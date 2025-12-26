No, I will not be giving you each day for the full 12 Days of Christmas…

I put together that video back in 2009.

But as on prior Boxing Days, I will be reviewing the ever-rising cost of the Twelve Days of Christmas!

In 2017, I noted that PNC’s Index solely added up the cost on the 12th day of Christmas. They have since both given the index as that number (adding the gifts from the 12th day) and the total cost index (adding the gifts mentioned from all twelve days, cumulatively. See the video above for the explanation.)

In 2023, I noticed some weirdness between the stated historical index and the individual prices.

In 2024, I noted that certain price components are pretty bogus: they weren’t shopping for bargains, they used minimum wage for maids (thinking “clean-your-room” maids, I suppose, because you ain’t getting a “milkmaid” [cough cough] at minimum wage anywhere), yadda yadda.

So let’s see what PNC is doing this year:

PNC’s Press Release for the Twelve Days of Christmas Price Index

24 Nov 2025: PNC's 2025 Christmas Price Index®: Holiday Cheer Comes at a Premium!

The cost of celebrating Christmas is climbing again. Now in its 42nd year, the PNC Christmas Price Index® (PNC CPI) reveals that the cost of the gifts from the classic holiday carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas” has risen 4.5% compared to last year, outpacing the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (BLS CPI) October year-over-year reading of 3.0%. The PNC CPI, launched in 1984, is a light-hearted take on the BLS CPI and measures the change in prices consumers could expect to pay for True Love’s gifts. Data is compiled by PNC’s Investment Office using sources from across the country, including dance and theatre companies, hatcheries, pet stores and others. Overall, the 12 gifts that comprise the PNC CPI increased to a tree-topping $51,476.12 this year. "This year's increase reflects labor market pressures and economic uncertainty, not tariffs—True Love's list is all domestic," said Amanda Agati, chief investment officer of PNC Asset Management Group.

As with last year, this year’s press release comes with a table, which I will reproduce later in the post…. but I want to update my graphs!

[Yes, I take their historical data and regraph it, because I’m picky that way.]

Their website is here: The PNC Christmas Price Index

I think the way they present the data on the site does not help you see how the components contribute to the costs.

Share

PNC Christmas Price Index By Component, 1984 - 2025

These are the nominal prices, as the point of the PNC Price Index is partly an educational exercise to give at school right before holiday break to do something nominally mathematical, learn about inflation, etc. There are often worksheets to give to the teachers.

(It’s mainly about marketing, obviously, but I’ll pass over that.)

They chose in 2020 to say that the items one couldn’t get in 2020 due to lockdowns, etc., were free, but I feel like they weren’t creative enough. I watched Zoom performances of opera, and I feel by December, there were paying performances of all sorts of things.

Pffft, bankers.

They’ve been breaking out “traditional” (aka traditional suppliers from specific companies/catalogs) vs. “internet” prices… and, well, here’s the table:

The “internet price” includes shipping, so it can be quite quite higher than the “traditional” price… but not always.

The “0%” increases in price for some items… well, that’s more a function of there are few suppliers of the particular items, and they don’t often reprice. That’s an important lesson for the kiddies as well.

Perhaps learn about supplier risk?

They tried to get around this by coming up with a “core” index, removing the swans-a-swimming, but note: the swans are no longer the priciest component.

Those leaping Lords have surpassed them. (I am not comparing on a per-unit basis — we are not skimping on the gifts, and merely offering five lords-a-leaping to get the price down.)

It’s foolish to remove the swans anyway - their price has been fairly stable for over a decade.

Gold prices might be more volatile, but notice they don’t affect the price index by much when using the traditional gold ring purchasing method. Those increased by 32.5% in price… had little ultimate impact on the index.

I have broken out goods-vs-services:

And remember, this represents the cost of the 12th Day of Christmas, when each set of presents is given once.

What about the whole 364 presents?

PNC TOTAL Christmas Price Index By Component, 1984 - 2025

Now we’re cooking.

When you have a gift given several times over, that really adds up, and those swans-a-swimming get given on the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th days — 6 times.

Broken out by goods/services:

Because the “goods” (mainly the birds) appear in the early days, they show up so much more often. So they surpass the costs of the services in all the years, unlike the 12th Day-only costs.

That’s a lesson about that daily cup of Starbucks coffee, I’m sure.

[-sssssssssip-]

Spreadsheet

12 Days Of Christmas Costs 2025 Version 258KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Happy Second Day of Christmas!

A video of my son and me from 2018:

Share