Let me lead with the most recent news:

12 Mar 2026, Bond Buyer/Fidelity: Chicago pulls tax-exempt part of bond deal

Chicago pulled about $292 million of tax-exempt bonds from an $800 million general obligation bond deal that priced Tuesday, saying it expects to price the postponed bonds at an unspecified date based on market conditions. About $511.9 million of Chicago taxable bonds priced Tuesday, acting CFO Steven Mahr said in an emailed statement, adding they met with “a receptive market.” “The transaction generated more than $2 billion of orders from more than 50 investors, resulting in greater than 4 times oversubscription at the end of the order period,” Mahr said. “The strong investor interest ultimately enabled the city to lower bond yields.” The city plans GOs in the second and third quarters, although, the timing “could be accelerated or delayed, at the discretion of the city,” he said. The delayed bond sale unfolded against the backdrop of turmoil in the Middle East, but “I don’t think the muni market has moved that much” as a result of the hostilities, said Howard Cure, partner and director of municipal bond research for Evercore Wealth Management. “Rates have gone up, but not that dramatically — Treasuries might have shifted, but I don’t think it’s really translated to much in the muni market yet.” …. "We are not seeing anything in our data to suggest that there's been a big surge in municipal market volatility," said Justin Marlowe, research professor at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy and director of the Center for Municipal Finance. "We're not seeing anything to suggest that market technicals alone would drive a massive widening of spreads for any municipal issuer." …. Marlowe pointed to Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board data from Refinitiv that showed some of Chicago’s secondary market trades on Wednesday were between 180 to 200 basis points wide of Treasuries (for the five-year maturity). A few trades were 205 basis points wide of Treasuries, he said. “If we go back to during the real turbulent period when the pension crisis had really taken hold — circa 2016, when they were downgraded to below investment-grade — at that time, the tax-exempts were trading at 220 basis points wide to the MMD,” Marlowe said. “Their more recent taxable GOs, before these recent downgrades, were 140 to Treasuries.

I’m going to come back to that 2016 issue in a moment.

Interest Rate Movements

5-Year Treasuries

From CNBC:

5-day window:

1-year window

10-year Treasuries

From CNBC

5-day window

1-year window

Reactions: To Downgrades and To Bond Pull

Ted Dabrowski, campaign emails: [Running for governor of Illinois — this is pre-bond pull]

27 Feb 2026/2 Mar 2026: Chicago’s latest downgrade, crippled finances show need for leader with financial and policy expertise

Chicago’s recent credit downgrade is about far more than the city and its own problems. It’s an indictment of the financial culture of Illinois Democrats, led by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who have built and defended a house with no fiscal foundation. It’s also a mandate for adult leadership at the top with a different skillset – actual financial expertise. Illinois needs someone in charge with experience like mine: a 15-year career in international finance and management, and an MBA from Wharton. I’ve long documented how “balanced budgets” built on one-time cash infusions, timing tricks, and phony pension accounting are not actually balanced. I‘ve written about how massive state-level tax increases – which keep bond rating agencies happy in the short run – backfire in the long run by pushing taxpayers out of the state. I’ve warned that the 40% increase in the state budget during Pritzker’s administration is destructive. Most importantly, I learned as a finance expert that “deny, delay, extend and pretend” is suicidal. That, however, has been Illinois’ financial mantra. ….. And make no mistake about the share of blame for Pritzker and his progressive colleagues. They shirk their responsibility to stem Chicago’s problems. For example: They could close underutilized, failing schools to reduce the absurd $34,000 per student Chicago spends every year. Instead, they bow to the teachers unions on spending and everything else.

They could cut the absurd guaranteed income programs, like the one Chicago offered and the one still offered by Cook County. Instead, Illinois Democrats are now pushing a bill for a state-level money-for-nothing program for expectant mothers.

And they could control pension costs, which are Chicago’s biggest problem. Unbelievably, however, they authorized an expansion of Chicago pension benefits last year.

