget Director Annette Guzman
I didn’t include people who left with the changing of the guard as Johnson came into office in May 2023. That doesn’t necessarily indicate anything.
I had a graph of the history of Chicago City Bond Ratings from the City of Chicago itself, which was last updated in February 2026. It still has not been updated since then.
Oh, I can imagine it may change in the near future. Who knows.
Moody’s has the lowest rating on there, at the lowest notch considered investment grade. One notch lower, and it’s considered below investment grade, aka “junk” (so pejorative, those bond traders).
We also call them “high yield”, meaning one has to pay higher interest rates. More on that in a bit.
Initial Reaction of Mayoral Office: OIG, Investigate the CFO
Here is the press release that Alice Yin posted:
The ex-CFO responded (posted by Alice Yin):
So, many people pointed out that, by all means, let’s have the OIG investigate where Chicago’s money went. Let’s have an audit.
After which, Mayor Johnson thought better of it:
So it sounds like that no, they did not refer the matter to the OIG.
Perhaps someone else will. Oh wait.
13 Nov 2026, Fox 32 Chicago: Chicago alderman calls for probe after CFO’s abrupt resignation
Austin Berg on the “Kerfuffle”
An excerpt:
Gabrysch joined city government in August after working as a senior director at Fitch Ratings. She served as Fitch’s lead analyst on Chicago and Illinois.
On the first day of budget hearings, she publicly contradicted Johnson’s claims about his proposed budget. And she was right.
On Oct. 26 in response to questioning from Ald. Matt O’Shea, Gabrysch corrected Johnson’s claim that his budget proposal closed the city’s deficit with 76% structural fixes, rather than with new borrowing or other one-time gimmicks. Gabrysch correctly asserted the real number was 56%.
She also warned in emails that the 76% figure was “not a truthful statement to investors.” For this sin, the Sun-Times’ Fran Spielman reported Gabrysch was hauled into a meeting with Johnson chief of staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas and acting Corporation Counsel Renee Hatcher. She was scolded for not “staying true to the administration’s message” and told there could be “no sunlight” between her and the administration. Allegedly, she was also told to leave the structural-solutions percentage out of an upcoming bond authorization. (What Chicago tells investors about its finances when it sells bonds is subject to federal securities law.)
….
For context:
Chicago’s last two debt issuances were undersubscribed. In November 2025, Goldman Sachs was left holding about $75 million of unsold sales-tax-backed bonds. In March, the city pulled $292 million of tax-exempt bonds from an $800 million deal.
Chicago is not planning any major borrowing between now and the end of the year. But trust lost now will still be lost when the city returns to the market early next year.
Johnson’s budget proposal relies on $480 million in taxable bonds, paid off over five to seven years, to cover police misconduct settlements. That borrowing would need to happen early next year. The city estimates the first tranche of those bonds would carry a 6.923% interest rate. After Gabrysch’s exit, the real rate will very likely be higher.
The other immediate concern is Chicago’s lines of credit, which it draws on for hundreds of millions of dollars to cover costs until it can pay them off with bond sales.
Under these agreements, banks can demand immediate repayment of the entire line of credit under certain conditions. One is a downgrade to junk. This happened in 2015, when Moody’s cut Chicago to junk. That gave banks backing Chicago’s variable-rate debt, credit lines and interest-rate swaps the right to demand $2.2 billion in accelerated principal, interest and swap termination payments.2
The city’s line-of-credit agreements today no longer count Moody’s. But if two of the three agencies the banks do count (S&P, Fitch and Kroll) drop Chicago below investment grade, Chicago could be forced to make a very large, immediate payment to banks. And it would likely need to bond to do so.
How the market would react to such a distressed attempt at borrowing is an increasingly frightening question.
I don’t find it frightening… that poor decisions in municipal finance would actually have repercussions.
What I find frightening is that nobody takes public finance seriously.
There was an interesting exercise last year (bleeding into this year) with Chicago’s budget, and Brandon Johnson is never going to learn the lesson himself, obviously. He’s already proven that. But it seems that the aldermen haven’t learned much. Everybody acts as if the money will magically appear from somewhere… or that if one makes the “one neat trick” it will all work out somehow.
Who wants to be a CFO under those circumstances?
STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Would you care to do a comparison with France? Not only does it have pensions to deal with, but a significant, ideologically incompatible, "immigrant" group who don't work or contribute much to taxes, a Gov't that confiscates more than 1/2 of the GDP and controls 2/3 of the employment, and is non-innovative, and its budget deficit is enormous considering its GDP. As the 2nd largest economy in Europe, it can't easily be handled by the Europäischen Zentral Bank (ECB) by merely lending money to the Country. The State of IL could theoretically declare bankruptcy for Chicago and order budget cuts, but politically that isn't an option. The State of IL does not have extra cash sitting around to ship to Chicago either.