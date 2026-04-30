April Awareness: Autism, Cancer, Finance, and Poetry

April is the cruelest month in dropping all sorts of awareness topics on our heads: Autism, Cancer (various types - I covered testicular cancer earlier this month), financial literacy, and poetry… suppose we become “aware” of all this? What are we supposed to do with all this awareness and knowledge?

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T.S. Eliot, The Waste Land

Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing

April is the cruellest month, breeding

I. The Burial of the Dead

The Poetry Foundation, Poem Guide by Tyler Malone: The Waste Land

The initial declaration of The Waste Land—“April is the cruellest month”—is clear enough in meaning, even if it defies readers’ expectations. The opening is a subversion of the first lines of the General Prologue of Geoffrey Chaucer ’s The Canterbury Tales.

General Prologue of Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales

That hem hath holpen whan that they were seek e .

The hooly blisful martir for to sek e ,

Of Eng e lond, to Caunterbury they wend e ,

And specially, from every shir e s end e

To fern e halw e s, kowthe in sondry lond e s;

And palmeres for to seken straung e strond e s,

Thanne longen folk to goon on pilgrimag e s,

So priketh hem Natúre in hir corag e s,

That slepen al the nyght with open y e ,

Hath in the Ram his half e cours y-ronn e ,

The tendr e cropp e s, and the yong e sonn e

Inspir e d hath in every holt and heeth

Whan Zephirus eek with his swet e breeth

Of which vertú engendr e d is the flour;

And bath e d every veyne in swich licóur

The droghte of March hath perc e d to the root e ,

Whan that Aprille with his shour e s soot e ,

Translation of first 18 lines of the General Prologue, Wikipedia

Walt Whitman, When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d

1

When lilacs last in the dooryard bloom’d,

And the great star early droop’d in the western sky in the night,

I mourn’d, and yet shall mourn with ever-returning spring.

Ever-returning spring, trinity sure to me you bring,

Lilac blooming perennial and drooping star in the west,

And thought of him I love.