11 Mar 2026, Bill Bergman: Chicago Pulls Bond Offering -- Some History

The City of Chicago just chose not to proceed with the sale of general obligation bonds in a larger bond offering planned for this week. An early news report framed that decision in terms of market conditions amidst upheaval in the Mideast. But the independently poor financial condition of the city is also in the mix. Back in 2017, Kim Phillips-Fein wrote about a book about the near-bankruptcy of New York City in 1975. Titled Fear City, and subtitled New York’s Fiscal Crisis and the Rise of Austerity Politics, the book provides startlingly good historical perspective for what may soon develop into a new debate over how to resolve Chicago (and Illinois) government financial difficulties. …. On October 30, 1975, the New York Daily News printed the most famous headline in its history: “Ford to City: Drop Dead.” …. But President Ford and his closest advisers … strongly opposed federal help for New York. They were convinced that the city had brought its problems on itself through heedless, profligate spending. Bankruptcy was thus a just punishment for its sins, a necessary lesson in how the city should change to move forward. … Accordingly, Ford promised to veto the bills that were circulating through Congress to provide emergency aid to New York. Instead, he supported reforms to existing bankruptcy regulations that would make it easier for the city to file. The meaning was clear: New York could go bankrupt, and the federal government would do nothing to help. … The harsh lesson was intended not only for New York. Ford believed that the United States had to face a new reality: the country—indeed, the world—had entered an era of slowed economic growth, an age of austerity, in which it was no longer possible for the government to pay for many social services to which the American people had grown accustomed. The citizens’ basic attitude toward government had to be transformed. Americans needed a revived philosophy of individual initiative centered on fiscal responsibility and limited spending. In the last few minutes of his talk, Ford scolded the nation: “If we go on spending more than we have, providing more benefits and more services than we can pay for, then a day of reckoning will come to Washington and the whole country just as it has to New York City. And when that day of reckoning comes, who will bail out the United States of America?” (emphasis added).

6 Mar 2026, Wirepoints: Why Chicago’s new $800 million bond offering smells so fishy: Wirepoints’ Mark Glennon on AM560’s The Real Story

Excerpt from a transcript I generated: [errors are my own]

[Mark Glennon: ] The Press, by the way, had been talking about this upcoming bond offering as about $500 million both Crains and the Tribune had had stories to that effect. And I don’t know where the confusion came from in there. There are a number of different series of bonds in this things, but it’s 800 million. And what’s most troubling to me is that the use of proceeds section, which is key in this what are they going to use it for, is essentially blank. It lays out some broad categories, but there’s no detail in it that’s highly unusual. It looks like they’re trying to maintain maximum flexibility to use it for what they want. But that clearly includes, you know, past accrued obligation you’re paying for operating expenses, which is a big no no. It’s like, you know, paying your your monthly expenses on a credit card bill that you’re running up every month, and you know, it’s for back pay for police and firefighters and and paying off these enormous litigation costs that we have against the police department. I just spoke to someone in the bond business active in it now, and he said, you know, look, they’re going to have trouble selling this thing. And it’s, it’s all very fishy. [Jeanne Ives: ] do you go from 550 million to 800.29 million? I mean, that’s a big difference. [Mark Glennon:] That says it’s a big difference. And you know that is the Tribune reported Brandon had been talking about a separate $500 million deal to handle all these obligations that are running up. And it appears that they just increased this upcoming bond offering to try to cover some of these problems that they have. And, yeah, it’s very strange, very concerning. And this just adds to the question marks that have been arising. Remember, we just late last year that the underwriter couldn’t sell one on Chicago’s bond offerings. That’s a very unusual situation. The way this works is they, you know, right now, they’re out marketing the bonds before the closing day to find buyers, but this is Bank of America in the case of this new bond offering. But if they fail to find buyers, they’re on the hook. They have to take those obligations. Well, last year it was Goldman Sachs, a premier firm, couldn’t sell the bonds, and so they had to take them down themselves by them themselves. Highly unusual, very alarming. And it just gets worse and worse. These red flags are all over this.

Chicago Bond (and Credit Rating) History

In my prior post, I had Chicago’s own graph of its credit rating:

City of Chicago bond ratings, from Office of Financial Analysis , last updated 26 Feb 2026

I want you to look at 2015-2016. Moody’s had downgraded Chicago into junk (excuse me, below investment grade) territory. Every credit rating agency had downgraded Chicago. Fitch had Chicago at one notch above junk.

So what was going on?

I was definitely writing through it:

I’m not expecting you to go back to read that from ten years ago, but you can if you want to.

But that was when Rahm Emanuel was mayor of Chicago, and Illinois had Republican Rauner as governor.

