The American Academy of Actuaries and the SOA Research Institute just refreshed the Actuaries Longevity Illustrator, and y’all should check it out:

It’s much better-looking, but it’s not just a graphic refresh, it is genuinely easier to use:

As can be seen in the screenshot, one can add a second person easily, which is what my demo below is about.

Video Demo: Scenarios for Retirement Planning Horizon for Couples

As noted in the video, if you have questions, it will probably be better to leave it on the video over at YouTube.

(I only allow comments on substack by paying subscribers.)

Enjoy!

Share