One of the big problems was that an earlier pension reform for Chicago was knocked down by state courts, which made the bad finances of the city even worse.

But the issue of Chicago Public Schools (and the teachers’ pensions) had been sitting there the entire time, especially the large contributions needed, and nothing changed there.

February 2016: Chicago Doings: The Storm Before the Storm

PULLING BONDS….LACK OF SUCKERS? Chicago Public Schools was going to issue some bonds. But then it hit pause: Chicago Public Schools, or CPS, needs to issue $875 million in long-term bonds to help the district avoid bankruptcy – but on Jan. 27, the school district backed out of the planned sale. The district announced that it has postponed the bond sale and will assess the situation on a day-to-day basis. The failure to issue the bonds means the district has to postpone the refinancing of several debts. According to CPS, $340 million of the total borrowings will be dedicated to refinancing old debt, and nearly $90 million will go toward paying off other short-term loans. The district plans to use nearly $400 million to pay for capital projects. So think about this: of $875 million planned issuance, about $430 million – ALMOST HALF – was going to be used for refinancing purposes. Note – the $90 million for changing short-term loans into long-term debt got my attention. That’s not a good sign. But why did they pull the bond sale if they really really really need the money? CPS’ new bonds were expected to pay approximately 7.75 percent, an interest rate 5 percentage points higher than the rate at which AAA-rated government entities borrow. Despite that massive premium, investors failed to bite. Oh wait, they need to find somebody to actually give them the money. They thought they could find some people willing to take a chance that they’d actually get paid. They got no takers at 7.75%, which is a really nice yield for munis. Well, munis that aren’t junk. So…. Now what?

I checked in with my buddy Gemini, and it reminded me of this:

The 2015 Precedent: The “Junk” Cliff The most notable instance of Chicago pulling/postponing a bond offering due to a downgrade occurred in May 2015. The Trigger: Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Chicago’s General Obligation (GO) debt to Ba1 (junk) . This was a “watershed” moment because it triggered termination clauses on several swaps and allowed banks to demand immediate repayment of over $2 billion in variable-rate debt.

The Pulled Sale: The city had a $201 million bond offering (managed by Ramirez & Co.) ready to go that week. Following the downgrade, the city was forced to pull the offering and move it to “day-to-day” status because the interest rates demanded by the market spiked immediately.

The Result: The city eventually had to return to the market with a much more expensive deal to pay off the bank credit lines and swaps that had been “accelerated” by the downgrade.

That appeared in some of my posts above as well (I discuss the swap issue and some other previous swap/hedge disasters involving public players.)

This story … from ten years ago… reminded me of a story from 1995… something from THIRTY years ago….

Feb 2016: The Meaning of the Word “Fault”: Chicago Pensions Edition

OLDER DECISIONS FEED TODAY’S PROBLEMS There is something to look at from over 20 years ago, when Daley got his mitts on the Chicago Public Schools. While there is a rending of garments over the state possibly taking control back, there is an argument to make that the trouble started from the moment Daley got control. Take a look at this Newsletter from 1995. There are multiple articles in there that relate to the pensions problem.

Catalyst, September 1995 — link to original now dead

That was the front page of the newsletter, and as I said at the time, I had a feeling the “tap teacher pension funds” was exploited to the hilt far more than the ability to fire unionized blue-collar workers. GREAT SWAP, REPUBLICANS.

You guys decided. Daley decided. The teachers asked for, and got, higher pay in the mid-1990s (with the expectation of high pensions decades later) with money taken from the budget that should have gone into funding the pensions. And now your pension fund is in an execrable state. Decisions have consequences. Quit blaming the banks.

The swaps were a bad idea.

So which is it, guys: the deciders were ignorant and duped with the interest rate swaps, thus unqualified to hold their positions, and therefore at fault for taking a position they shouldn’t have; or they did understand the derivatives transactions, and therefore are themselves at fault for making that decision Either one is possible to me. …. But it might turn out that Chicago took a bad bet — a bet they didn’t have to make. They decided to make it.

Funny how that keeps happening.

You know how the inveterate gambler keeps going to the casino, for that -one last hurrah-… for the one bet that will make up for everything else?

Just one more…

Just one more…

And how that story usually ends in disaster?

Just one more…

Mmmm.

